Oppo Reno3 Pro review: Is this even a Reno?

The Reno series from Oppo has been one of the most unique smartphone designs in recent times with its shark-fin pop-up selfie camera, ceramic dot and more. However, the Reno3 Pro takes a different route and looks like a generic smartphone that you can currently get from any other smartphone manufacturer.

The Oppo Reno series has taken a nose-dive in terms of specifications with every iteration. However, with the new version, the price has also been reduced. The Reno3 Pro takes it to another level, by providing the consumers with a plastic body and a pill-shaped hole-punch camera. Let’s take a look if the hardware is able to hold its own in this lack-lustre design.

Oppo Reno3 Pro specifications: 6.4-inch Super AMOLED full HD+ display | MediaTek Helio P95 processor | 8GB RAM | 128GB/256GB storage | 64MP main camera + 13MP telephoto + 8MP ultra-wide + 2MP black and white | 44MP + 2MP selfie camera | 4,025mAh battery with 30W fast charging | ColorOS 7 based on Android 10

Oppo Reno3 Pro price in India: Rs 29,990 for 128GB storage and Rs 32,990 for 256GB storage

Oppo Reno3 Pro review: Design

Considering that the Reno series has always looked a bit unique, the Reno3 Pro is a huge let-down. It looks quite similar to the company’s recently launched Oppo F15, especially in the White colour variant.

All Reno phones till date have sported a glass and metal body with a pop-up selfie camera, which makes them look unique and feel premium. However, the Reno3 Pro is a far cry from that. The company has opted to use a plastic body. The shark-fin pop-up selfie camera mechanism of the Reno and Reno2 has been removed in favour of a hole-punch cut-out.

Due to the plastic body and the removal of the pop-up selfie camera mechanism, the phone feels quite light. However, the plastic body makes the phone feel cheap and not worthy of a Pro badging. During my usage, I scuffed the back accidentally while the phone was in my pocket, which just shows the plastic back is not that good.

In terms of ports, the device comes with a USB Type-C port along with a 3.5mm headphone jack. On the back it sports a quad-camera setup in a rectangular shaped raised camera module located on the top left. On the front, it features a dual camera cut-out on the top left corner. Overall, the device feels like a normal smartphone that you can purchase from any other brand.

Oppo Reno3 Pro review: Display

The device features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. Which is similar to the display of the company’s own F15 smartphone. The only difference is the cut-out display as the F15 comes with a water drop notch design display.

The tall 20:9 aspect ratio makes the viewing content easy and the display is quite vivid and bright. The display is easily viewable under direct sunlight. The text looks sharp and is easily readable in any scenario.

The cut-out is quite big and takes a chunk out of the videos you are trying to watch or the games you are trying to play.

Oppo Reno3 Pro review: Performance

Along with the price, Oppo has been cutting some of the specs on the Reno series devices. The Reno3 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Helio P95 processor which is mostly seen on mid-range devices. However, for a device that costs nearly Rs 30,000, it does not make that much sense.

The device heavily disappoints in the performance department and starts lagging when you put even the slightest bit of pressure on it. I loaded the device with a number of apps and while multi-tasking, I could see the device sweating to keep up.

While playing games on it like PUBG Mobile, Call of Duty: Mobile and Asphalt 9: Legends in high graphics settings, I experienced major lag and saw multiple stuttering in the games. The device as of now does not support HDR of high FPS HDR mode. When you try to toggle it will show that support for the device is coming soon. Even the details in high graphics do not show that well.

The device is able to handle gaming in Medium settings well. However, other devices available at lower prices perform better. One point to note is that the device while gaming heats up quite fast.

A thing that I liked about it is its fingerprint sensor performance. The device’s in-display fingerprint sensor is quite fast and accurate making me not miss a capacitive fingerprint sensor like I usually do while testing phones with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Oppo Reno3 Pro review: Software

The device runs ColorOS 7 based on Android 10, it is also the first device from the company to launch with this skin out of the box. ColorOS 7 comes with a design overhaul bringing in various optimisations and reducing visual fatigue.

The company has also removed the animated looking heavily customised icons and introduced new animations that look much better and smoother. The camera app has also seen a makeover with it being much more intuitive.

ColorOS7 brings in the Dark Mode feature that was introduced by Google in Android 10. However, adding to that, the company allows users to schedule Dark Mode to turn on and off at particular times. This is a nifty feature, helping users to have a routine set for their smartphones.

Overall, I find the arrival of ColorOS 7 as a welcomed addition to the Oppo Reno3 Pro. It still might need some tweaks for me to like using it. But the company has made huge strides in terms of the user interface from its last ColorOS 6.1.2 iteration.

Oppo Reno3 Pro review: Battery

Oppo Reno3 Pro comes with a 4,025mAh battery, which manages to provide an average battery life of over a day and a half with extensive use. My usual day consisted of playing games, checking my mail and social media, clicking a few photos and navigating my way around when required. The device comes with support for the company’s own 30W VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge technology. With this the device was able to get a full charge from the in-box charger within an hour.

Oppo Reno3 Pro review: Cameras

Oppo Reno3 Pro comes with a quad camera setup consisting of a 16MP primary sensor that utilises pixel-binning to achieve high-resolution images. The 13MP telephoto lens features an f/2.4 aperture, the 8MP ultra wide angle sensor has a 119.9-degree field of view and lastly, the 2MP sensor is a Time of Flight (ToF) sensor that helps in adding a bokeh effect to the photos clicked.

The images I took from the back camera in good lighting conditions looked good. They had good dynamic range and colours were realistic. A bit of noise does creep in, in areas with continuous colour like the sky.

The ultra-wide angle sensor is also able to capture good images in good lighting conditions. The images have a good amount of dynamic range and the colours look natural. However, the amount of detail is a bit lower than the primary sensor.

Overall the images taken from the back cameras come out quite good and you can post them on your social media platforms without the need for much editing.

The shots I took using the telephoto sensor at 5x zoom had good detail and matched the performance of the primary sensor to most extent. When I used the 20x digital zoom feature, I found the images to be grainy, overexposed and lacking detail.

Coming to low-light imaging, the photos taken from the Reno3 Pro do not stand up to the mark and are very inconsistent. Many images come out blurry and others have visible noise patches. They also consist of uneven patches of sharpness.

Shifting to the Night mode does not help much as it adds a lot of artificial light into the images, making them look overexposed and having a softer tone in general. The details are also lost while clicking images in this mode.

Coming to the front cameras, the photos clicked were overexposed. The Beauty mode is turned on by default, which I recommend that you switch off and then take selfies. In good lighting conditions, the selfies do not lose out on the details and the sharpness of the image. Low light selfies were grainy, but adding some artificial lighting improved these selfies.

Oppo Reno3 Pro review: Verdict

Oppo Reno3 Pro does not meet our expectations after using the Reno 2 and the original Reno. At Rs 29,990 there are many smartphones from other manufacturers that offer better build quality and specifications. Considering that the device is made out of plastic and the processor does not stand up pretty well under pressure, I would not be able to recommend this smartphone. Another point is that at this time, you can get a smartphone with at least a 90Hz display around Rs 30,000, which will have much better smoothness than that of the Reno3 Pro. I would say with this, Oppo might just have dropped the ball.

