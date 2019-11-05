Oppo Reno 2 review: Is it the Shark that others should be afraid of?

Oppo Reno was one of the smartphones that took a different design angle to make the pop-up selfie camera stand out from the ever-growing crowd of pop-up selfie camera smartphones. Now, the company has come out with its Reno 2 series of smartphones which include three smartphones. We have already tested out and reviewed the Reno 2Z, whose review you can read here.

Advertising

We eviewing Reno-lineup’s flagship offering, the Reno 2. Though the Reno 2 has taken a nose-dive in-terms of specifications from its predecessor, so has its price, thus maintaining the cost to specifications ratio. Now, let’s find out how does this hardware perform in real life.

Oppo Reno 2 specifications: 6.5-inch full HD+ display | Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor | 8GB RAM with 256GB storage | 48MP main camera + 13MP telephoto + 8MP ultra-wide + 2MP black and white | 16MP selfie camera | 4,000mAh battery with 20W fast charging | ColorOS 6.1 based on Android 9 Pie

Oppo Reno2 price in India: Rs 36,990.

Oppo Reno 2 review: Design

Oppo Reno 2 looks quite similar to its predecessor. The company has not made many changes in the design and with the Reno 2 has followed the saying, if it’s not broke, don’t try to fix it. The device features a 6.5-inch AMOLED display on the front with thin bezels on all sides. On the top edge, it features, Reno series’ distinguishing feature, the shark fin camera module, which also houses the secondary microphone for noise cancellation and the earpiece.

Advertising

Oppo Reno 2 has been made available in two colour options, Ocean Blue and Luminous Black. We got the Luminous Black colour option. The blue highlights around the edges look amazing. I am not a fan of gradient finishes and prefer a much more subtle view towards smartphone colours.

I like that its power button is on the right, whereas the volume rockers are located on the left. Due to these being separate, users will never feel the issue of pressing the wrong button. Another good thing about this smartphone is that it comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack, which is becoming a rarity, especially in flagship devices.

On the back, the Reno 2 features a quad-camera setup, which doesn’t jut out. Just like its predecessor, the device does have a protrusion on the back, which raises the phone slightly when placed on a flat surface to ensure that the cameras aren’t damaged.

Oppo Reno 2 review: Display

Oppo Reno 2 features a 6.5-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400×1080 pixels. The device has a 93.1 per cent screen-to-body ratio. It comes with two colour modes, Vivid and Gentle, while at the same time it also has a custom mode, which lets the users adjust the colour temperature of the panel.

I found the display to be bright enough in both Vivid and Gentle modes to be viewed outside in daylight. While using the device during the nighttime with the lowest amount of brightness, it doesn’t hurt the eyes, but the display did tire me after half an hour of usage in low-light conditions. The device comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner, which performs well for an in-display fingerprint scanner. I still prefer capacitive fingerprint scanners, due to their reliability and speed.

Oppo Reno 2 review: Performance

Oppo Reno 2 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor, making it one of the only few devices to be powered by this processor. It is made via the 8nm manufacturing process and is a gaming-centric processor. It also comes with Snapdragon Elite gaming features, which Qualcomm claims provide an edge to the phone while gaming. Apart from this, the device sports 8GB of RAM paired with 256GB of internal storage.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G is quite a capable processor and I did not face any problems or issues while using the device as a daily driver. The device didn’t break a sweat while handling day-to-day tasks like using social media, reading emails, taking photos, calling people, responding to texts and more.

During our multi-tasking and multi-browsing tests, the device was able to pass them without any issue. I had around 34 apps open at a time without any problems. During the multi-browsing test I had 21 tabs open in three different browsers, in which I was yet again shifting rapidly. During these tests, I didn’t even see a single killed page and was able to continue tasks from where I left off.

I ran a few heavy games for 30 minutes, then put it directly on to benchmarking tests to test how the device performs after being thermal throttled. I found the results to differ around 7,000 points. On AnTuTu in normal conditions, I got a score of 2,17,875, whereas with thermal throttling it gave out a score of 2,10,632.

While playing Call of Duty: Mobile on the Reno 2 at Extreme graphics settings and frame rates set at high, I noticed no lags or stutters, even after an hour of gameplay. After the hour passed, I noticed the battery to have dropped around 17 per cent and the device was warm to the touch. I saw similar results while playing PUBG Mobile and Asphalt 9 Legends. Note, I played all of these games with the Game Boost 2.0 mode on, which might have helped with the overall game performance. It automatically turns on when you open any game.

Oppo Reno 2 review: Software

Oppo Reno 2 just like its predecessor runs Google’s Android 9 Pie operating system with the company’s own ColorOS 6.1 skin on top. One thing that I did not like about the device’s software is that it starts without an app drawer and to change that you have to go into the settings then dive into them to find the setting to enable the app drawer layout.

It comes with a lot of bloatware pre-installed, which includes UC Browser, NewsPoint, Dailyhunt and more. But the good point here is that they can be uninstalled. However, Oppo’s own apps cannot be uninstalled and you can just hide them. Overall, the software is pretty similar to other Oppo smartphones and hasn’t changed much.

Oppo Reno 2 review: Battery

Oppo Reno 2 is backed by a 4,000mAh battery which was able to easily for about a day and a half with extensive usage. My day usually consisted of playing a few games, reading emails, receiving calls, using social media, taking images and navigation. Coming to the charging speed, the device supports the company’s own Vooc 3.0 Flash Charge technology, which charges the device at 20W. I was able to get a full charge with the bundled charger within an hour and a half.

Oppo Reno 2 review: Cameras

Oppo from the beginning has pitted the Reno series as its camera-centric smartphone series. Reno 2 sports a quad-camera setup on the back consisting of a 48MP primary sensor with 20x digital zoom, OIS and EIS, paired with a 13MP telephoto sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor and a 2MP depth sensor.

One feature that I liked was the Sound Focus feature, which works in a similar fashion to Samsung’s Zoom Mic feature that we got to see in the new Galaxy Note 10+ smartphone. Though the feature is a bit buggy and does not work as I had imagined it would. But it does get the job done and makes you feel like a professional videographer.

The Oppo Reno 2 takes good photos in daylight. The images taken come out sharp with a good amount of details and colour accurate to some extent. The colours do look a bit punchy as if they were brightened up a bit to make the objects more appealing to the new social media generation.

The original Reno came with a 10x optical zoom camera, but this time along Reno 2 does not come with 10x optical zoom, which was disappointing. The shots I took using the telephoto sensor at 5x zoom had good detail and matched the performance of the primary sensor to most extent. When I used the 20x digital zoom feature, I found the images to be grainy, overexposed and lacking detail.

Images taken using the wide-angle sensor looked quite good and I was quite impressed by what the device could do. The device took in a lot of colour and the scene detection was on point. I felt that the images were able to capture the details perfectly and were quite sharp.

While taking macro shots, the AI went into overdrive mode if any shade of Red was involved. The Reds were bumped up so high, they became unrecognisable making the image look very artificial. In portrait images, I found that the Reno 2 lets you select the level of blurring you want in a similar fashion to Samsung’s Live Focus feature. I found that the edge detection was on point and the background blur made the image pop a lot. The overall focus of the object was good.

Coming to the low light prowess of Reno 2, the images taken in low light weren’t as eye catchy as the ones in good lighting conditions. However, I did not feel as if the device was able to keep most of the background noise under control. Zooming in did introduce a slight grain, but the images looked good and ready to go on social media platforms. While taking images with the night mode turned on I noticed a slight change in the tone of the images. The images look a bit artificially brightened and over exposed.

The images taken with the front camera were overexposed and by default have a beauty filter applied to them. I recommend that you switch off the beautification mode and then take selfies. The selfies do not lose out on the details and the sharpness of the image. Low light selfies were grainy, but adding some artificial lighting, improved these selfies.

Advertising

Oppo Reno 2 review: Verdict

Oppo Reno 2 is what people might call a device that is much more accessible to the public for the kind of features it offers at the price of Rs 36,990. The device comes with really nice quirks like the shark pop-up camera and the Sound Focus feature, which make it a really interesting proposition at the price. However this will face stiff competition from devices like the OnePlus 7T, Asus ROG Phone 2 and others, which are good smartphones and pack better specifications in some cases. Oppo Reno 2 is a decent smartphone, but the competition is quite stiff in this price range.