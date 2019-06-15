Oppo Reno 10x Zoom review: The cameras shine on this phone

Some might argue that most budget and mid-budget smartphones look like they have come out of the same factory with very little changes to offer on the design front. I am afraid they are right in thinking so, because a lot of that innovation is happening on the higher-end or premium phones.

One such example is the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom, which has a shark fin pop-up camera as its USP. Then there is 10x hybrid zoom support for the triple rear cameras, which is another highlight. The Reno looks beautiful with a glass back design and runs the latest Snapdragon 855 processor. So, how does the phone perform? Here is our full review:

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom specifications: 6.6-inch OLED display | 48MP+8MP+13MP rear camera | 16MP front camera | Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 | 8GB RAM+256GB ROM | 4,065mAh battery | Android 9 Pie

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom price: Rs 49,990

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom review: Design and display

Oppo Reno has a design that looks straight up classy. The Forest Green colour variant that I got for review has a very subtle gradient, which seems very elegant. The back has dual curved edges, which makes it easier to hold the Reno.

The three back cameras are aligned vertically at the center and there is no camera bump so the cover feels really smooth, which I liked. To ensure the lenses remain smudge free when keeping the phone flat, Oppo has added a small dot that juts out just below the third lens, though you will barely feel it is there.

Oppo Reno 10X Zoom is heavy and this was probably one of the first things that came to my mind. The back does not tend to attract a lot of smudges, which is great, but I’d still recommend a back cover as the phone is slippery (and heavy). Oppo has included a hard case in the box as well that lets you flaunt the vertical camera strip.

The 6.6-inch OLED FHD+ display is sharp, vivid and has good viewing angles. The visibility under the bright sunlight was good as well so no issues there. It is like the bezels do not exist, there is no notch, and the front camera is tucked away on top and comes out only when needed.

Frankly, the display was a little too big and intimidating for me, maybe because I have rarely used phones that have a bare display. There is always a notch or punch-hole or some gimmick. The screen is definitely good for videos consumption and gaming and I think it just needs getting used to.

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom review: Camera

The cameras are the best feature in the Reno. The back camera impresses with sharp pictures, close to natural colour reproduction and incredible detailing. Immensely impressed with the cameras, I wanted to test on everything I passed. It is fast and clicks brilliant pictures in varied light conditions.

In bright outdoors, you will end up getting pictures with great amount of details and good colours. Reno does not disappoint when it comes to low-light performance, something expected from a Rs 50,000 phone. Photos clicked in dimly lit places retained details, which I liked and the Portrait shots came out really well.

I’d say the cameras on Oppo Reno 10x Zoom come close to Huawei P30 Pro, but does not really beat it and that is because I noticed slight loss of details when zoomed in. The 10x Zoom is certainly good to have and works well even without a tripod. However, you have to be aware at extreme zoom the photos do appear grainy and struggle with detailing. Also, I didn’t really have a use case for this.

The shark fin design front camera mechanism that pops-up without making a noise when you open the selfie camera on the app is definitely unique and something I’d like to flaunt. The selfies clicked in bright outdoors were detailed and sharp.

Those clicked in low-light and indoors were not as sharp, but should still impress most users. My only issue was the camera tends to make your skin look milky white and too bright even with the beauty feature turned off. So accurate colour reproduction might not be its strongest suit.

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom review: Performance, battery, and software

The performance is top notch on Reno 10x Zoom with Snapdragon 855 processor. I did not face any lag or crashes while multi-tasking or switching between multiple tabs. With close to 20 tabs open on Chrome and with apps like Amazon Prime Video, Saavn, Camera running in the background, it did not stutter, which is great.

The device can handle day-to-day tasks as well as heavy-duty games such as Asphalt-9 smoothly. During my review period, I did not notice frame drops or dip in speeds while playing such games. The sound quality is great as well till about moderate levels.

The in-display fingerprint sensor was a bit of a hit and a miss but was accurate on most occasions. I was surprised with how the face unlock is so quick, especially with the pop-up selfie camera. It was kind of fun initially to just watch the front camera quietly and quickly rise and go back down while using face unlock.

The 4065mAh battery should easily last for a day and a half with moderate usage. The phone uses a USB Type-C port and there is 20W VOOC fast charging support as well. My daily usage included listening to songs, browsing social media, streaming videos online, messaging and making calls. A full charge from eight per cent took about one hour and 10 minutes.

Oppo’s Color OS OS needed getting used to as it is cluttered and comes with lots of bloatware. The notifications panel, especially could have been cleaner and easier to use. It also bombards you with Oppo App Store notifications, but that can be turned off from Settings.

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom review: Verdict

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom comes across as an overall package with no major deal breakers. The stylish design will attract attention for sure, but camera performance is where the Reno 10x Zoom shines. The Reno 10x Zoom is among the few phones you will find with the new Snapdragon 855 processor. So, if your priorities are all those features and the price is not an issue, then Reno 10x Zoom is a good choice.

Those looking for option can consider the OnePlus 7 Pro, which starts at Rs 48,999 and Samsung Galaxy S10e, which is more expensive at Rs 55,900.