Oppo Realme 1 review: At Rs 13,990, can this beat the Redmi Note 5 in India?

Realme 1 is the first smartphone by Oppo’s online-only sub-brand Realme and the device will be exclusively available on Amazon. Priced starting at Rs 8,990, Realme 1 is an attempt by the Chinese vendor to capture the budget smartphone segment, which is dominated by Xiaomi in India. Oppo Realme 1’s price in India goes up to Rs 13,990 for 6GB RAM+128GB storage variant, which we got for review. It directly competes with Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, which is priced starting at Rs 9,999 for the base model with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage.

Realme has a fiberglass body design with a glossy diamond cutting reflection effect, which is also the highlight of the device. It features a FullView display, a feature that has become standard across smartphones, even the budget ones. It also stands out from the crowd as it does not have a fingerprint sensor and relies on facial recognition for unlocking the phone. We used the Realme 1 for over a week and here is our full review:

Oppo Realme 1 specifications: 6.0-inch FHD+ display (2280 x 1080 pixels) 18:9 aspect ratio | Helio P60 processor | 6GB RAM | 128GB storage, microSD support | 13MP rear camera | 8MP front camera | 3410mAh battery | ColorOS 5.0, based on Android 8.1 Oreo

Oppo Realme 1 price in India: Rs 13,990 for 6GB RAM+128GB storage

Oppo Realme 1 review: What’s good?

Realme 1 has a stunning design, which will easily attract attention from people. Thanks to a diamond cutting reflection effect at the back, it definitely stands out and in a good way. It certainly caught the attention of my colleagues at work who appreciated its design. Realme 1’s design is unique for a smartphone in the price range. I was surprised with how light the fibreglass body feels and the overall build instills a lot of confidence.

Realme 1 gets a 6.0-inch FHD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio. Despite a large screen size, the phone fit perfectly in my hand, which is great. The screen is a delight to look at and viewing angles are good, even in bright outdoors. I especially liked watching videos and playing games on the Realme 1, thanks to the good quality display. The smartphone does not have a fingerprint sensor, instead uses facial recognition for unlocking the device. I have to say that I was impressed with how quickly the Face Unlock feature managed to open the phone, especially in low-light. Even with reading glasses on, I could easily unlock the phone.

Realme 1 features a 13MP rear shooter and an 8MP front camera. Both the cameras support depth of field or Portrait effect, and Augmented Reality (AR) stickers. The camera functions are quite similar to that on Oppo F7. Just like the premium F7, the Realme 1 does not fail when it comes to camera department. In my books, Realme 1 is easily one of the best options for people looking for a good selfie phone.

The photos clicked with rear camera are crisp, detailed and colour reproduction is impressive. In bright outdoors, depth of field effect on both the front and rear cameras can produce some great results. However, in low-light the subject tends to have noise. The front shooter is capable of photos that will easily please selfie buffs. You can change beauty levels, and even try on AR stickers, which are fun sometimes.

Realme 1 has the same Helio P60 processor that we saw on the Oppo F7. The phone is capable of handling multitasking as well as day-to-day tasks. I did not encounter lag while switching between tabs or while opening new apps, which I liked. Though the Realme 1 does get warm within ten minutes of playing games such as Asphalt-8, so keep that in mind.

The battery will easily last a day with moderate to heavy usage. On a daily basis, I binge watched videos during my review period, played games, used social media, messaging apps, made calls as well as listened to music online. Unless you play games for hours on end on your phone, the battery should not be a concern.

Oppo Realme 1: What’s not good?

The big flaw with the face unlock feature is that it refuses to work at night time. I woke up in the middle of the night to check my phone and had to put in my code to unlock it. Of course, it is unfair to expect a flawless face recognition feature on a Rs 14,000 phone. But if face unlock is being pitched as the primary method to unlock device, then it better be good. Remember there is no fingerprint scanner on this, which is being criticised by some.

Another issue is with the option to show notifications on locked screen. In this case, the phone just unlocks when you click the power button to raise the phone, which is something I did not want, when all I wished to do was glance at notifications. It also does not bode well for security of the phone either. Both the back cover and front glass are fingerprint magnets. I’d recommend a plastic cover to keep the phone smudge-proof.

Realme 1: Verdict

Oppo Realme 1 is a serious challenger to the Redmi Note 5. The phone has one of the best cameras in the price range, a good processor and battery that lasts for a day. Thanks to its design, this is a phone that you can flaunt. Realme 1 is without a doubt a worth option in the sub-Rs 15,000 price range that one can consider.

