Oppo K1 review: Good cameras, performance and battery at Rs 16,990

Oppo K1 Review: Oppo recently released its first smartphone with an in-display fingerprint sensor, the Oppo K1. With this smartphone the company aims to take on mid-range devices like Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 6 Pro and Nokia 6.1 Plus.

The phone is priced at Rs 16,990 and features a glass and plastic sandwich body design along with an in-display fingerprint scanner, dual cameras at the back and a waterdrop notch. Read our full review below to find out if the new Oppo K1 is able to perform as well as it looks.

Oppo K1 specifications: 6.4-inch HD+ 2340 x 1080 resolution display | Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor | Adreno 512 GPU | 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage | expandable memory via dedicated microSD card slot (up to 256GB) | 16MP + 2MP primary camera | 25MP secondary camera | 3,600mAh battery | ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo

Oppo K1 price in India: Rs 16,990

Oppo K1 review

Oppo K1 looks quite appealing in its glass and plastic sandwich body. However, at a similar price point, you can get a Nokia 6.1 Plus, which sports a metal frame along with a glass back. We got the Astral Blue colour variant to review, which does look a bit over the top with its blue and purplish gradient back. The Piano Black colour variant from its images looks much cleaner overall.

It has a 19:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display with thin side bezels and a waterdrop notch on the top. The device also features an in-display fingerprint sensor, which is a welcome change to see at the price. Oppo K1 feels extremely light thanks to its glass and plastic build.

Oppo K1 Review: What’s good?

Oppo K1 feels quite sturdy in the hands. However the company is offering a soft case with the device that will help it stay protected. The K1 also comes with a pre-applied screen guard that works perfectly fine with the in-display fingerprint sensor.

In-display fingerprint sensors are the next big thing, and the one on the Oppo K1 works quite well. The device was able to recognise my fingerprint almost 8 out of 10 times that I tried to use it. The facial recognition feature is very fast and quickly unlocks the device.

The Full HD+ AMOLED display on the Oppo K1 is really good and works perfectly fine in most lighting conditions. The colour reproduction is very accurate and the display is able to show bright and sharp images even under direct sunlight.

Oppo K1 performs quite well thanks to its Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor paired with an Adreno 512 GPU. The device is able to handle most tasks thrown its way with ease and is even able to handle heavy multi-tasking when required.

In terms of gaming performance, heavy games like Asphalt 9: Legends and PUBG (PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds) Mobile ran with ease in their medium graphic settings on the Oppo K1. The best part here was that the device didn’t heat up much after 30 minutes of gameplay.

Oppo K1 sports a dual camera setup on the back consisting of a 16MP primary sensor paired with a 2MP secondary sensor. The phone clicks colour accurate and detailed shots in good lighting conditions. The device’s in-built HDR mode provided much more sharpness to the shots.

In low light environment, the Oppo K1 still managed to perform quite well and took images that were quite colourful and detailed. Though when the light was extremely low, it is clear that the images tend to get grain.

Coming to the 25MP front camera’s performance, it does take good images, which are sharp and represent the colours quite accurately.

Oppo K1 is backed by a 3,600mAh battery, which in the review period would easily last me for a whole day of usage. During the review period, I used the device with an Airtel 4G SIM card and used the device to make a few phone calls, listen to music, browse the internet, play some games and click a few images.

The device comes packaged with a 10W fast charging adapter, which was able to charge the device from approximately 20 per cent to 100 per cent within two hours.

The speakers used on the Oppo K1 are really good. When I played songs on it the music was quite loud and the vocals very clear. I was even able to distinguish individual instruments used by the artist in the song. Even while playing the songs via YouTube the results were the same.

Oppo K1 Review: What’s not so good

Oppo K1 runs Google’s Android 8.1 Oreo operating system with the company’s own ColorOS 5.2 skin on top, which is confusing. Even though ColorOS has come a long way since Oppo entered the Indian market, it still needs more work. The UI still doesn’t have a menu layout and still keeps on showing unwanted newsflashes and ads as had I had noted in my first impressions.

The front camera also features an AI-assisted beauty mode, which smooths the skin and makes the subject much whiter. This rather than making the photo feel natural, rather makes it feel as though a heavy filter was used on it. My recommendation here would be, use the front camera but with the AI-assisted beauty mode off.

An in-display fingerprint though being a cool technology implementation still needs a bit of work before it is adopted by the masses. Setting up the in-display fingerprint reader takes way too long and also requires a little extra pressure compared to traditional fingerprint sensors.

Oppo K1 Review: Verdict

Oppo K1 is a mid-range smartphone that offers its users a lot of good features along with a decent in-display fingerprint sensor at Rs 16,990. During the review period, I was personally quite impressed by what the device could do at such a price point. At the price, it has great performance, a good battery, impressive cameras and much more. It is also the cheapest smartphone you can get with an in-display fingerprint sensor.