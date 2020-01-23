Oppo F15 review: Good enough to justify the Rs 19,990 price tag?

The new Oppo F15 will take on the Xiaomi Redmi K20 and the Realme X2 in its price bracket. (Express Photo: Karanveer Singh Arora) The new Oppo F15 will take on the Xiaomi Redmi K20 and the Realme X2 in its price bracket. (Express Photo: Karanveer Singh Arora)

Oppo’s latest F series phone in India is the F15, successor to the Oppo F11, which was launched last year. It is priced at Rs 19,990 and comes with a slim design, an in-display fingerprint sensor, 48MP quad-camera setup and more. Oppo has told the indianexpress.com, that we will not get to see the Oppo F15 Pro given the company does not see a need for it.

The new Oppo F15 will take on the Xiaomi Redmi K20 and the Realme X2 in its price bracket. Considering that the competition is too fierce in this price range, will the Oppo F15 manage to stand out in the segment? Here’s our review.

Oppo F15 price: Rs 19,990

Oppo F15 specifications: 6.4-inch full HD+ AMOLED display | MediaTek Helio P70 processor | 8GB RAM | 128GB internal storage | 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP quad-camera setup on the back | 16MP front camera | 4,000mAh battery | VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 support

Oppo F15 Review: Design and Display

Oppo F15 is quite thin and light, easy to grip and use with one-hand. But it is slippery and my unit fell on the first day I got it, however, it did not sustain much damage. The Unicorn White colour variant we got for review might not be appealing to all users. I certainly would have preferred getting the Lightning Black version.

Oppo decided to use a polycarbonate body on this one to keep the device lightweight. But considering that the competition offers glass and metallic builds at this price point, which feels much more premium, this is a letdown.

Oppo F15 is quite thin and light, easy to grip and use with one-hand. (Express Photo: Karanveer Singh Arora) Oppo F15 is quite thin and light, easy to grip and use with one-hand. (Express Photo: Karanveer Singh Arora)

The device has a tall 20:9 aspect ratio, which makes it perfect to watch movies and YouTube videos. The 6.4-inch AMOLED display gets quite bright and is easily viewable even under direct sunlight. The display is quite vibrant and sharp, due to which viewing content on it is fun. The waterdrop style notch on the top is quite irritating as it hides content while watching videos or playing games.

Two good things that I found about the device as soon as I started using it were that it comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack and a separate microSD card slot. The back is mostly plain with the exception of the quad-camera module, which has a huge bump.

Oppo F15 Review: Performance

With the Oppo F15, the company has continued to use the same MediaTek Helio P70 processor we saw on the Oppo F11, which is confusing and makes one question the upgrade. The same chipset is also powering cheaper smartphones in the market like the Realme 3.

The fingerprint sensor is quite fast and could accurately detect each and every time I would place my finger on it. (Express Photo: Karanveer Singh Arora) The fingerprint sensor is quite fast and could accurately detect each and every time I would place my finger on it. (Express Photo: Karanveer Singh Arora)

The device performed well in daily tasks like web browsing, watching videos, making calls and replying to messages. While gaming in the ‘Medium’ graphics mode of Call of Duty: Mobile, Asphalt 9: Legends and PUBG Mobile, the device did not show any overheating. Still, the phone did lag a bit here and there when playing these games, which is what users certainly do not expect from a device priced at nearly Rs 20,000. While gaming, the inbuilt Game Assistant came quite handy, as it blocked all of the notifications and calls during gameplay to ensure no distractions.

The fingerprint sensor is quite fast and could accurately detect each and every time I would place my finger on it. Face Unlock also performs well.

Oppo F15 Review: Software

Even though, the Oppo F15 is the company’s latest smartphone, it does not come with Android 10 based ColorOS 7 installed. The company has told us that the ColorOS 7 update will come in February.

ColorOS 7 might fix the issues that I currently have with ColorOS, but I guess one will have to wait for some time for it. (Express Photo: Karanveer Singh Arora) ColorOS 7 might fix the issues that I currently have with ColorOS, but I guess one will have to wait for some time for it. (Express Photo: Karanveer Singh Arora)

The Oppo F15 comes running ColorOS 6.1.2 based on Google’s Android 9.0 Pie operating system. I am not a fan of the Oppo UI, which simply do not feel intuitive. ColorOS 7 might fix the issues that I currently have with ColorOS, but I guess one will have to wait for some time for the new operating system.

Oppo F15 Review: Battery

The battery life is impressive, as the phone lasted throughout the day with incoming calls, WhatsApp messages, a few hours of YouTube, and gaming. At the end of the day, I still had around 12 to 15 per cent battery left to spare, which is reassuring. While using the device as my secondary, I was able to easily pull out two days worth of usage with incoming calls, little bit of browsing and watching Netflix.

The battery life is impressive, as the phone lasted throughout the day with incoming calls, WhatsApp messages, a few hours of YouTube, and gaming. (Express Photo: Karanveer Singh Arora) The battery life is impressive, as the phone lasted throughout the day with incoming calls, WhatsApp messages, a few hours of YouTube, and gaming. (Express Photo: Karanveer Singh Arora)

With its VOOC 3.0 Flash Charge support I did not find charging the device a burden. An hour and twenty minutes was all it took to get the battery from around 7 per cent to 100 per cent.

Oppo F15 Review: Cameras

The device comes with a quad-camera setup on the back consisting of a 48MP primary camera, an 8MP wide-angle camera, which also doubles as a macro camera, a 2MP monochrome and a 2MP depth camera. At first glance, I could not find the mode to shoot images in the 48MP resolution, however, when I dug deep into the settings, I eventually found the mode.

The device comes with a quad-camera setup on the back. (Express Photo: Karanveer Singh Arora) The device comes with a quad-camera setup on the back. (Express Photo: Karanveer Singh Arora)

Another issue I had was that the cameras kept automatically changing trying to guess via AI what I was trying to shoot, resulting in not so pleasing images.

While shooting images in good lighting conditions, the rear camera was able to get detailed and vivid shots. The images looked quite good and were Instagram ready without the need for much editing. While shooting HDR photos, I found the device processing to be a bit slow, and it blew some colours out of proportion.

At first glance, I could not find the mode to shoot images in the 48MP resolution, however, when I dug deep into the settings, I eventually found the mode. (Express Photo: Karanveer Singh Arora) At first glance, I could not find the mode to shoot images in the 48MP resolution, however, when I dug deep into the settings, I eventually found the mode. (Express Photo: Karanveer Singh Arora)

The cameras kept automatically changing trying to guess via AI what I was trying to shoot, resulting in not so pleasing images. (Express Photo: Karanveer Singh Arora) The cameras kept automatically changing trying to guess via AI what I was trying to shoot, resulting in not so pleasing images. (Express Photo: Karanveer Singh Arora)

While shooting HDR photos, I found the device processing to be a bit slow, and it blew some colours out of proportion. (Express Photo: Karanveer Singh Arora) While shooting HDR photos, I found the device processing to be a bit slow, and it blew some colours out of proportion. (Express Photo: Karanveer Singh Arora)

The low light performance of the device was not up to mark with poor details, washed-out colours, and quite a lot of noise. (Express Photo: Karanveer Singh Arora) The low light performance of the device was not up to mark with poor details, washed-out colours, and quite a lot of noise. (Express Photo: Karanveer Singh Arora)

While using the wide-angle sensor, if you were to get up close to an object the device would automatically shift to macro photography mode, where you will be able to take decent macro images. (Express Photo: Karanveer Singh Arora) While using the wide-angle sensor, if you were to get up close to an object the device would automatically shift to macro photography mode, where you will be able to take decent macro images. (Express Photo: Karanveer Singh Arora)

In good lighting conditions, the front camera is able to take good images, however, the skin textures look unnaturally smooth. (Express Photo: Karanveer Singh Arora) In good lighting conditions, the front camera is able to take good images, however, the skin textures look unnaturally smooth. (Express Photo: Karanveer Singh Arora)

Shots taken with the wide-angle sensor have punchy colours. However, the details were not as sharp when compared to the primary sensor. While using the wide-angle sensor, if you were to get up close to an object the device would automatically shift to macro photography mode, where you will be able to take decent macro images. The portrait mode on the device worked quite well with decent edge detection.

The low light performance of the device was not up to mark with poor details, washed-out colours, and quite a lot of noise. Enabling the ‘Night’ mode did help out a bit, however, the image quality remained pretty much the same.

On the front, the device features a 16MP sensor to take selfies. (Express Photo: Karanveer Singh Arora) On the front, the device features a 16MP sensor to take selfies. (Express Photo: Karanveer Singh Arora)

The 16MP front camera lacks a lot of features like Night mode. In good lighting conditions, the front camera is able to take good images, however, the skin textures look unnaturally smooth, which you can stop by simply turning off the beautification mode. Images taken in low light suffer from a lot of noise and do not have that many details. Portrait mode on the front camera is not as good as the rear cameras.

Oppo F15 Review: Verdict

Oppo decided to use a polycarbonate body on this one to keep the device lightweight. (Express Photo: Karanveer Singh Arora) Oppo decided to use a polycarbonate body on this one to keep the device lightweight. (Express Photo: Karanveer Singh Arora)

Oppo F15 is a good-looking smartphone, but the competition like Realme X2 and the Redmi K20 offer better designs. The other problem is that the Oppo F15 is powered by the MediaTek Helio P70 processor, which is now available in phones priced under Rs 10,000, and so the device feels quite under-powered.

The cameras perform decently and so does the battery. The software UI is something I can say that Oppo needs to work upon a lot. At its current price point, Oppo F15 has a tough chance against the Redmi and Realme phones in the market.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd