Oppo Enco M32 earphones review: Clarity and convenience

And I thought we were done with neckband style earphones. But no, Oppo’s latest, the Enco M32, falls back on this tried and tested form factor and hopes to cash in on everyone’s need to have a good wireless earphone to stay connected for work and to entertain themselves afterwards.

The Oppo Enco M32 has a familiar design with a band that goes around your neck with the earphones dangling on both sides. The earphones have magnetic backs and latch on to each other to switch off the music. On the right side of the band are the control buttons, play/pause flanked by volume keys. Just below is a flap to access the USB-C charging port. All quite simple.

The M32 paired easily with my iPhone and I was listening to songs within a few seconds. Even though neckband earphones are common a lot of them don’t have the perfect design and often the earphones pop out because the rest of the band is tugging on it all the time. With the M32 you soon forget you are wearing earphones as there is hardly any weight and the band balances perfectly on your neck.

The silicon fins only come in one size, and you might need a larger tip to keep the earphones in place. (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan/Indian Express)

The earphones have silicon fins that keep them in place. However, the fins come only in one size and some of you might need to use a larger tip to keep the earphones in place, especially if you are going for a jog. For me with the original tip, the right earphone kept falling off after a few minutes of jogging.

The design of the Enco M32 tells you this one is serious about its innards. And these Oppo earphones come packed with 10mm composite titanium-plated diaphragm dynamic unit with an independent sound cavity. This means the M32 offers a better level of clarity in audio than you would expect for something in this price range.

Listening to Susan Wong’s version of Sound of Silence I could clearly hear the layers of audio, the soft guitar strums in the background, the pregnant pauses. Listening to Besame Mucho in a FLAC-only playlist on Spotify, the complexity of the song came out clearly, but not overpowering Chantal Chamberland’s soulful rendition of the classic. The M32 clearly has a balmy bass that layers everything you hear, which will appeal to the Indian audience this product is aimed at. I have my bias towards sharper notes.

One of the best aspects of the Enco M32 is its battery life and quick charging capabilities. This one can charge up in just 10 minutes and lasts a full day of music and calls if you want. The call quality is good too, with the voice coming in clearly from the other side.

At Rs 1,799, the Oppo Enco M32 offers a music quality and convenience that is unusual at this price point. And the quick charging capabilities come as an added advantage for users. The Oppo M32 is one of the best options in this price range.