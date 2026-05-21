OnePlus Nord CE 6 review: The basics done right

The mid-range smartphone segment is crowded with various brands launching devices successively to stay afloat in the dynamic space. On the other hand, OnePlus seems to have taken a simpler and more reliable route. While each smartphone-maker is attempting to add unique features, sometimes even a bit of bling, most of them are far from offering a wholesome experience.

OnePlus, which has carved a niche for itself over the years, has seemingly stuck to the basics. They have been introducing smartphones that evoke simplicity in build and features. Their smartphones have grown synonymous with vivid displays, lasting power and decent performance.

The recently-launched OnePlus Nord CE 6 reflects the same ethos. For the past few weeks, I have been testing the device, and I have had a satisfying experience. Here I breakdown how the latest entrant in the OnePlus Nord CE series stands apart from the crowd.

How about the aesthetics?

The OnePlus Nord CE 6 largely follows the company’s current design language, but with enough refinements to feel more polished than its predecessor. The flatter frame gives the phone a cleaner, more modern look, while the rounded edges make it comfortable to hold for long periods.

OnePlus has retained its clean design language on the Nord CE 6 with a refined rear panel and squircle-shaped camera module. (Image: The Indian Express/ Ajay Hanje) OnePlus has retained its clean design language on the Nord CE 6 with a refined rear panel and squircle-shaped camera module. (Image: The Indian Express/ Ajay Hanje)

At around 8.5mm thick, it is not particularly slim, and there is some noticeable heft, but the balanced weight distribution prevents it from feeling cumbersome during everyday use. The rear panel’s frosted matte finish does a decent job of resisting fingerprints. The Lunar pearl colour variant, in particular, has a subtle pastel-like finish that looks understated and premium without trying too hard. While for this review, I got the Lunar pear colour, the Nord CE 6 also comes in two more shades – Pitch Black and Fresh Blue.

OnePlus’ squircle-shaped camera module is now becoming a familiar design element across its recent devices, and it works well on the Nord CE 6 too. The module blends neatly into the rear panel and does not cause excessive wobbling on flat surfaces. OnePlus has also retained the IP65 rating, meaning the Nord CE 6 is protected against dust and minor splashes, though it is still not meant for full water submersion.

A versatile display

The OnePlus Nord CE 6’s display, 1.5K AMOLED, is easily one of its biggest highlights. Colours look vibrant without appearing oversaturated, and the panel is excellent for watching movies, especially with HDR support on compatible streaming platforms. Slim, symmetrical bezels also help make content feel more immersive.

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OnePlus has implemented the adaptive 144Hz refresh rate well, making scrolling, animations, and general navigation feel smooth and responsive. Combined with OxygenOS, the overall experience feels fluid throughout daily use.

With a 144Hz refresh rate and slim bezels, the OnePlus Nord CE 6 offers a fluid and immersive viewing experience. (Image: The Indian Express/ Ajay Hanje) With a 144Hz refresh rate and slim bezels, the OnePlus Nord CE 6 offers a fluid and immersive viewing experience. (Image: The Indian Express/ Ajay Hanje)

Brightness levels have also seen a noticeable upgrade this year. With a claimed peak brightness of up to 3,600 nits, the Nord CE 6 remains easily readable outdoors, even under harsh sunlight.

The stereo speakers are loud with decent channel separation and no noticeable distortion at high volumes, although bass response could have been better. The in-display fingerprint scanner is also positioned comfortably and works quickly and reliably for unlocking the phone.

Performance

The OnePlus Nord CE 6 is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. In day-to-day use, the phone performs reliably with quick app launches, smooth multitasking, and solid RAM management. Over the two weeks I used it, I did not notice any major slowdowns or stutters.

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The OnePlus Nord CE 6 packs an 8,000mAh battery with support for 80W SuperVOOC fast charging. (Image: The Indian Express/ Ajay Hanje) The OnePlus Nord CE 6 packs an 8,000mAh battery with support for 80W SuperVOOC fast charging. (Image: The Indian Express/ Ajay Hanje)

Gaming performance is also quite good for the segment. Games like BGMI and Call of Duty: Mobile ran smoothly at high graphics settings with stable frame rates during testing. However, I could not enable the 144fps mode that OnePlus advertises, as BGMI remained capped at 60fps during my usage. Meanwhile, the thermal management is decent too. The phone does get slightly warm during longer gaming sessions, but never to the point where it becomes uncomfortable to hold.

Photography and battery life

The OnePlus Nord CE 6 features a 50MP primary camera paired with a 2MP secondary sensor, while the front gets a 32MP selfie camera with autofocus support. Rather than making major hardware changes, OnePlus seems to have focused more on improving consistency and video stability this year.

The OnePlus Nord CE 6 features a 50MP primary camera that captures detailed shots with balanced colours and good dynamic range. (Image: The Indian Express/ Ajay Hanje) The OnePlus Nord CE 6 features a 50MP primary camera that captures detailed shots with balanced colours and good dynamic range. (Image: The Indian Express/ Ajay Hanje)

In daylight, the phone captures detailed shots with natural colours and balanced exposure.Dynamic range is good, and details hold up well in difficult lighting conditions.

Low-light performance is reliable too. The Nord CE 6 avoids overly brightening scenes, which helps images look cleaner and more natural. Noise remains under control, while OIS helps reduce blur in darker environments. The 32MP front camera performs well in natural lighting, producing sharp selfies with good colour reproduction and decent dynamic range. Video recording is another strong point, with support for 4K recording on both the front and rear cameras.

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Battery life continues to be one of OnePlus’ biggest strengths, and the Nord CE 6 keeps that streak going. The phone packs a massive 8,000mAh battery, which easily lasted me more than a full day with moderate use that included streaming Starwars, camera usage, and doom scrolling. Charging speeds are solid as well. Using the bundled 80W SuperVOOC charger, the Nord CE 6 takes a little over an hour to charge fully from 0 to 100 per cent.

Verdict

The OnePlus Nord CE 6, starting at Rs 31,999, brings noticeable improvements over its predecessor in areas like display quality, battery life, design, and overall usability. The massive 8,000mAh battery, smooth 144Hz AMOLED display, refined design, and reliable performance help the Nord CE 6 stand out in an already crowded segment.

OnePlus has also managed to deliver a fairly balanced experience without compromising too much in any one area and strong foundation in a cramped segment. For those looking for a dependable all-rounder phone with strong battery life, a good display, and solid everyday performance, the Nord CE 6 makes a convincing case for itself.