OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Review: Big on battery life and ANC

In 2026, a good pair of earbuds feels less like an accessory and more like an everyday essential. I keep vibing to music, and well, since I can’t blast music in the office or at the gym, earphones are a great alternative. Well, as the OnePlus Nord Buds 4 landed on my desk, it presented a great opportunity to compare it to the OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro I tested recently. After a few days of using them, these earbuds got me thinking: is this a great deal?

At first glance, the Nord Buds 4 look simple and understated, carrying the familiar minimalist design language that OnePlus has become known for. However, the bigger surprise lies beneath the surface. For just Rs 3,299, OnePlus has packed in features like active noise cancellation (ANC), impressive battery life and a comfortable, lightweight design that you’d normally expect from far more expensive earbuds.

I went in with modest expectations, assuming they’d be another decent pair of budget TWS earbuds. Here is what I think about the Nord Buds 4.

First impressions

The charging case looks premium and resembles the more expensive OnePlus Buds 4 Pro. For this review, I got the Astral Teal that comes with a matte finish and subtle speckles that make it stand out without looking flashy.

The charging case offers up to 54 hours of total playback with ANC turned off, making the Nord Buds 4 ideal for frequent travellers. (Image: The Indian Express/ Ajay Hanje) The charging case offers up to 54 hours of total playback with ANC turned off, making the Nord Buds 4 ideal for frequent travellers. (Image: The Indian Express/ Ajay Hanje)

The earbuds feel lightweight right from the moment you pick them. Pairing is quick, and the companion HeyMelody app provides access to useful features such as touch control customisation, ANC settings and equaliser adjustments.

For a pair of earbuds that costs just a little over Rs 3,000, the feature set immediately feels generous.

Look and Feel

OnePlus has kept things simple and practical. The charging case weighs just 42.5g and easily slips into a pocket. The lid feels sturdy and closes with a satisfying snap, while the earbuds sit securely inside.

Story continues below this ad

Each earbud weighs only 4.3g, and this lightweight design makes a noticeable difference during long listening sessions. The Nord Buds 4 remain comfortable even after hours of use while working, exercising, or watching videos. The ear tips offer a secure fit and stay in place during walks and light workouts.

The earbuds also come with an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance, making them suitable for gym sessions and light rain. The only mild annoyance I had was that the device is prone to scratches, despite using it with utmost care. The OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro, on the other hand, costing only a few hundred more, with a similar matte texture, seems scratch-resistant.

As for sound quality, the Nord Buds 4 deliver a consumer-friendly tuning. The 12mm titanium-coated dynamic drivers produce a bass-heavy sound signature that works particularly well for genres such as pop, blues and hip-hop. Vocals are very clear, and instrument separation is respectable for the price, although the audio lacks some refinement of more expensive earbuds.

The 52dB ANC is another pleasant surprise; it does a good job of reducing everyday background noise, including fans, air conditioners and traffic sounds. It doesn’t create complete silence, but it significantly improves the listening experience in noisy environments.

Story continues below this ad

Battery life

Battery life is where the OnePlus Nord Buds 4 truly shines. OnePlus claims up to 54 hours of total playback with ANC turned off and up to 27 hours with ANC enabled. While real-world usage naturally varies, the earbuds easily lasted several days of regular use, including music streaming, video playback and phone calls.

The OnePlus Nord Buds 4 feature a minimalist design with a lightweight build and an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance. (Image: The Indian Express/ Ajay Hanje) The OnePlus Nord Buds 4 feature a minimalist design with a lightweight build and an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance. (Image: The Indian Express/ Ajay Hanje)

This kind of endurance means most users won’t need to worry about charging the case every day. It’s a feature that makes the Nord Buds 4 especially appealing for commuters and frequent travellers.

Also Read | OnePlus Nord CE 6 review: The basics done right

Fast charging further adds to the convenience. The charging case takes around 45 minutes to fully recharge, and even a quick top-up provides several hours of playback, making it easy to keep the earbuds ready to go.

Should you pick the OnePlus Nord Buds 4?

The OnePlus Nord Buds 4 manages to get the fundamentals right while also offering features usually associated with pricier earbuds. They are comfortable to wear, provide impressive battery life, offer surprisingly capable ANC and deliver decent audio.

Story continues below this ad

They are not perfect. Audiophiles may find the sound tuning a little too bass-heavy, and the lack of high-resolution audio codec support means they are not designed for critical listening.

However, these are minor compromises in an otherwise well-rounded package. At Rs 3,299, the OnePlus Nord Buds 4 offer excellent value and emerge as one of the easiest recommendations in the budget true wireless segment for users looking for dependable everyday earbuds.