In 2026, life seems unbearable without a pair of earbuds. And I seem to have lost mine just when I needed them the most. Miraculously, the OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro made its way to my task list; I couldn’t be happier.

Sob story aside, now let’s talk about the OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro earbuds. Right off the bat, they look minimalist yet elegant, something you don’t always see in the crowded earbuds market.

But what really caught me off guard is what OnePlus has managed to offer under Rs 4,000. To be fair, I didn’t expect much going in, but after using them, I’ll gladly admit I was wrong. These could easily be one of the best earbuds you can get in this segment at the moment.

First impressions

I usually get a whiff of what lies ahead the moment I see the packaging. And, before unboxing, I had my doubts. Under Rs 4,000, earbuds sound great but rarely pack useful features. But with the Buds 4 Pro, you get active noise cancellation (ANC), ambient mode, high-resolution audio support, swipe controls for volume, and more. It all sounds great on paper, but specs aren’t everything. What matters is how they perform in daily use. So let’s see how they actually hold up.

While working in a noisy newsroom, the buds’ ANC cancel out all the noise. (Image: The Indian Express/ Ajay Hanje) While working in a noisy newsroom, the buds’ ANC cancel out all the noise. (Image: The Indian Express/ Ajay Hanje)

Let’s kick things off on a high note, just like Immigrant Song by Led Zeppelin. The sound quality is where these buds immediately win you over: the treble and bass feel finely balanced, never overdone. Whether it’s jazz or metal, everything comes through clean, crisp, and confidently tuned like a sharp-dressed man.

They’re powered by 12mm titanium-coated drivers that handle bass-heavy tracks and dynamic content with ease, while also doing justice to everyday streaming. Support for LHDC 5.0 and Hi-Res Audio adds an extra layer of depth when paired with a compatible device. Spatial audio, meanwhile, brings a subtle sense of width and immersion, which is something you wouldn’t typically expect in a cost-effective device.

Over to another impressive feature in the buds, the ANC. Well, the feature cuts down about 55 dB of noise, from the fan’s noise to a busy newsroom; it drowns it all.

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The Nord Buds 4 Pro feature a matte finish and are available in two colour ways: grey and black. (Image: The The Nord Buds 4 Pro feature a matte finish and are available in two colour ways: grey and black. (Image: The Indian Express / Ajay Hanje)

Story time: I was minding my own business working, and a gentleman suddenly spooked me. He didn’t mean to; he was also minding his business: vacuuming. The surprising part was I couldn’t hear the industrial vacuum cleaner through the earbuds.

The TWS buds also feature a transparency mode, can connect multiple devices simultaneously, and have slide control to reduce or increase volume. The volume control is a clever function but lacks little practicality, as the volume can’t be reduced to zero or increased by 100 per cent in a single slide. However, it is helpful, as you don’t need to reach for your device to change the volume.

Look and feel

The buds are stem-shaped and fairly light, and they are barely noticeable if you wear them for longer periods of time. The buds are comfortable and fit snugly to wear, and their ear tips come in the usual three sizes.

The case, however, is a little different from the rest. It has a more rounded rectangular shape. It has a matte finish, which makes it fingerprint resistant, making it look clean; meanwhile, the buds have a glossy finish, which makes it easier for the FBI to recognise the user.

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The buds are stem-shaped and fairly light, and they are barely noticeable if you wear them for longer periods of time. (Image: The Indian Express/ Ajay Hanje The buds are stem-shaped and fairly light, and they are barely noticeable if you wear them for longer periods of time. (Image: The Indian Express/ Ajay Hanje

On the looks front, it is pretty minimalist and clean, making it tidy rather than flashy. The case features the brand name across the device in chrome indentation, with lights that go green, white, yellow and red according to the battery status, pairing, etc. On the bottom, it has a Type-C port and a pairing button that disappears into the surface, making it look neat.

How long does it last?



Well, another unavoidable question: how long do the Nord Buds 4 Pro last? With constant use, I juiced out seven hours of playback with ANC turned on and close to 30 hours with the charging case. Well, with the ANC turned off, the buds lasted me around nine hours. It needs to be noted that OnePlus is claiming 55 hours with the case when the ANC is not activated.

The buds are comfortable and fit snugly to wear, and their ear tips come in the usual three sizes. (Image: The Indian Express/ Ajay Hanje) The buds are comfortable and fit snugly to wear, and their ear tips come in the usual three sizes. (Image: The Indian Express/ Ajay Hanje)

With the buds and case together without ANC, a 10-minute charge promises nearly 12-13 hours of playback, which is pretty impressive. The case takes 30 minutes to charge fully, but the buds can be fully charged in less than an hour, which is as quick as Hanumankind’s claim to fame.

The Final Verdict

The buds are as smooth and timeless as Paul Anka’s music—simply exceptional. Priced at Rs 3,999, with an introductory discount on offer, they strike a strong balance between value and performance. In many ways, their feature set feels as complete – in essence versatile, reliable, and hard to fault.

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Right from the start, the sound quality and ANC stand out as the biggest highlights. They deliver a listening experience that feels rich and immersive, making an immediate impression. And if that doesn’t win you over, the long battery life and clean, minimalist design certainly will.

Overall, it’s a well-rounded package that manages to feel premium without stretching your budget.