OnePlus Nord 6 review: Raw performance, bigger battery make it a complete package

OnePlus’ Nord series has always walked a fine line between affordability and aspiration. With the Nord 6, however, the smartphone brand seems to be pushing closer than ever to the premium end of the market. It promises a bit more than just incremental upgrades, particularly in design, durability, and battery life, even if a few compromises remain in areas like materials and storage options.

It does not shake things up quite like the Nord 5 did, but instead builds on what already worked. The result is a smartphone that feels more refined than its predecessor, while also facing tougher competition in the midrange segment where expectations keep getting higher. As the future direction of OnePlus continues to evolve, here’s how the Nord 6 held up after nearly a month of use.

Design and durability

In terms of the design, the Nord 6 borrows heavily from the flagship OnePlus 15 rather than its own predecessor. It moves away from the pill-shaped camera module of the Nord 5, making the phone less wobbly on flat surfaces, a small but welcome change in everyday use. The square camera module blends neatly into its clean, minimalist design, giving the Nord 6 the look of a far more expensive smartphone.

My review unit came in Holographic Quick Silver, but the Nord 6 is also available in two other colours: Fresh Mint and Pitch Black. The holographic effect comes from the lines running across the back panel, which shimmer subtly when the phone catches light at certain angles. It gives the Nord 6 a slightly cyberpunk-inspired look that is likely to appeal to younger buyers.

In hand, the matte finish feels smooth and comfortable. But the polycarbonate frame and back does not quite deliver the same premium feel as some counterparts such as the 13R, which comes with a glass-and-aluminum rear. At 217 grams and 8.5mm thickness, the Nord 6 has some heft to it and is far from compact. But given that it packs a massive 9000mAh battery, I’m not really complaining.

Durability is where the Nord 6 takes a significant step forward. Unlike the Nord 5’s IP65 rating, the new model comes with IP66, IP68, IP69 and IP69K certifications, offering protection against dust, water immersion and even high-pressure hot water sprays. It also carries MIL-STD-810H certification. The display is protected by OnePlus’s Crystal Guard Glass, which the company says matches the durability of Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+.

Display and OS

The Nord 6’s display is clearly one of its strong suites. It comes with a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED panel with a 165Hz refresh rate and 1,800 nits of peak brightness. As a result, the visuals are incredibly sharp and fluid, with deep blacks and vibrant colours that feel closer to a flagship experience than a typical midrange one.

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Scrolling and animations look exceptionally smooth thanks to the 165Hz refresh rate, a step up from the Nord 5’s 144Hz refresh rate and ideal for gaming. Brightness levels are strong enough to keep the screen comfortably visible outdoors, even under harsh sunlight. Although Dolby Vision support is missing, the overall viewing experience does not feel compromised at all.

The Nord 6 ships with OxygenOS 16 based on Android 16. While the interface is snappy and fluid, it comes with a lot of pre-installed apps which could put off users looking for a stock Android interface like the Nothing Phone (4a) Pro. There are a few genuinely useful productivity features such as Open Canvas for smoother split-screen multitasking and Seamless Connect, which supports file sharing across OnePlus devices as well as iOS, Mac, and Windows systems.

Nord 6 also comes with an expanded set of AI tools. Mind Space lets users save notes, articles and images using the Plus Key, then organise them with contextual assistance powered by Google Gemini. Other AI-powered features include real-time translation, AI Ghostwriter, AI Scan, AI Eraser, AI Unblur, and AI Perfect Shot for improving group photos. OnePlus is also promising four major Android updates and six years of security patches, another improvement over the Nord 5.

Performance and battery life

Powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, the Nord 6 does not cut corners when it comes to performance. Whether it is launching apps, juggling multiple tasks or navigating the interface, the handset felt consistently fast in daily use. This is commendable since it comes at a time when many brands in this segment are cutting back on core hardware to maintain pricing. But the Nord 6 clearly prioritises raw performance.

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This is true for gaming as well. Titles like Garena Free Fire and Call of Duty: Mobile . run smoothly with stable frame rates (165 fps) and responsive controls, even during longer sessions. More demanding games could eventually run into the limits of the chipset, but it is still impressive for this category. I did notice the smartphone warming up after gaming for about 45 minutes continuously, but not to the point where it could become a serious issue.

Battery life is easily the biggest upgrade on the Nord 6. In my usage, which included social media, streaming, light navigation and some gaming, the device comfortably lasted two full days on a single charge. Charging speeds are solid too, especially when you consider the jump from the Nord 5’s 6,800mAh battery to the massive 9,000mAh unit on the Nord 6.

Camera

The rear camera module has three camera sensors and an LED flash, along with a sensor in the bottom-right which is the IR blaster. The dual rear camera unit comprises a 50-megapixel Sony Lytia primary camera with 2x zoom and dual-axis optical image stabilisation and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera.

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It does not have a dedicated telephoto lens. Still, the Nord 6 is capable of delivering photos with natural colours and restrained post-processing rather than the overly sharpened look many phones in this segment tend to produce.

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Should you upgrade to the OnePlus Nord 6?

At Rs 38,999, the OnePlus Nord 6 feels like a more mature take on the Nord series. It may not have the most premium aspects in the segment, but it gets the fundamentals right. The massive battery alone makes it one of the easiest phones to recommend for heavy users, and the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 ensures it rarely feels short on power.

If you are looking for a dependable all-rounder that balances gaming, media consumption, and everyday usability, the Nord 6 makes a strong case for itself. It may not be the most exciting or experimental Nord phone yet, but it is arguably the most complete one so far.