OnePlus Bullets wireless earphones review: Practical tech, with good audio

OnePlus has tried its hand at accessories over the years. Whether successful or not, coming from the OnePlus stable you can be sure that it will be a design success whether it is a headphone or a drone. The latest accessory from the startup is the OnePlus Bullet wireless earphones which were launched along with the OnePlus 6 last month.

OnePlus Bullets wireless earphones price in India: Rs 3,999

As expected, the OnePlus Bullets wireless earphones have a premium design. But the neck band design is not unique and is pretty much the flavour of the season with so many variants of the same dangling around necks of audiophiles around the world. So OnePlus has done a good job of making the headphones look premium and durable. It comes with a rubberised finish. There are two pods at both end of the neck to keep the band in place and also house the battery. The left one has the power button and further down the cable towards the ear is a microphone unit with volume and pause/play buttons.

The earphone stick to each other thanks to magnets at the back. But this is also a switch and the music cuts off the moment the two stick. This is a feature that is very practical, especially since the music comes backs as soon as they are separated.

The play/pause button brings up the Google Assistant on long press. And it just works every time. In fact, of all the Google Assistant earphones I have used so far — and there are quite a few out there — this is the fastest to respond or transcribe the speech. It seems OnePlus has done a good integration at the software level.

In fact, there are a few other tweaks which I liked. The earphones just resume whatever you were listening to as soon as they are switched on again. Also, like with the iPhone and AirPods, the OnePlus 6 showed a card as soon as I connected the headphone to the phone.

The audio quality is good. I tried with my regular testing playlist and the experience was among the best I have had in headphones of this kind and in this price bracket. It’s great to listen music that is rich with a many things happening all over your head. However, I have a feeling that a lot of the Indian audience might want more bass in the their music.

The OnePlus Bullets wireless earphones come with dash charge and have a USB Type-C port for the same. This is good for OnePlus users who don’t need to carry around another charger. Also, with 10 minutes of charging the earphones are good to go for round five hours; another practical feature. Overall, the company claims eight hours of battery life, but I have not been able to fully test that.

Priced at Rs 3,999, the OnePlus Bullets wireless earphones is a good option for owners of the new OnePlus 6 or any other Android Phone with Google Assistant. This is not a earphone that will keep the audiophiles happy, buy for the rest, this is a no-brainer. Go ahead and buy if you are looking for convenient Bluetooth headphones with decent audio quality.

