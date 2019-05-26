OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 review: Good audio profile, convenient to use

OnePlus has been making great strides in the premium smartphone segment. But it also makes some very good accessories, sticking to only stuff it can do with quality. Its earphones fall into this category. Last year the company launched its OnePlus Bullets Wireless in-ear earphones along with the OnePlus 6. Now, it is time for the OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2.

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 looks a lot like the earlier version. In fact, from the neckband to the red silicone pouch, there is not much different from its predecessor. However, the earpiece is different in design. There is no rubber fin and the design is more ergonomic, fits better in the ear and syncs with the shape of your ears.

The power button is on the left of the band. You also charge the set from this side where there is a USB-C port. A bit down on the chord is the remote that lets you adjust volume and also summon either Google Assistant or Siri depending on the operating system (OS) you are using. This is the big new addition to the OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 this time.

Ease of use has to be one of the USPs of this earphone. You connect it once to your smartphone and every time you pick up the Bullets, they are connected. In fact, you just need to let the two earphone stick to each other with their magnets to stop the music playback. When you separate the two, the set is connected and ready to play again. This is seamless convenience.

However, if I buy the OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 it will be for the audio quality. There are not many other earphones that sound so good in this price range. The OnePlus Bullets 2 come with two Knowles Balanced Armature Drivers and one 10mm dynamic driver in each earbud. This gives it a balance, but rich audio profile. It is not partial to either the highs or the lows, the mix is just perfect. But when the need comes for bass, it is up to the task too.

I listen to Carnatic fusion on my morning walks and the experience has become more relaxing and pleasurable during the review period. Listening to Seetha Kalyana Vaibhogame by Ameya Records is almost an other-worldly experience because of the great audio arrangement and the ability for the Bullets Wireless 2 to offers the audio bouquet to hold all of these in place. Also, you don’t need to amp up the volume to get the full feel of the earphones.

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 is the sort of earphone you can wear the entire day. One, because is it so comfortable and two, because the battery life can actually last you that long. In fact, if you are out of charge it takes the new Warp charger just 10 minutes to juice up the set for another ten hours. You can also take and make calls easily with the remote dangling near our mouth.

At Rs 5,990, the OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 is one of the best sounding earphones I have tested in a while. The audio quality and the ease of use makes this an easy product to recommend, not just only for OnePlus users.