OnePlus Buds Z2 review: Noise cancellation that makes the music better

As I took out the OnePlus Buds Z2 to for a review session early morning, a notification popped up on my new OnePlus TV asking if I wanted to connect the earphones to the television. This is exactly the kind of ecosystem OnePlus hopes to put in places with the accessories and devices it has been launching every other month in India.

The OnePlus Buds Z2 truly wireless earphones has been launched along with then OnePlus 9 RT — it is almost a tradition with the company to launch earphones with every new phone. The Buds Z2 have a very conventional design for both the charging case and and the earphones. The pods have magnets inside and sort of suck in the earphones. However, I struggled every time figuring out which angle the buds went inside the case — I sure am getting old.

The OnePlus TV detected the Bud Z2 and asked if I wanted to connect them to the TV. (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan/Indian Express)

The earpods fit perfectly and are very lightweight. They stayed in place when I chose to use it for wok from home calls on the day I was on Zoom calls for over eight hours. That was quite impressive both for the Buds Z2 and yours truly. Also, the call quality is quite good and I could hear everything too well.

OnePlus Bud Z2 have an excellent fit and good call quality as well. (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan/Indian Express)

Audio quality has always been quite good with OnePlus earphones. The OnePlus Buds Z2 takes that legacy forward with crystal clear audio quality that is also well balance. In fact, after a Vice documentary on the TV, I switched to the Spotify app to listen to some fusion music. Incinstancia by Luis Coelho is the kind of composition made for audiophile to listen to in their lounge chairs with expensive headphones keeping the music tightly between their ears. Here I was experiencing the song streamed from a TV sitting on a sofa in the far end of the room as I did some early morning work. The experience was pure bliss, so much so that I stopped working and took a few minutes to take in the wonderful strings.

The app to connect with OnePlus Bud Z2 earbuds where the two levels for noise cancellation can be seen. (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan/Indian Express)

Next was Efkan Sesen’s version of Bella Ciao. The Turkish composer whistles his songs and I never expected that to be a such a wonderful experience, especially on earphones. And the Buds 2 can push up the bass too when needed, like with the opening of Tina Turner’s Sarvesham Svastir Bhavatu. The 11mm drivers of these earphones sure can take on some extra work when needed.

The noise cancellation is pretty good on the OnePlus Buds Z2, especially when you consider the price. And since the audio quality is good, you will notice that it makes sense to keep the noise out so that you can enjoy music. There are two levels too for the active noise cancellation, over and above the transparency mode, showing the confidence OnePlus has in the feature.

However, these features are best experienced with a OnePlus phone as the integration in more native. The battery can last almost a full week of calls if you keep pushing the earphone back into their charging case at regular intervals.

OnePlus Buds Z2 also come with active noise cancellation. (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan/Indian Express)

At Rs 4,999, the OnePlus Buds Z2 has a good audio profile and active noise cancellation that helps you enjoy your music better. The Z2 is a no nonsense pair of truly wireless earphones that makes great sense if you are already using a OnePlus phone.