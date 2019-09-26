OnePlus 7T review: Another near perfect phone

OnePlus is a very different company. It follows a different product cycle from others and usually comes out with a flagship phone which is followed up by a T version of the same later in the year. Of late it also has a Pro version of the flagship. This year, it first launched the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro and it is now time for the OnePlus 7T.

The OnePlus 7T has some serious changes, all pertaining to the three core areas of user experience — the processor, battery and, of course, the camera.

The design too is different, significantly from the rear where there is now a round camera module housing three cameras and a flash. Like with the iPhone, the camera module is a distinct identifier for the OnePlus 7T. That differentiated ID always works in favour or a phone.

Though the phone has a matte-frosted glass at the back, it feels more metallic. The glacier blue that we have for review is both stylish and unique.

The display is another area where there are some improvements. Now the 6.5-inch Fluid Amoled display comes with a 90Hz refresh rate and 1000nits brightness. When you use the fingerprint scanner on the display, it lights up like a lighting bold under your fingers and maybe hits this thousands nits making a bit of a spectacle. Also, the life wallpapers also showcase how this display is capable of showing more that bright and vivid colours.

The OnePlus 7T packs the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+. Processing power has never been an issue with any OnePlus phone. It not an issue with the OnePlus 7T either. The phone is fast, responsive and can easily handle all multitasking, high-end videography and multi-tab browsing. With the unique So this means the phone can manage all tasks quite well. In the few days I tested the phone, I never felt it was slowing down or heating up.

But the upgrade everyone is keen to know about is the triple camera. After all, what is a flagship these days without a triple camera rig at the back. OnePlus has gone for some serious muscle with its cameras this time. So then main camera is a jaw-dropping 48MP with an f1.6 aperture. Thanks to that aperture the camera clicks very detailed photos even in low light and the results are good enough to show well on a bigger screen.

The wide-angle camera is 16MP with a 117-degree field of view, which is a tad less wide than what the iPhone 11 offers. However, the OnePlus version is more conventional and does a decent job. But I felt this camera ends up losing a bit of detail in low light.

The 12MP telephoto lens does its job well, but noise creeps in as you go in a digital zoom phase. The front camera too is good and comes up with crisp selfies and portraits.

The cameras have one issue, something OnePlus might fix soon with a software update. The saturation seems to be off and there is a way too much red and pink in some of the photos for my liking.

But the best aspect of this camera for me is its super macro mode, which lets you get really close to a subject and click some very impressive photos with the kind of detail I have rarely seen in a smartphone camera.

The Oxygen OS on the phone is based on the latest Android 10 version and this is a big plus for anyone opting for the OnePlus 7T. Also, it has to be said that Oxygen OS is one of the cleanest skins on Android and at times smoother and more intuitive than the core operating system itself. OnePlus has improved the Gallery app with the scene and facial recognition as well as hidden folders.

Now, the battery has been a painpoint for smartphone users since Day 1. Finally, we are getting to a point where big batteries can be packed into reasonably sized phones. The OnePlus 7T has a 3800 mAh battery that can easily last a day of usage. But the new fast charge is faster than before and can bring it back up to full juice in about 45-50 minutes.

So who should consider the OnePlus 7T? Well, this phone is a good upgrade for all those on OnePlus phones that came before OnePlus 6. Also, if you are an Android user who thinks it is time to go up in life from your budget phone, this is the flagship that makes the most sense right now.

For me, the OnePlus 7T is another testament of the fact that smartphones have hit a sweet spot where it is near perfect in every aspect from processor to the camera and battery life. For users, this means picking a new flagship is as easy as buying a fridge, you don’t have to worry anymore about the core features, just make a mental note of the brand you love or what to buy. The OnePlus 7T is another near-perfect phone, but in a world where most flagships don’t have any significant issues.