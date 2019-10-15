OnePlus 7T Pro review: A good Android flagship

OnePlus is synonymous with high-end smartphones that often cost a few hundred dollars less than Apple and Samsung competitors. Its newest flagship smartphone is the OnePlus 7T Pro which offers a snappier Snapdragon 855+ processor, a gorgeous 90Hz curved display and capable triple rear-facing cameras.

Advertising

OnePlus seems to be wooing its OnePlus 5T and 6T users with this new device. I have spent the last week trying to figure out how the OnePlus 7T Pro, which costs Rs 53,999, lives up to the promise of being a fancy new Android flagship.

OnePlus 7T Pro specifications: 6.67-inch QHD+ AMOLED display, 90Hz refresh rate| Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor| 8GB RAM/256GB storage| Oxygen OS 10, based on Android 10|48MP primary camera + 8MP telephoto camera + 16MP ultra-wide camera, 16MP pop-up selfie camera| 4085mAh battery, Warp Charge 30

OnePlus 7T Pro price in India: Rs 53,999

Familiar design, smooth 90Hz display

The OnePlus 7T Pro looks visually indistinguishable from the OnePlus 7 Pro. It feels familiar in your hands and pocket. That’s because the OnePlus 7T Pro is about the same size as the OnePlus 7 Pro, while packing a 6.67-inch display. Whatever you may say, the OnePlus 7T Pro feels luxurious and its build quality matches the likes of Galaxy S10+ and iPhone 11 Pro.

Advertising

The curved display is still edge-to-edge AMOLED panel and HDR10 capable. The phone’s frame is metal and the back is protected by Gorilla Glass. The device also has the same 16MP pop-up camera that rises out of the handset’s top. There’s, of course, a USB-C port in the bottom, a triple camera system on the back and no headphone jack. The in-display fingerprint scanner is faster and more accurate than the one used in the OnePlus 7.

Unfortunately, despite being pitched as a top-end Android smartphone, the OnePlus 7T Pro neither offers water resistance nor wireless charging.

Like the OnePlus 7 Pro, this phone also sports a large 6.67-inch Fluid AMOLED display. The screen offers a QHD+ resolution (3,120 x 1,440 pixels) that comes up to 516 pixels per inch and has a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Since OnePlus uses an AMOLED panel, images displayed had richer colours and videos look sharper and brighter.

And, of course, the display has a 90Hz refresh rate, which means the screen updates 90 times per second. Everything feels smoother, from apps, games, web pages to the user interface. In comparison, both iPhone 11 Pro and Galaxy S10+ have a usual 60Hz refresh rate.

The OnePlus 7T Pro’s dual speakers also steal the show. The speakers are great – and the OnePlus 7T Pro is also Dolby Atmos-certified, which means games and movies should sound much better.

There’s no getting around: the OnePlus 7T Pro is a huge phone. While I never felt uncomfortable holding the phone, one-handed use could be an issue. The handset weighs 206 grams and measures 8.8mm in terms of thickness.

Also read| No clear use case for foldable phones, staying away for now: OnePlus CEO

Fully Specced, long battery

I can’t ignore the fact that the OnePlus 7T Pro is a fast smartphone. The phone has Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 855+ processor coupled with 8GB RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage (alright, no microSD card slot).

It’s a powerful phone, and I mean it. In my week-long testing, the OnePlus 7T Pro never struggled to run my favourite games like Call of Duty: Mobile or open apps. What I also like about the OnePlus 7T Pro, though, is that it never heats up while continuously playing games at a stretch.

But for me, the phone’s 4085mAh battery lasted more than a day on a single charge and that makes the OnePlus 7T Pro a great smartphone. I made the OnePlus 7T Pro my primary device when I visited London last week. My regular usage of the phone includes making a few WhatsApp calls throughout a day, lots of web browsing, checking my social media feeds, email and push notifications, binge-watching via Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, listening to Apple Music, and playing games. And if you want to improve power efficiency, you can always turn the 90Hz refresh rate to a regular 60Hz.

While OnePlus 7T Pro doesn’t include wireless charging, the phone does come with fast charging support. Thanks to 30W Wrap charger which is included in the box, it fills the dead phone from 0 per cent to 70 per cent in roughly half an hour.

Uncompromised software

The OnePlus 7T Pro runs Oxygen OS 10, a customised interface built on top of Android 10. If you have used a OnePlus smartphone at some point in life, you know what to expect from Oxygen OS.

As usual, OnePlus hasn’t made too many changes to its Oxygen OS. You can easily swipe up or down from anywhere on the home screen to access the notification shade or pull up your entire list of apps. I never witness any app crashes or a slowdown in general.

And, if you are curious, OnePlus has added a new Zen Mode. This basically shuts you out from your phone for up to 60 minutes. No notifications will appear, and you won’t be able to use apps other than the default camera app. You will be able to take and make calls though, so you won’t be completely cut off. Smartphone detoxification is much needed, and Zen Mode is a step in the right direction.

Also read| Apple iPhone 11 launch has not impacted OnePlus 7T sales: CEO Pete Lau

Triple camera magic

Like the OnePlus 7 Pro, this phone too has three cameras on the back: a 48MP main sensor, an ultra-wide 16MP unit, and an 8MP telephoto lens. Though what makes the OnePlus 7T Pro different from the OnePlus 7 Pro is the new Macro mode that allows you to take pictures from as close as 2.5cm. Even the newest OnePlus 7T has an improved macro mode.

Let’s be clear: the OnePlus 7T Pro cameras perform well. The primary camera captures lots of high-contrast shots such as this. The phone manages to capture some really detailed shots. The 16MP ultra-wide camera is particularly useful for shooting tall buildings and skyscrapers, or scenes with large groups of people. There’s also a portrait mode, which adds a bokeh effect, the shallow depth of field that keeps the subject in focus but blurs the background, like a DSLR. And I love all of this.

But the phone fails to match the likes of Apple iPhone 11, Huawei P30 Pro and Pixel 3 XL in the camera department. Honestly, it isn’t as good as the iPhone 11 in low-light performance. And here is the proof.

Video quality was likeable and so was the selfie camera. The 3X optical zoom is reasonably fine, though it sometimes produces mixed results.

Advertising

Final verdict

If you still have a OnePlus 5 or 6T and are looking for an update and have Rs 53,999 to shell out, I would say get the OnePlus 7T Pro. I think it’s an excellent choice. You are getting a phone that has the best specs and possibly a great camera. However, don’t ignore the OnePlus 7T completely. It only costs Rs 37,999, and offers everything you need from a flagship Android smartphone in 2019. And if you decide you want the most expensive OnePlus smartphone money can buy, go and buy the OnePlus 7T Pro, no one will judge your decision.