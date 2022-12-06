Nokia T10 tablet review: A budget-friendly option with LTE

The Indian consumer technology market typically tends to be dominated by smartphones and more recently smartwatches. But this year, I’ve also seen more tablets being offered at various price points by several brands from Redmi to Oppo to Realme to Motorola and HMD Global under the Nokia brand. The new Nokia T10 is another such affordable option that has been launched in the market, but there’s also an addition here. This is one of the few tablets which come with LTE connectivity at a price point of under Rs 14,000. But does that justify this as a purchase? Here’s my review.

Nokia T10 tablet specifications: 8-inch display, 16:10 aspect ratio with HD resolution (800 x 1280) | Unisoc T606 processor with 3GB or 4GB RAM+ 32GB or 64GB storage | 8MP rear camera + 2MP front camera | Android 12 | 5250 mAh battery with 10W charging | WiFi or WiFi+ LTE | microSD support up to 512GB | Bluetooth 5.0, dual-band WiFi | 3 years of monthly security updates | IPX2 rating

Nokia T10 tablet price: Starts at Rs 11,799 for WiFi only and Rs 12,799 for WiFi + 4G (32GB option; Rs 13,999 for WiFi+4G at 64GB option

Nokia T10 tablet review: What’s good?

With an eight-inch screen, this is probably one of the most compact tablets you will see. It weighs only 375 grams, so it is a little chunky. The back is polycarbonate, but the build quality is not shoddy in any way. The standout feature of this tablet has to be the connectivity option, especially given the price. HMD Global sent the 4GB RAM+64GB option with WiFi + 4G for review, and connectivity could be one reason why many might just consider it. I’ve been using this tablet with an Airtel SIM and found that the constant internet connectivity makes this a lot more portable option. I don’t have to worry about hotspots or WiFi when carrying this device for daily usage.

Nokia T10 review: This tablet comes with an 8-inch display. (Image source: Shruti Dhapola/Indian Express) Nokia T10 review: This tablet comes with an 8-inch display. (Image source: Shruti Dhapola/Indian Express)

The eight-inch HD+ display is adequate for watching videos, reading books on Kindle, etc, though the brightness could have been higher, especially when used in bright outdoors. It does come with Widewine L1 certification so your Netflix or Amazon Prime Video content will be streamed at HD resolution. Sure, this is not the sharpest display I’ve used in a smartphone or tablet in recent times, but then remember this is a budget option.

The Nokia T10 also comes with Android 12 and a stock UI with no unnecessary bloatware or apps. It also comes with a dedicated Google Kids Space app pre-installed to ensure that you can put more parental controls if you are buying this for your child. However, your child’s Google account, which is already supervised by you, is needed for this and will have to link to the tablet. I don’t have use for this yet, mostly because I’ve not created a dedicated Google account for my toddler, but I think many parents will find this feature useful and end up relying on this, especially if you are buying the tablet for a child.

The tablet comes with a 5250 mAh battery, which should last more than a day on average if you’re really spending all day on this, which includes gaming, consuming a lot of content, etc. But with moderate usage, I’ve been able to get more than two days plus on this tablet easily. However, the 10W charging means you need to put aside three hours to get this back to 100 per cent.

The Oceanic Blue coloured option of the Nokia T10 tablet. (Image source: Shruti Dhapola/ The Oceanic Blue coloured option of the Nokia T10 tablet. (Image source: Shruti Dhapola/ Indian Express

If you’re looking for a basic tablet, which will be good enough for video calls and can serve as a device to occasionally watch YouTube or Netflix or perhaps read a Word document, then the Nokia T10 is good enough. But if you start pushing it on the performance front, it does struggle. This is not a tablet meant for gaming, and in my experience the 16:10 aspect ratio also made games like Alto’s Odyssey appear stretched. Then again, I wasn’t expecting a great gaming performance on this one.

Nokia T10 tablet: What’s not good?

The front camera is placed on the top bezel, so when you use the tablet for a video call in horizontal mode, you have to make sure you are sitting at the right spot to be in the frame. I wish the camera placement was on the right bezel, which would have been ideal for video calls. The tablet’s audio quality remains a very weak point. The speakers are placed at the top and bottom and at times when you are holding the tablet, you can sometimes accidentally cover these speakers, muffling the audio further.

The display quality is quite good given the price. In this photo, an episode of Rick and Morty plays on the Netflix app on the Nokia T10 tablet. (Image source: Shruti Dhapola/Indian Express) The display quality is quite good given the price. In this photo, an episode of Rick and Morty plays on the Netflix app on the Nokia T10 tablet. (Image source: Shruti Dhapola/Indian Express)

While stock Android is nice, the problem is that there are not enough software features to make the tablet experience better. For instance, features like ‘split-view’ would have been nice for multitasking.

As I already mentioned, performance is a weak point on this tablet, especially when you have too many apps open. There are moments when you can see a noticeable lag. But again, with a budget tablet one has to temper expectations.

The tablet comes with LTE connectivity as well. (Image source: Shruti Dhapola/Indian Express) The tablet comes with LTE connectivity as well. (Image source: Shruti Dhapola/Indian Express)

Nokia T10 tablet: Should you consider it?

Yes, if you want a tablet under Rs 15,000 with LTE connectivity and are okay with an eight-inch display. Ideally, this is a tablet to give to your children for their daily screen time or one that might be useful when travelling with them. As a basic entertainment tablet, the Nokia T10 is good enough.

No, if you want a bigger screen and want a tablet that offers more productivity based. If you want a tablet with better performance, you will have to look elsewhere and prepare to spend more. If your budget is strictly limited to under Rs 15,000, then be ready to sacrifice expectations of 4G connectivity and look at options from Redmi, Realme or Oppo.