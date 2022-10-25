Nokia 8210 4G review: The Charlie’s Angels phone

I vividly remember when I watched Charlie’s Angels for the first time I could not get the eyes of the Nokia 8210. I must have been in my early teens in 2000 and the geek in me wanted the ‘it’ phone at that time. Back then I was too young to get a mobile phone, and now 22 years later I got the opportunity to review the reimagined Nokia 8210 as a tech writer.

The new Nokia 8210 brings back the era of simple phones but with a few modern touches. Like the rest of the Nokia originals, the revamped 8210 is a throwback for nostalgic collectors like me but is also a well-intentioned social media detox tool. I will tell you who should and who should not buy a reboot version of the iconic Nokia 8210 in 2022.

I use the predictive text feature a lot to send messages, which autocorrects letters and predicts what word is needed. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)

Familiar design but with a twist…

I knew I was in for a treat with the Nokia 8210 4G as soon as I slipped it out of its translucent plastic box. There was a feeling of nostalgia as I heard Nokia’s signature power-up tone as I switched on the phone. The new Nokia 8210 doesn’t look exactly like the original model released two decades ago but they do have design similarities. While both phones have a similar silhouette, the new model is bigger in size. I would say the new Nokia 8210’s design template is based on the revamped Nokia 6310 and that is clearly visible in the way the reboot version feels in hands.

That being said, the new 8210 maintains the vibe of an old-school feature of yesteryears, though don’t expect the same extreme durability from this newer model. A large 2.8-inch colour screen adorns the top half of the phone rather than the monochrome display found on the original version, with a four-way directional button and a central menu button. The display is bright enough to read text messages under direct sunlight. On the back of the phone is a VGA camera which is nowhere compared to the advanced cameras found on modern smartphones. The rear panel can be taken off. This gives you access to the SIM, microSD card slot, and a removable battery, something you can’t do on smartphones. At the top, there’s a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a torch, while the bottom houses the micro USB port for charging.

The physical keypad is perfect for playing Snake on the Nokia 8210. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)

Basic controls and menus

If you used a Nokia phone back in the day, you will know exactly how to use this device. To navigate, you will have to use a square button for selecting highlighted items and a border around it for moving up, down, left, or right. On the main menu, you will find messages, music, photos, a camera, videos, and a radio. A voice recorder, an alarm clock, a calendar, a calculator, a file manager, settings, extras, preloaded games, a call log, dual sim settings, and contacts are also featured on the main menu.

I am familiar with a Nokia phone and thus getting used to the old-style menu system was easy. But when I gave the phone to a teenager, I got responses like “where’s the touch screen?” and “why do menus look different?” I get that, for a smartphone user who has been using a touch screen on phones from day one, using the Nokia 8210 can be a lot different and challenging as well. Take typing on a numeric keypad, for instance. It’s hard to type long sentences on a T9-era keyboard—and yes, it’s excruciating. But the keypad is perfectly fine for typing quick messages when you are in a hurry. I use the predictive text feature a lot to send messages, which autocorrects letters and predicts what word is needed.

The revamped Nokia 8210 is a pocketable phone. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express) The revamped Nokia 8210 is a pocketable phone. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)

A tool to curb your smartphone addiction

I am attracted to a simple life, but somehow my relationship with simplicity is complicated. I pick up my phone late at night and start searching for random things in thrift stores when I should be sleeping. Ditching a smartphone completely isn’t a solution for me, but using a feature phone at alternative times can solve this problem. Using the Nokia 8210 4G at specific times of the day has worked for me, but I am not sure if this trick will work in your case. The Nokia 8210 does not have WhatsApp, LinkedIn, or any modern-day app. It even lacks Wi-Fi, but it does support 4G connectivity and basic browsing capabilities. The idea of switching to a Nokia 8210 might work if you are giving completely up on social media and want to embrace texting as a way of communication.

The new Nokia 8210 4G can is a departure from complicated smartphones. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express) The new Nokia 8210 4G can is a departure from complicated smartphones. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)

Who should buy the new Nokia 8210 4G?

Retro-inspired Nokia 8210 4G has a way of sticking with you, even if you are already an iPhone user like me. In my case, I was struggling to separate my work life from my personal life and apps like LinkedIn had been a hindrance. I think feature phones can give you respite from the madness of social media and trolls if you want a little break from Instagram and Facebook. At its core, the Nokia 8210 4G is a fresh take on the classic Nokia 8210 that carries forward the legacy of the Nokia brand and what a phone stands for. You can make a call, text people, play Snake, listen to wireless FM Radio, and even store music on the phone.

The device is small enough to fit in your pocket but with a large screen so that you can always keep up with the action and the battery life lasts for days. While it’s easy to overlook the feature phone in 2022, I would say the Nokia 8210 has a lot going for it with the retro form factor. At Rs 3999, Nokia 8210 4G may seem like a premium price to pay for nostalgia but think of it as a tool to limit your social media addiction and mindless scrolling instead of focusing on meaningful things in life.