Noise Play 2 review: Affordable action camera that can do everything

GoPro has defined what action cameras can do for many years now. However, there have been many challengers too. Now, Indian company Noise wants to show the world its action capabilities with the Play 2. In fact, the camera looks just like a GoPro and comes with similar features. But Noise seems to be looking at the price as the factor that will give it an edge over the incumbent.

Noise Play 2 price in India: Rs 9,999

The Noise Play 2 is almost identical in design to the GoPro Hero series. However, Noise has not added the small LCD screen up front for users to monitor the settings. There are two buttons on the camera — the front one for power and mode as well as one of top to initiate recording. There are HDMI mini as well as USB ports along with a micro-SD slot. The camera itself is not waterproof, so you will need to use the casing if you want to take the camera for a dip. The screen behind is touch enabled and you can adjust most of the settings from here.

You also have the Noise Play 2 app to control the camera. I suggest this as the primary way to use this camera. I was a bit confused initially, but the camera has a wifi of its own which needs to be initiated with a swipe down on the back screen and connected to the phone with app on it. After this you can use the app to control shooting as well as to download the files on to the device. It’s quite simple once you have done the initial connection.

#California sunrise shot on a Noise Play 2 pic.twitter.com/3yXEfMmJVH — Nandagopal Rajan (@nandu79) June 8, 2018

The Play 2 gives you enough options to shoot video from 4K at 24 frames per second to Full HD at 120 fps and VGA at 240 fps depending on what you want to achieve. I was really impressed by the time-lapse capabilities which on the app can be adjusted to the time frequency of your choice. Also, the 170-degree wide angle lens options add a different character to your time-lapse videos.

For regular videos, I got the impression the camera struggles a bit in certain types of light conditions. But in good light the results are good. Also, the camera has a pretty decent microphone that adds to its value as a proper video camera. The Play 2 can shoot stills too. The Play 2 also has a decent 1200 mAh battery that can also meet most of your shooting requirements, especially when you are not controlling that camera with the phone.

Noise Play 2: Should you buy?

The Noise Play 2 offers a good, inexpensive, alternative to the GoPro action cameras. They are certainly not the best action cameras out there, but if you are not going to need it every day of the year then this is a good option to buy. But if you are active enough to need an action camera regularly it is best to invest in something better.

