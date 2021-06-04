Mypurmist 2 review: Safe inhaling in the pandemic

MyPurist review: At Rs 9,999 and the additional cost of the sterile water ampules, the Mypurmist 2 certainly does not come cheap.

The pandemic is spawning its own range of gadgets ranging from work from home accessories to devices that claim to sanitise the very air you breathe. In this list is also something I would not have imagined had much scope of a remix: the steamer. In fact, the Mypurmist 2 handheld steam inhaler from Nirvana Being has reimagined something that has become part of every household.

The Mypurmist 2 tries to make the process of steam inhaling safe, easy and hassle-free. It also wants to make it cleaner, a thought I can associate with having seen the inside of my home steamer the last time I cleaned it.

So this bottle-like device does not use water like we are used to and instead needs to be refilled with sterile water. These come in small ampoules you will need to buy from time to time. The device has a soft mask attachment on top that goes on your face when you are inhaling. There is a power button on the from and a regular above it. The power adapter goes at the back and it resembles a laptop charger, a bit of an overkill in my books.

Once the device has been filled with sterile water you can switch it on and keep it on your face. The steam starts flowing in within seconds. My first reaction was that it’s too mild and then cranked up the intensity.

But then you realise that we have been overdoing it all along from the pot and blanket combination we used at home to the present say plastic steamers. Their steam was never regulated and always carried the risk of scalding injuries, so much so that we have come to accept these burns as part of the process.

But the Mypurmist 2 keeps the temperature between 38 and 45-degree Celcius and ensures that the steam is effective and safe.

However, I did miss having the steam hit my entire face as the mask keeps it limited to your nose. You can add an aromatherapy pad at the air inlet to add some fragrance to the most if needed.

The Mypurmist 2 comes with a Hepa filter inside and this makes the air you inhale pure. And the device in a way prevents mould from accumulating inside.

This portable device can also be carried around as an air purifier if you feel like it.

One thing that befuddled me is how the device does not stop spewing out steam even when you switch the power button off. And I had to literally pull the wires off.

At Rs 9,999 and the additional cost of the sterile water ampules, the Mypurmist 2 certainly does not come cheap. So this should ideally be bought by those who need to inhale steam regularly and maybe as part of therapy.