MSI Prestige 15 review: A thin and light laptop aimed at creators

The market for pro-level laptops seems to be on the rise, with all major tier-1 PC makers going after content creators. With lockdowns becoming a way of life, professional users such as video editors, coders and graphics designers are equipping themselves to get the job done at home. MSI’s Prestige 15 is aimed at those users who need a pro-level laptop but in a thin-and-light form factor. In this review, I am going to share with you my experience of using the MSI Prestige 15 and whether or not it was worth spending Rs 1,34,990 on this laptop.

MSI Prestige 15 price in India: Rs 1,34,990 (currently selling for Rs 1,16,990 on Flipkart)

MSI Prestige 15 specifications (as reviewed): 15.6-inch 1920 x 1080 display |11th gen Intel Core i7-1185G7 CPU | 16GB RAM + 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD|4GB NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 with Max-Q Design | Windows 10 Pro

MSI Prestige 15 review: Design and build

Laptops aimed at pro-level users have a certain image among consumers: big, bulky, and uninspiring. The MSI Prestige 15 is the complete opposite of this perception. At 1.69kg, the notebook feels quite light, something that impressed me the moment I started using it. I use a Samsonite backpack, which is designed for a 15-inch notebook. The Prestige 15 fits easily into the laptop bag, and because the device is thin and light, I never felt as if I was carrying a heavy notebook on my back.

The exterior design of the Prestige 15 is similar to last year’s model. The Carbon Grey aluminum chassis is unmistakably professional looking with MSI’s dragon logo on the lid and blue chrome trim. I like the design which is subtle and understated. The all-metal shell is durable and rigid and there’s no screen flex opening the laptop. On the left edge, you will find two USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports and a full-size HDMI port (supports resolutions up to 4K at 30Hz) as well as a headphone jack. On the right side edge, there are USB 3.2 Type-A ports and a microSD card slot.

MSI Prestige 15 review: Display and keyboard

The 15.6-inch, non-touchscreen is of high quality, though it lacks 4K resolution and a fast refresh display. That said, the 1080p display is unbelievably sharp and accurate. I used the Prestige 15 to write, edit photos, browse the web, and watch Netflix. The good thing about this laptop is that MSI gives a True Colour menu, meaning you can choose different display colour profiles (Adobe RGB, sRGB, movie, office, gamer, and anti-blue-light ) the way you like. Maybe I am not eligible to critically analyse the display, but I know pro-level users who are fairly picky about displays. Since they are more on the productivity side, they demand a high-quality display. Look for the MSI Prestige 15 variant with a 4K display over a 1080p panel.

For daily use, the backlit keyboard seems fine. The keyboard has enough travel – and you will get a sense of satisfaction while typing. I generally write between 2000 to 2500 words a day, and that’s part of my job. I will refrain from saying that this was the “best keyboard I’ve ever used”, but the keyboard on the Prestige 15 certainly isn’t bad. Meanwhile, the touchpad is fairly large, which makes it easy to navigate. It also includes a built-in fingerprint reader which seemed fast and accurate in my test.

MSI Prestige 15 review: Performance and battery

The Prestige 15 is a powerful laptop for editing videos or photos on the go. The configuration I have been testing features the 11th gen Intel Core i7-1185G7 CPU, 16GB RAM and the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 (not the best graphics card on the market but better than Intel Iris Xe graphics). These specs make the Prestige 15 a good option for those who are just starting out as a YouTuber, a streamer, or someone who is into coding. This machine is overkill for my needs, but you would want to have a laptop like this for running Adobe Photoshop or maybe Adobe Premiere Pro.

What about the battery life? Well, I got roughly between 6 and 7 hours of battery with screen brightness set at 50 per cent. When I used Apple Music and Chrome while working at full brightness, it lasted close to 4 hours.

MSI Prestige 15 review: What’s not good?

I have a few complaints about the MSI Prestige 15. First, the speakers on this machine are mediocre. The stereo speakers sound tinny — they don’t sound like good laptop speakers these days. For a laptop aimed at pro-users, it was a bit shocking to see MSI shipping an expensive machine with average speakers. Also, there’s a 720p HD webcam on the front for video chat. It’s okay for Zoom calls, but I would have liked MSI to include a 1080p wide-angle lens on its high-end notebooks at least.

MSI Prestige 15 review: Who’s this for?

The MSI Prestige 15 should be seen as an entry-level notebook for creative pros with more demanding needs like coders, game developers, and video editors. I won’t say this notebook will satisfy serious pro-level users but will definitely appeal to first-time buyers. While the Prestige 15 is a sleek-looking laptop for creative professionals, the competition in this space is just getting started.