MSI GF63 8RD gaming laptop review: Power in a light chassis

MSI GF63 8RD gaming laptop review: It is something consumers have been asking for a while and finally, we are seeing thin-and-light gaming laptops make their way into the market. Nearly every major company, including MSI, has realised that a super thin gaming laptop will drive volumes though the market segment is limited to serious and professional gamers.

MSI GF63 8RD is positioned as a lightweight gaming laptop with decent graphics and latest processor inside. But then quite a few gamers might not mind paying the Rs 99,990 price for portability. Here’s is what I like, and don’t, about the MSI GF 63 8RD.

MSI GF63 8RD specifications: 15.6-inch FHD (1920×1080) display|Intel Core i7 processor (8th gen)| Windows 10 Home|Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050Ti with Max-Q design, 4GB GDDR5|DD4 8GB RAM/128GB SSD+1TB SATA storage|1.86kg|2-year warranty

MSI GF63 8RD price in India: Rs 99,990

MSI GF63 8RD review: Design, build

If you have already visited MSI’s website and seen the laptop, you already know that the GF63 8RD is a beautiful machine. The notebook has a black brushed aluminum lid with a familiar dragon emblem logo embossed on near the top. In fact, the notebook’s chassis is made from metal, including the lid and keyboard deck. The bottom part of the laptop has a mix of plastic and metal. Personally, I think it looks sophisticated, but with a fun factor to it.

Though what makes this laptop different from other gaming laptops is its portable nature. The MSI GF63 8RD weighs 1.86kg with the thickness of 0.85-inches. It fits in my laptop bag with ease, and it never feels heavy. I wish all gaming laptops would feel the same.

MSI GF63 8RD review: Connectivity, ports

While slimming down the laptop, MSI has not forgotten to add plenty of ports. On the right-hand side, you get two USB 3.0 ports, a USB Type-C port, Ethernet, jacks for a microphone and a 3.5mm headphone jack and a security lock slot. On the left-hand side of the MSI GF63 8RD, you will find another USB 3.0 port, the power input, and a battery gauge which shows the charge level. And on the rear of the notebook, you get to see an HDMI port. Unfortunately, the notebook does not feature the standard microSD card. Also, missing is another USB Type-C port.

MSI GF63 8RD review: Display

The MSI GF63 8RD’s 15.6-inch Full HD (1920×1080 pixel) IPS screen (non-touch) has an 82 per cent screen-to-body ratio with 4.9nm ultra-thin bezels. The screen offers impressive brightness and is colorful and capable of producing sharp details. When I watched Mission: Impossible – Fallout, the colours impressed me. I could see fine details, such as the wrinkles on the face of Tom Cruise. What I didn’t like about the 15.6-inch display is that it only has a refresh rate of 60Hz. This is pretty disappointing in my opinion. Given that we are talking about a gaming laptop, I think most gamers would expect a panel with a 120Hz refresh rate but that is something missing out here. Also, the 15.6-inch display used in this laptop is not Nvidia G-Sync compatible for smooth gaming.

MSI GF63 8RD review: Performance, battery

Performance-wise, the MSI GF63 8RD is a perfectly capable machine. Our review had the highest configuration: a Core i7-8570H CPU,8GB of RAM, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050Ti GPU, 128GB SSD, and 1TB SATA drive. Be it surfing the web, watching movies, or writing and editing stories or intensive gaming, I had never faced any issue during the course of my time spent with the laptop. With the integrated Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050Ti GPU coupled with Intel Core i7 processor, the laptop can handle any AAA-title you can think of. I tested this year’s high-profile Far Cry 5 in 1080p on the highest setting, it managed a decent 51 frames per second. If you need to do some video editing, or coding this laptop can certainly get the job done.

My review unit stayed cool throughout the testing. After a long session of FarCry 5 and an hour of movie streaming, the laptop does get warm. Not to worry, though, it’s fine gaming laptops do get warm after an intensive usage.

We found the laptop’s speakers powerful enough to fill any mid-sized room. What’s good about them is that they work well whatever you are doing – a long gaming session, streaming a movie on Netflix, or listening to music on Saavn. Our review unit also came equipped with a 720p webcam, which works well for attending skype calls.

Most gaming laptops have one big issue: the terrible battery life. However, I am happy to report that this laptop isn’t one of them. MSI claims the GF63 8RD lasts more than seven hours of battery life on a single charge. Well, in my testing battery on this laptop lasted about 4 and a half hours. That’s pretty decent battery life for a 15.6-inch gaming laptop and a good reason to consider MSI’s GF63 8RD. Keep in mind that when you game on the go, the battery life will take a hit.

Speaking of software, MSI has introduced a revamped version of Dragon Center. The software shows most of the important elements of the laptop such as the CPU, GPU, RAM, HDD, and Internet usage. As you might expect, the GF63 8RD runs on Windows 10 Home. It’s a standard affair and does not need any explanation.

MSI GF63 8RD review: Keyboard, touchpad

The full-sized keyboard is a pleasure to type on. Just to make it clear: I’m writing this review on it. While it works well enough for most users, it can’t be customised. Simply saying, the RGB lighting effect is missing, but the keyboard comes complete with red LED backlighting. The touchpad is good, though I found it cramped. Thankfully, the left and right click areas provided just the right amount of tactile feedback.

MSI GF63 8RD review: Conclusion

There’s a lot to love about the MSI GF63 8RD. Perhaps what makes this gaming laptop shine is the way it has been packaged. It can both be used a general purpose laptop and a dedicated gaming machine. The combination of portability, performance, long battery life and classic design, makes the MSI GF63 8RD worth checking out. And that should be seen as an achievement and the credit goes to MSI. All this does come at a cost though, with the MSI GF63 8RD costing a cool Rs 99,990.