Moto G6 review: At Rs 13,999, stunning design and great dual-cameras

Moto G6 review: The new Moto phone is positioned as a premium mid-end smartphone in India. Here is our review of the Moto G6.

Motorola has found success in the Moto G series, its answer to Xiaomi’s Redmi lineup of devices. The newest member of the family, the Moto G6, is positioned as a premium mid-end smartphone. The Moto G6 has a 5.7-inch FHD+ 18:9 display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor, a glass-and-metal construction, and dual cameras. Without any doubt, it’s a step-up from the Moto G5. The new Moto G6 starts at Rs 13,999 for the base model and goes up to Rs 15,999 for the top-end model. I have used the Moto G6 for a week, and here’s what I think about the new Moto G6.

Moto G6 specifications: 5.7-inch 18:9 LCD display (2,160×1,080)| Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor| 3GB/4GB RAM| 32GB/64GB storage|microSD card slot| dual-SIM|12MP and 5MP rear, 16MP front camera|3000mAh battery| Android 8.0 Oreo| 4G VoLTE

Moto G6 price in India: Rs 13,999 onwards

Moto G6 review: Design, display

The Moto G6 does look different from the Moto G5, or any previous phone released in the Moto G series. It feels as if it is a high-end device, complete with the 3D glass and metal combining together. In fact, the Moto G6 appears to be exactly like the Moto X4. The curved rear nestles perfectly in your palm, the fit and finish are also good. The Moto G6 measures 8.3mm and weighs in at 167 grams.

Taking cues from the competition, Motorola Moto G6 has a minimal bezel around the display. It has an 18:9 aspect ratio, similar to that of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro. This is what gives the phone its extra inches of screen space without actually increasing the size of the device. Since the screen is taller, it is great for watching movies and playing games.

The fingerprint sensor remains at the front, below the screen, that doubles as a home button. The fingerprint sensor is very fast and accurate. This time though, Moto G6 has a built-in facial recognition feature to unlock the phone. It’s impressively fast at scanning my face – and unlocks the phone in mere seconds.

On the top of the phone, next to a microphone, there’s a dual-SIM card tray. And on the bottom of the device, you’ll find a 3.5mm headphone jack and the USB Type-C connector for fast-charging purposes. Both the power button and volume rocker can be found along the right side. There is nothing on the left side. The rear-facing dual cameras and flash are positioned at the center of the back and yes, they protrude like other Moto devices.

The Moto G6 does not support Moto Mods and is intended to be a mid-end device. The Moto G6 isn’t certified for water resistance, though the company says it’s given the device a water-repellent nano-coating.

As I’ve mentioned before, Motorola Moto G6 has a taller display, thanks to the 18:9 aspect ratio. The 5.7-inch screen is an LCD type with a resolution of 2,160 x 1,080 pixels. It looks relatively crisp, clear and colourful, with wide viewing angles. Moto G6’s 5.7-inch FHD+ screen is great for watching YouTube and Netflix videos.

Moto G6 review: Performance, battery

Motorola Moto G6 uses a 1.8 GHz octa-core, Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor coupled with Adreno 506 GPU, either 3GB or 4GB RAM (depending on the model you choose) and 32GB/64GB storage. I got the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model for review. Performance lives up to the expectation; it was responsive and snappy throughout normal in day-to-day usage. It can run basic apps like Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram without any issues. Gaming, however, is not something the Moto G6 can handle very well. It is better suited to run casual games like Super Mario Run, for example. Sure, this is a step up from last year’s Snapdragon 430 processor in the Moto G5. Do keep in mind that this is the same processor which can be found inside the Redmi 5, which only costs Rs 7,999.

The Moto G6’s 3000mAh battery life was surprisingly good. Using it as my primary device for a week, with Facebook, Twitter and Olx apps installed, and receiving hundreds of notifications and emails, as well as browsing the web and listening to music while commuting from Janak Puri to Noida in the metro, it got me through a full day of charge. It charges up fast too, thanks to the included Turbo Power charger. Call quality was good, and reception and data speeds were also good.

Moto G6 review: Camera, software

The Moto G6 has a dual-camera setup on the back. The main camera is a 12MP unit with an aperture of f/1.8 and phase-detect autofocus. Unfortunately, it can’t shoot 4K videos and is limited to 1080p at up to 60 frames per second. The secondary depth camera is 5MP for depth of field and bokeh effects.

I was surprised to see the performance of dual cameras on the Moto G6. The cameras on the back produce respectable shots, with accurate colour and a solid amount of detail even in low-light. That’s hard to expect from a mid-end phone. The Moto G6’s camera has also got the ability to identify landmarks and objects in the frame, similar to Google Lens.

Check out some of the camera samples below.

The selfie camera on the front is 16MP and comes with a front flash. It captures a really good amount of detail in photos.

Motorola Moto G6 runs Android 8.0 Oreo out-of-the-box and the interface is close to a pure version of Android. Unfortunately, it is not running the latest Android 8.1 Oreo. Nevertheless, the software experience on the Moto G6 is great. There are no unnecessary third-party apps preloaded on the device, something I always like about a Motorola phone. Of course, you will find some useful Moto-exclusive features such as Moto Actions and Moto Display. This time though, Motorola has added a Dolby Audio support, which can be easily turned on or off from the quick-toggle shade. There is only one mono speaker on the Moto G6, but it gets reasonably clear and loud.

Moto G6 review: Conclusion

Motorola Moto G6 is a well-made phone and without the doubt, one of the best-looking devices in the mid-end segment. It delivers on a number of promises made by the company – 18:9 aspect ratio display, design, dual cameras, and battery. However, it could have a beefier processor, something I’d like to point it out clearly in the review. Motorola Moto G6 competes with the likes of Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, Asus ZenFone Max Pro 1, and Nokia 6.1.

