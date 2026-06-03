Motorola Edge 70 Pro review: Stunning design meets smart AI balance

Over the last few years, Motorola has refined a clear formula for the mid-range smartphone market: distinctive Pantone-backed design, a lightweight, slim build, decent cameras, and an expanding suite of AI features. The Edge 70 Pro seems like a perfect expression of that strategy. It is the third and most expensive variant of the Edge 70 series, above the sleek Edge 70 and the more balanced Edge 70 Fusion.

While I didn’t get the chance to test the Edge 60 Pro, what is immediately clear is that the Edge 70 Pro felt like a premium device from the moment I picked it up. It may not boast the largest battery or the longest feature list (though a few stood out to me), but it strikes an impressive balance.

The real question, however, is whether it feels as complete in everyday use, especially compared to its more affordable siblings. Here is my review of the Motorola Edge 70 Pro after a few weeks of usage.

Design and display

The Edge 70 Pro does not reinvent Motorola’s design language, and that could be a good thing. It retains the quad-curved profile, slim chassis, and clean camera module from the Edge 60 Pro, while introducing subtle refinements that make it feel even more premium. New finishes add a touch of character without straying from the familiar formula.

The Edge 70 Pro is 6.99mm thick and roughly 190 grams in weight. (Image: Karan Mahadik/The Indian Express) The Edge 70 Pro is 6.99mm thick and roughly 190 grams in weight. (Image: Karan Mahadik/The Indian Express)

My review unit came in the Pantone tea colour variant with a Satin-luxe finish. The Pro model also comes in Pantone Lily White and Pantone Titan. Similar to the Edge 60 Pro, the frame is made of polycarbonate, which likely compensates for the weight.

At around 6.99mm thick and roughly 190 grams, it feels light and comfortable in-hand, even after scrolling through Instagram Reels for hours. If the polished finish on the rear is the first thing you notice, the second is its clean front with slim bezels and a central punch-hole camera. Curved displays generally get mixed reactions, and I may now understand why. While the 6.8-inch panel looks stunning and has that premium appeal, content occasionally spills over the edges, and accidental palm touches are hard for me to avoid.

The Satin-Luxe finish on the rear is the first thing you notice. (Image: Karan Mahadik/The Indian Express) The Satin-Luxe finish on the rear is the first thing you notice. (Image: Karan Mahadik/The Indian Express)

That is not to say the viewing experience was any less immersive, thanks to the 1.5K Extreme AMOLED display with a 144 Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and up to 5,200 nits peak brightness. It is bright and smooth with Pantone validation ensuring accurate colours and natural skin tones. However, outdoor visibility could be better.

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The phone’s front is protected against bumps and scratches thanks to Corning Gorilla Glass 7i. It makes for a practical device with MIL-STD-810H durability as well as IP68 and IP69 ratings.

It comes with customisable edge lighting for alarms and notifications. (Image: Karan Mahadik/The Indian Express) It comes with customisable edge lighting for alarms and notifications. (Image: Karan Mahadik/The Indian Express)

The volume and power buttons are on the right, with the dedicated AI key that debuted with the Edge 60 Pro on the left. The bottom features the USB Type-C port, the SIM tray, and the speaker grille, which houses stereo speakers capable of delivering a loud, punchy sound without loss in clarity, thanks to Dolby Atmos support.

OS and AI features

The Edge 70 Pro runs Motorola’s Hello UI, which is based on Android 16. The experience feels clean and snappy, uncluttered by bloatware. AI remains a strong focus for Motorola as the device comes loaded with AI-powered features, including new additions such as Next Move, which provides contextual suggestions based on on-screen activity.

I also appreciate that Motorola continues to avoid locking users into a single AI ecosystem. Alongside its existing integrations with Gemini and Perplexity, the Edge 70 Pro now supports Copilot, giving users more flexibility in accessing AI-powered tools and services.

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The Edge 70 Pro runs Motorola’s Hello UI, which is based on the latest Android 16 version. (Image: Karan Mahadik/The Indian Express) The Edge 70 Pro runs Motorola’s Hello UI, which is based on the latest Android 16 version. (Image: Karan Mahadik/The Indian Express)

That said, the overall experience could be more straightforward. Getting the most out of these features often requires signing into various accounts, which adds unnecessary friction. You can press and hold or double-press the Moto AI button on the left side of the phone to access AI features such as ‘Update me’, ‘Remember this’, or ‘Take Notes’. This was also my first time using Copilot Vision, and the experience was promising – it correctly identified my creeper as a bougainvillaea plant during testing.

The Edge 70 Pro also supports hosting local models to power its built-in Moto AI. In terms of software updates, Motorola is promising 3 years of Android updates and 5 years of security patches.

Camera

The camera setup of the Edge 70 Pro comprises a Sony LYT-710 main sensor, a 50 MP ultra-wide lens, and a 3-in-1 light sensor, along with a 50 MP front camera. There is no dedicated telephoto lens. Daylight photos are sharp and detailed, and colours are mostly accurate, though it can brighten the scene at times.

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Low-light performance is noticeably improved, producing cleaner images with better noise control. As for videos, it can shoot in 4K at 60 FPS from all lenses, which is said to be ideal for Reels and other video clips. One feature that stood out to me was the ‘Horizon Lock’, which lets you rotate your phone 360 degrees, and the video output keeps the scene upright throughout.

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Yes, this feature has been a mainstay on Motorola phones for a while now, but it recently grabbed a lot of attention after the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S26 series.

Performance and battery life

The Edge 70 Pro delivers noticeable improvements in CPU, GPU, and AI performance over its predecessor as it is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Extreme chipset. The major upgrade makes the phone feel smoother and more reliable, with the 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage combination ensuring quick app launches and multitasking.

It features a 1.5K Extreme AMOLED display with a 144 Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and up to 5,200 nits peak brightness. (Image: Karan Mahadik/The Indian Express) It features a 1.5K Extreme AMOLED display with a 144 Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and up to 5,200 nits peak brightness. (Image: Karan Mahadik/The Indian Express)

While it isn’t exactly positioned as a gaming-focused phone, the Edge 70 Pro did not struggle when running titles such as BGMI and Call of Duty, delivering a stable 120fps performance with consistent frame rates. However, long sessions did see the phone warm up a little.

The Edge 70 Pro packs a 6,500 mAh silicon-carbon battery. Battery expectations in India have risen dramatically. Having recently reviewed devices such as the OnePlus Nord 6 with its massive 9,000mAh battery – capable of making you forget when you last reached for a charger – the Edge 70 Pro’s endurance feels less exceptional.

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The quad-curved display of the Edge 70 Pro. (Image: Karan Mahadik/The Indian Express) The quad-curved display of the Edge 70 Pro. (Image: Karan Mahadik/The Indian Express)

Even so, its battery life remains impressive, comfortably lasting through a full day of heavy use. It supports 90W fast charging and can go from 0 to 100 per cent in little more than an hour. Unlike the previous model, the Edge 70 Pro does not support wireless charging.

Should you buy the Edge 70 Pro?

The Edge 70 Pro gets a lot right. It combines a slim build and sleek design with one of the best displays in its class, clean software, dependable cameras, and good battery life into a package that feels far more premium than other alternatives in the crowded Rs 40,000 category. If performance and cameras are your priorities, there might be better options available. But the Edge 70 Pro is one of the easiest smartphones to recommend, especially given its thoughtful AI features and lightweight design, which make it a delight to use every day.