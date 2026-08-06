Motorola Edge 70 Max review: A thoughtfully built flagship for everyday users

With an ocean full of smartphones at your disposal, choosing the right one for your needs has become one of the toughest decisions today. I have been making a conscious effort to extract value from every device I come across. While that may be part of my job, the bigger motivation is answering everyday questions like: What phone should I buy if I mostly stream content? Or, What phone can comfortably last through a demanding day at work? That’s why I approach every smartphone through the lens of a pragmatic user, weighing a combination of utility and value rather than just specifications.

Though I am primarily an iPhone user, I have been witnessing Android brands make huge strides in their offerings. In the last few years, alongside Samsung’s Galaxy series, OnePlus and Nothing, one brand that has been making steady progress is Motorola. From usability to design, the Lenovo-owned brand has consistently introduced some of the most distinctive devices across price segments. Launched in July, the Motorola Edge 70 Max is the latest addition to that lineup, combining premium aesthetics with practical features. I have been using the Edge 70 Max for the past few weeks, and here’s how it fared as an everyday smartphone.

Quite a looker

The Motorola Edge 70 Max arrived in the usual minimal packaging. It is available in three shades, Pantone Aqua Grey, Pantone Dark Shadow, and Pantone Ice Melt. For this review, I got the Pantone Aqua Grey, even though the name has grey, the device leans more toward olive green or sage green colourway. This shade brings a unique coolness along with its design. Unlike the recent phones, the Edge 70 Max features a rectangular boxy frame with rounded edges.

The Motorola Edge 70 Max combines a premium design, durable build and a large 7,100mAh battery in a flagship package. (Image: Bijin Jose/The Indian Express) The Motorola Edge 70 Max combines a premium design, durable build and a large 7,100mAh battery in a flagship package. (Image: Bijin Jose/The Indian Express)

It features a chassis made of Aircraft-grade aluminium, and has Corning Gorilla Glass 7i on either sides. The rear panel of the phone features a unique texture of minute crisscrossing lines across. The upside is that it seldom attracts fingerprints or smudge marks. Even with a display featuring 19:8:9 aspect ratio, the device weighs 221 grams making it much more lightweight allowing for easy handling. The phone comes with IP69 and IP68 protection. Though it is advisable to not submerge the phone entirely, it effortlessly withstands light rains, splashes, and dust.

The flat-frame design and aluminium chassis make the Motorola Edge 70 Max comfortable to hold despite its large size. (Image: Bijin Jose/The Indian Express) The flat-frame design and aluminium chassis make the Motorola Edge 70 Max comfortable to hold despite its large size. (Image: Bijin Jose/The Indian Express)

Display

This is perhaps the largest screen I have used in recent times. The Motorola Edge 70 Max features a 6.82-inch AMOLED QUAD HD+ display with 144Hz refresh rate. It is ideal for extensive outdoor use as it features a 7,000 nits of peak brightness. The large display offers vivid colours and rich immersive feeling while watching movies, shows and videos.

It supports HDR10+ that makes movie watching a delightful experience. Besides the Pantone Validated Colour takes the visual accuracy to a whole new level. I could watch YouTube videos, Instagram Reels, without much eye strain. The dimensions offer ample scope to gamers without causing strain to eyes as well as hands.

The Motorola Edge 70 Max sports a 6.8-inch Quad HD+ AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and up to 7,000 nits of peak brightness. (Image: Bijin Jose/The Indian Express) The Motorola Edge 70 Max sports a 6.8-inch Quad HD+ AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and up to 7,000 nits of peak brightness. (Image: Bijin Jose/The Indian Express)

The Motorola Edge 70 Max moves into your life with ease, be it reading on a crowded Metro, breezing across apps, and responding to mails on the go, the intuitive UI adds to the overall comfort. It offers a hassle-free experience for someone who is mostly outdoors.

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Performance

When it comes to performance, the Edge 70 Max packs a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip with up to 12GB LPDDR5X RAM. The phone comes in 128GB and 256GB storage variants with both 8GB and 12GB RAM.

For everyday use, the phone feels effortlessly fast. Whether it is juggling multiple apps, responding to emails, editing documents, or streaming content, the Edge 70 Max handles routine tasks without breaking a sweat. Motorola’s gaming mode also adds useful features such as a Turbo Boost option and battery-saving profiles.

Casual gamers will find little to complain about. While demanding titles run well at high settings, sustained high frame rates are not guaranteed during intense sequences. Performance can dip into the 30s and 40s, and occasionally lower, but for short gaming sessions this is unlikely to be noticeable. The phone includes a large 5,500 mm² vapour cooling chamber, and it is only during prolonged, heavy gaming that the device gets noticeably warm, affecting comfort more than actual performance.

Software runs on Android 16 in a near-stock form, with Motorola’s usual suite of apps like Smart Connect and Family Space, along with a customisable AI key. Motorola promises five years of security updates but only three major Android OS upgrades, which trails some rivals.

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Cameras

The main highlight of the camera setup is the 50MP Sony LYTIA 710 sensor (f/1.8, OIS, 2.0μm pixels), which is the same sensor used on the Edge 70 Pro, alongside an 8MP ultrawide lens with a 119-degree field of view and a 32MP selfie camera. Photos in good lighting are sharp and well-exposed, and portrait mode does a decent job of subject separation.

Low-light and high-contrast scenes are where the camera shows its limits, with some grain and saturation issues, particularly with motion involved. Even under natural light, some photos occasionally appeared overprocessed. Perhaps the more notable omission here is a dedicated telephoto lens, something the Edge 70 Pro has, but the Max does not. Video tops out at 4K across all three sensors, though 4K with HDR is capped at 30fps (60fps is available without HDR), and stabilisation across video and stills is solid.

Below are some unedited samples. Overall, the photography module on the Motorola Edge 70 Max exceeds expectations.

The 50MP primary camera captures vibrant colours and good detail in daylight shots. (Image: Bijin Jose/The Indian Express) The 50MP primary camera captures vibrant colours and good detail in daylight shots. (Image: Bijin Jose/The Indian Express)

Indoor shots retain natural colours with pleasing background blur and sharp subject focus. (Image: Bijin Jose/The Indian Express) Indoor shots retain natural colours with pleasing background blur and sharp subject focus. (Image: Bijin Jose/The Indian Express)

The primary camera preserves fine leaf detail while maintaining balanced exposure in natural light. (Image: Bijin Jose/The Indian Express) The primary camera preserves fine leaf detail while maintaining balanced exposure in natural light. (Image: Bijin Jose/The Indian Express)

Portrait mode delivers natural skin tones with effective subject separation in daylight. (Image: Bijin Jose/The Indian Express) Portrait mode delivers natural skin tones with effective subject separation in daylight. (Image: Bijin Jose/The Indian Express)

Battery life

Battery is yet another strong point. The Edge 70 Max packs a 7,100mAh silicon-carbon cell, comfortably handling a full day of heavy use, including camera-intensive tasks, without moving into power-saving mode. For light, casual gaming sessions, this large capacity offers plenty of headroom, even under sustained gaming with performance modes active, the phone still managed close to five hours of continuous use, so occasional gaming sessions barely dent the battery across a normal day. Charging is fast too, with 90W wired TurboPower charging and 25W magnetic wireless charging (Qi2), the latter being a rare inclusion at this price segment.

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Verdict: should you buy it?

The Motorola Edge 70 Max comes with display, battery life, and build quality that are genuinely impressive and arguably ahead of the Edge 70 Pro in most everyday scenarios. But the absence of a telephoto camera, occasional thermal throttling under gaming loads, and only three promised OS updates hold it back from being a clear step up.

However, at Rs 54,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant, is indeed a solid pick for those who prioritise screen quality, battery endurance, and rugged build over camera versatility or top-tier gaming performance. Buyers who lean heavily on zoom photography or want the longest possible software support window may want to weigh the Edge 70 Pro or other options in this segment before deciding.