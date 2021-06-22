Molekule Air Mini and Novaerus Protect 200 review: Killing more than pollutants

If the annual pollution spike was not enough of a scare, the present Covid-19 pandemic has made us even more paranoid about the air we breathe. From PM2.5 and PM10 levels at home, we are not worried about what all viruses and bacteria might be floating around inside the one place we get to take our masks off. And it is only natural for companies to see an opportunity here.

Here are two devices that try to clean up indoor air, using different technologies that make them different from the range of air purifiers we have been used to over the past few years.

Molekule Air Mini

Molekule uses its co-founder Dr Yogi Goswami’s patented Photo Electrochemical Oxidation (PECO) air purification technology to eliminate any pollutants it might suck in from the air around it. The company claims this technology, unlike other air purifiers out there, destroys pollutants at a “molecular level”.

The device itself has a cylindrical shape with air vents on the top and a groove intel around the bottom. The air that is sucked in is filtered and oxidised before being released from the top.

The top of the Air Mini has a touch panel that is activated with a long press and have different levels for fan speeds. The same panel also shows a filter icon in green or red, indicating it’s time to replace.

The device is relatively silent at lower levels, but quite loud when you are using it at full blow. There are no indicators for pollution levels or even an auto mode, which I found a bit frustrating in a device that costs this much. So it is almost like you are flying blind with this one.

The Molekule Air Mini is ideal for small rooms where it can whirr away cleaning the air. In Indian conditions, after running it for a few weeks, I kept getting alerts for filter change though the filter was quite clean. It gets fixed every time I open the cylinder and take it out and put the filter back in.

The Molekule Air Mini is very portable and can easily be moved to where you are. While the technology is very self-assuring, some indicator of how effective the device has been would be a great help for users.

Rs 37,999

Novaerus Protect 200

The Protect 200 from Irish air disinfectant solution company Novaerus works on a technology that uses plasma coils to destroy pollutants and viruses in the air. The company thinks the solution is ideal for hospital rooms and even situations where immunocompromised people are being treated at home.

The Novaerus Protect 200 is a compact rectangular box with grills on the side and a power switch at the back. It works silently and does not have fan levels or other settings. The company claims it can eliminate all viruses as well as regular pollution because everything gets destroyed by the plasma coil. The Protect 200 is powered by a single coil, while high-end models have up to six coils.

The Novaerus Protect 200 is a compact rectangular box with grills on the side and a power switch at the back.

The device sucks in air from the top and releases disinfected air from the bottom grills. There is nothing to see here, so you will have to trust the company’s claims to a certain extent as with most of the air cleaning devices.

The product, given how it works and what it has been made for, could be a good option for those who have to care for people at home in the present scenario.

Also, at around Rs 1,00,000 lakh, this is also quite expensive in comparison to regular air purifiers and should be used for special cases only. However, the advance of the Protect 200 is that this does not have filters and hence there is no recurring cost involved.

Rs 99,999