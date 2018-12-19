Mivi Octave, Moonstone and Roam review: Good audio, high portability

Indian gadget startup Mivi has launched three new Bluetooth speakers aimed at different consumer choices and price points. Priced between Rs 1,699 and Rs 2,999 on the street, these speakers have between 5W and 16W output. The three speakers all come with some level of water resistance and can be paired with each other to create a stereo setup within the house. All three can be used to take calls and come with the ability to remotely control their audio source.

Mivi Octave (Rs 4,999 – offer price: Rs 2,999)

The Mivi Octave is the top of line speaker in the range. It features a design that makes it look like a miniature version of the Apple HomePod. It is about the size of a large coffee mug and comes with a premium fabric finish. The all-black body has power, volume and pause/play buttons embossed on it in plastic. The woofer on top has a Mivi logo and vibrates when to create a high bass when needed. You can touch it if you want to feel Amitabh Bachchan’s baritone as he narrates ‘Pal do pal ka shayar’ couplet in Kabhi Kabhie.



The audio quality of the octave is deep and sharp, offering a good profile that caters to most listening needs. I felt the speaker is best for listening Bollywood fare as there is a bass when needed and we know us Indians love our bass. The audio is also loud enough to fill a regular room and you won’t need much more to listen to the regular stuff. Even with vocal-heavy numbers like Kina Grannis’ Creep or when you are listening to heavy instrumental by Ali Farka Toure the Octave really rises about your expectations, especially given the price. At higher volumes, especially when you are playing complicated compositions like Marana Mass in the Rajini movie Petta, the speaker does struggle for space.

The Mivi Octave is splash resistant and offers up to 10 hours of playback on a full charge. At Rs 2,999, the overall performance of this 16W speaker makes this is a good buy if you are looking for a Bluetooth speaker for home or as a gift.

Mivi Moonstone (Rs 3,499 – offer price Rs 2,299)

The Mivi Moonstone is one level below the Octave thanks to its 10W output. The design features are similar with fabric finish and the same set of buttons, but the Moonstone looks more like a square hockey puck. Also, there is no extra help for the bass to release.

The Moonstone still offers decent audio output and the music is clear and without distortion. The audio profile is similar to the Octave, without the extra layer of bass. However, at high volumes there is a bit of extra reverberation on the speaker and unless you keep this on a solid table its going to shake things quite a bit. Again, I would recommend the Moonstone for those who love hearing vocal heavy and other harmonious stuff. This is certainly not for anything stronger.

Mivi Roam (Rs 2,999 – offer price: Rs 1,699)

The smallest of the trio, the Mivi Roam has a very good audio profile catering to the needs of an average user. This model too uses fabric, but the rest of the design philosophy is a bit different as the buttons are almost hidden on the plastic base. This is a speaker you will be carrying around and there is a convenient loop to hang it off a hook behind the door or from a cycle handle. This model can offer up to six hours of playback despite the small size.

The new Bluetooth speaker range from Mivi offers choice in terms of the audio quality and price points. The speakers are very capable, though not good enough to make all purists happy. But then these don’t cost as much as some other speakers with the same output do. And True Wireless Stereo options that let you link two speakers together makes it a better offering. The range is great for those who like to take their music wherever they go.