Mivi Fort S100 review: Good value-for-money soundbar under Rs 4,999

Soundbars are slowly becoming for TVs what custom interiors are for cars. Some may call it an unnecessary purchase, while others will swear by it. Most people will agree on the fact that it does improve the experience of your car, though, or in this case, your television.

The Mivi Fort S100 is one such soundbar for those who want to give more life to their Audio experience on an old TV, but don’t want to spend much for it. The Fort S100 is a 100W soundbar that comes with 2 built-in subwoofers and costs Rs 4,999. Is it worth the money? Read on to find out.

Mivi Fort S100 soundbar: What’s good?

Design

The Mivi Fort S100 is a good looking soundbar that remains simple in its design aesthetic. The rectangular black body with white sides can go with most TVs and entertainment systems and won’t really feel out of place with any setup. The Mivi branding on the front may feel a little too loud for some, but this is personal preference.

The soundbar also has buttons on the top for quick playback control.

Sound quality

I witnessed a fairly balanced sound signature with the Fort S100. Highs and mids sounded pretty good on the soundbar, whether it was music you’re listening to or movies you are watching. The bass levels could have however, been a little more impactful. I wouldn’t call it lacking, but with bass-heavy tracks like ‘No Save Point’ by Run The Jewels, the soundbar could have used a little more ‘thump’, which I have seen with other soundbars in this segment.

You can simply raise the volume to cover up for this, but at the cost of bass distortion. However, for more basic, universal use cases, you probably won’t even recognise this, so I wouldn’t call it a deal-breaker either.

Connectivity

Budget soundbars have sometimes struggled with reliable connectivity, but the Mivi Fort S100 has no such issues. It connected to my desktop quickly, always remembered that connection by the time my desktop booted up, and maintained a latency-free, intrusion free signal the whole time. You also get multiple connectivity options, including HDMI ARC, Bluetooth, Aux, USB and Coaxial input.

Mivi Fort S100 soundbar: What’s not good?

No tunable sound

The Mivi Fort S100 comes with a few drawbacks as well. The first of these is the lack of customisable sounds. Yes, there are a few presets for movie, music, etc that you can shuffle through via a dedicated button on the remote, but there is no implementation that lets you manually adjust bass and treble levels to your liking. This is something that the Zebronics Juke Bar 3800 did provide in this segment.

The Mivi Fort S100 has a few sound presets that work well, but you cannot customise bass and treble levels to your liking.

No auto power off

Another thing that the brand could have worked on is an automatic power-off mechanism that could have turned the soundbar off automatically when it hasn’t been used for a longer stretch of time. This is a handy feature we have seen in some soundbars recently.

Doesn’t retain mode information

The Fort S100 also struggles to remember what mode it was turned off at. I used the soundbar with an aux cable connected to my desktop in the later half of my texting, only to find out that the soundbar reverted to Bluetooth mode every time after a restart.

This isn’t a big deal, but if you frequently use the soundbar with a device with an AUX cable, it may get frustrating to manually have to switch the device from a Bluetooth to an Aux connection every time you power the whole setup on.

Verdict: Should you get the Mivi Fort S100?

If you’re looking for a good Soundbar that gets the job done and is reliable with connectivity, the Fort S100 is a solid option to consider under Rs 5,000. It isn’t the most feature-packed soundbar out there, but you do get more than what you pay for with this one.

If you want something a little more feature-packed and with more punchy bass, also check out our review on the Zebronics Juke Bar 3800 Pro.