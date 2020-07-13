Mivi DuoPods M40 review: Affordable option partial to base

The Mivi DuoPods M40 clearly falls in the first category, a set of affordable true wireless earphones with some interesting features. (Express Photo: Nandagopal Rajan) The Mivi DuoPods M40 clearly falls in the first category, a set of affordable true wireless earphones with some interesting features. (Express Photo: Nandagopal Rajan)

The past few weeks have been like a trip to the optometrist. I have tried out a range of truly wireless earphones, from the very basic to the top end, my ears trying to discern which is better and what it likes more. The Mivi DuoPods M40 clearly falls in the first category, a set of affordable true wireless earphones with some interesting features.

To start with, the Mivi DuoPods M40 comes in one of the smaller charging docks I have seen. It is small enough to be added to a keychain with its lanyard. Inside, the earphones are comfortably nestled for charging. In fact, a bit too comfortably, that you have to apply more than your mind to take them out. In fact, the manual has a bit on how to take them out — which I clearly did not see before my initial struggles.

The earphones themselves are small, with curved edges that gel well with the shape of your ears. The earphones have some LEDs inside to indicate pairing and light up the earphones black and blue. Testing the earphones at night, I was so conscious if these lights will be blinking and people will think I am giving the indication for a left or right turn.

The surface of the earphones have a multipurpose switch that you can use to control the music, navigate your playlist and take calls. This is quite natural and both earphones offer most of the options which is good. The earphones are also splash-resistant.

The Mivi DuoPods M40 are priced Rs 3999 and that is the audio quality you should expect. With truly wireless earphones, and for that matter, any audio equipment, the audio quality tends to go up as you spend more because this means you get better quality drivers.

So the Mivi DuoPods M40 being an affordable option offer decent sound which is clearly partial to bass. And this is a mellow kind of bass, where even with the punch it is a holding back punches. So it is good when you are hearing vocals, but when a symphony is at play everything gets a bit muddled up like a pillow of duck feathers bursting.

For regular music and video consumption as well as calls, this is still a good option. If you are a very discerning audio lover, obviously you are willing to spend more.

The battery on the Mivi DuoPods M40 lasts about four hours on a full charge. The case has enough battery to charge it up to four more times.

At this price point, the Mivi DuoPods M40 is a good option for those who want to be plugged in all the time and be on top of their music as well as calls.

