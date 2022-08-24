scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 24, 2022

TWS earbuds under Rs 1000: Here’s my experience with the Mivi DuoPods F50

The Mivi DuoPods F50 are a better fit for Android users, and losing them won’t put a dent in your pocket.

Rating: 4 out of 5
Rs. 999
Mivi DuoPods F50, Mivi DuoPods F50 price, DuoPods F50, budget TWS under Rs 1000, affordable TWS earbudsMy overall feeling with the DuoPods F50 is mostly positive but it depends on what you are listening to.(Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)

For many people, Apple’s AirPods are the go-to truly wireless earbuds (TWS). This is definitely true for me, as I have been using the AirPods for years. However, other brands, especially local players, have started to give Apple a run for its money in recent years. I have been staying away from these ultra-low-cost wireless earbuds that promise a lot but never live up to the hype. So, when Mivi offered to send me a review unit of its DuoPods F50 I wasn’t too sure if I should review them at first, but the moment I figured out that they cost just Rs 999, I knew I needed to try them out. In this review I touch upon the style and aesthetic, audio quality and battery life, so read on to the very end.

Out of the box

The Mivi DuoPods F50 come in a fairly basic package. In addition to the charging case and earbuds themselves, Mivi provides a micro USB to USB-C charging cable, a welcome note by co-founders and a document through which you can register your device and claim a 1-year warranty. The circular-shaped charging case features four small indicator lights in the front that display the battery life and when it is actively being charged.

The look of the DuoPods F50 is nice. Both are open-style buds and have a stem-style design, but the stems are shorter, reminding me of the AirPods 3. They don’t go all the way into your ear canals like AirPods Pro which use rubber ear tips. That said, the fit is tight enough to survive an e-rickshaw ride. The TWS earbuds are IPX4 rated so you can wear them for a workout, and the earbuds themselves are lightweight. The case too is equally light and portable. For Rs 1,500 or less, you can’t expect much in terms of quality build. Despite the cheap price, the case is durable enough to survive accidental falls.

Mivi DuoPods F50, Mivi DuoPods F50 price, DuoPods F50, budget TWS under Rs 1000, affordable TWS earbuds The circular-shaped charging case features four small indicator lights in the front that display the battery life and when it is actively being charged. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)

Functions

Pairing the DuoPods F50 earbuds with an iPhone or Android smartphone is super quick and easy with Bluetooth 5.1. Simply pull the earbuds out of the charging cradle and they will instantly pair to your connected device. You will also find a number of touch controls users can access. Double press the right earbud to play or pause music or double pressing the right earbud to answer or hang up a call. You can also activate your phone’s voice assistant by double pressing the left earbud. I can also control volume by pressing on the right bud, which comes in handy, as I don’t have to take out my phone from the pocket each time.

Audio quality

Before I tell you how good or bad the audio quality on the DuoPods F50 is, I need to make it clear that people don’t buy TWS because they sound amazing or have a pro-grade audio quality, they are getting them for convenience. My overall feeling with the DuoPods F50 is mostly positive but it depends on what you are listening to. There’s plenty of clarity when I am listening to “Mohabbat Zindagi” by Lucky Ali or “Kesariya” by Arijit Singh. These earbuds are best suited for those who prefer more vocals. Bass response is warm but not very strong. Again, just like the fit, audio quality is subjective and very personal. That said, they can’t compete with semi-open AirPods 3 or closed designs like Samsung Galaxy Buds 2. And I was not even expecting them to be as good as pricier wireless earbuds. But I must say the DuoPods F50 deliver respectable quality that’s perfect for most listeners.

Mivi DuoPods F50, Mivi DuoPods F50 price, DuoPods F50, budget TWS under Rs 1000, affordable TWS earbuds They don’t go all the way into your ear canals like AirPods Pro which use rubber ear tips. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)

Calling and watching movies

To my surprise, there’s no audio delay for sound effects in games. Watching YouTube videos is easy and you can easily attend video calls. Your voice sounds loud and crisp to the person on the other side. I also never lost a Bluetooth connection when I was on a call. These earbuds are good for everyday use, as the passive noise cancelling feature helps a bit but they can easily pick up background noise when you cross the road or walk on the pathway.

Battery

When it comes to battery life, Mivi advertises 50 hours of playtime and about 8.5 hours of talk time. The case can recharge the buds five times before being charged again. You are also getting a quick 10-minute charge that adds up to 10 hours of battery backup. That’s a big deal for a pair of wireless earbuds that only cost Rs 999.

Final thoughts

Before testing the DuoPods F50, I wasn’t very optimistic about these wireless earbuds. But after using them, I can safely say that these TWS earbuds are good enough to make a lot of people happy. I think the DuoPods F50 are a better fit for Android users, and losing them won’t put a dent in your pocket. Price is where the DuoPods F50 have a huge advantage.

Expect me to review more products and accessories that cost under Rs 2000 in the future. What else do you want me to cover? Let us know in the comments below. 

First published on: 24-08-2022 at 10:03:32 am
