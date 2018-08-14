Mitashi 123.19 cm Ultra HD 4K Smart Curved LED TV (MiCE050v34 4KS) review

Mitashi 48.5-inch Ultra HD 4K Curved Smart TV Mitashi 48.5-inch Ultra HD 4K Curved Smart TV

Smart TVs have become a common thing these days with almost every known brand offering various models from 32-inch to upwards of 55-inches. Some of them also offer Ultra HD resolution, commonly referred to as 4K. Almost all those TVs have flat panel displays. Only premium brands like Samsung have ventured into curved displays for some of their high-end models. Mitashi has opted to dip its toes in that space with their curved 4K TV for a fraction of the Samsung price tag. Let’s see what it has to offer and how it performs.

Mitashi 123.19 cm Ultra HD 4K Smart Curved LED TV: Design, specifications and connectivity

This Mitashi Curved smart TV screen measures 123.19 cm or approximately 48.5-inches. The design is fairly elegant with thin bezels, with the screen curvature making it look cooler. The display has an Ultra HD resolution of 3860 x 2160 pixels with 60Hz refresh rate and a response time of 6.5ms. It has a custom user interface built on top of Android 4.4 Kitkat OS (yes, you read that right). The screen has a glossy coat that does attract glare. More on that in the performance section.

The connectivity options are pretty decent but I would have preferred another HDMI port The connectivity options are pretty decent but I would have preferred another HDMI port

Connectivity options are decent with 2 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, coaxial audio ports, a 3.5mm headphone jack, VGA input and a LAN port. I would have prefered another HDMI port at least. With the number of HDMI devices we use these days, two ports feel insufficient. Of course, you can use an HDMI splitter to plug in more devices, but 3 is the minimum number of HDMI ports I like to see on TVs these days. There is no optical audio out either, but I can live with that given the price of the TV. Interestingly, the TV has a microSD card slot to insert your memory card and consume audio, video and photos from it directly. The TV also has built-in Wi-Fi that is very easy to configure with your Wi-Fi router. It supports screen mirroring too using Miracast.

Also read: Best deals on 4K Smart TVs under Rs 40,000

The TV comes with a standard remote control along with the Air mouse displayed below The TV comes with a standard remote control along with the Air mouse displayed below

There is a 1.2GHz Cortex A7 dual-core processor to power the smart features. It is accompanied by 1GB RAM and 8GB of internal storage. Mitashi provides two remote controls in the bundle – one is a standard remote and the other an air mouse that also doubles up as a QWERTY keyboard when you flip it around. It takes a little bit of time and patience to get used to the air mouse but eventually, it is quite a useful addition. The wireless receiver for the same needs to be plugged into one of the USB ports of the TV and you are good to go. If you are not happy with these two remotes, the company provides an option to use your smartphone as a remote too using the Agile Remote app.

The Air mouse that doubles up as a QWERTY keyboard when flipped around is a neat addition The Air mouse that doubles up as a QWERTY keyboard when flipped around is a neat addition

Mitashi 123.19 cm Ultra HD 4K Smart Curved LED TV: User Interface (UI) and smart features

The Mitashi Curved TV’s user interface is pretty straightforward and easy to use. You can simply browse through a handful of options available by shifting through them left and right, and then select the one you want. The key options include media centre, source selection, browser, application manager etc. Thankfully, this TV doesn’t come preinstalled with too many apps. You have apps for Gmail, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Skype (for some reason), an office suite, a file manager and last but most importantly, it comes with Google Play Store app preinstalled. So you can simply browse the store and install any compatible app of your choice.

There are a few preinstalled apps and thanks to the Google Play Store, you can install more There are a few preinstalled apps and thanks to the Google Play Store, you can install more

Some of the apps that I installed from the Play store kept crashing when trying to run them or a couple of minutes later. For instance, the SonyLiv app had a rough start but after a few attempts worked fine, and then remained stable for the duration of the testing. Certainly more stable than the Indian batting in the test match that I was streaming live on it during testing. The instability might have something to do with the fact that this TV runs a fairly old version of Android (Kitkat). The OS also needs a bit of optimisation for a Smart TV. There are times when certain apps mistake this TV for a smartphone or a tablet and ask for GPS/location to be enabled. Mitashi should seriously consider updating the OS to something more recent, if not the latest version of Android.

Also read: Here are some of the best affordable Smart TVs under Rs 25,000

The Mitashi user interface is simple even for a novice user The Mitashi user interface is simple even for a novice user

Mitashi 123.19 cm Ultra HD 4K Smart Curved LED TV: Performance

As usual, I will split the performance into three parts – picture quality, sound quality and file format support. Unlike the Thomson TV that I tested last month, this Mitashi curved TV boots up reasonably fast in about 15 seconds. The picture quality is surprisingly good for most parts especially when playing full HD or 4K content. The colours were fairly accurate and the contrast was more than decent. Of course, the picture quality is not in the same league as a Samsung or a Sony, but it is pretty good for the price you pay for this TV. 720p content playback was also very acceptable. However, non-HD content feels a bit too soft and a tad washed out. That was expected given the very high native resolution of the display.

The curved screen does look stylish and the thin bezels add to the elegance The curved screen does look stylish and the thin bezels add to the elegance

There is one problem though. As I mentioned earlier, the screen has a glossy finish and it attracts glare, especially if you have a light source (like an open window) close to the TV on the side or any electrical lighting facing the TV. The curvature of the screen tends to accentuate the glare even more. So make sure to draw the curtains, especially during darker scenes, and avoid having a light source like a bulb or tube-light on the wall opposite to the screen. Since this is almost a 50-inch TV, the ideal viewing distance should be anything between 10 to 15 feet. The picture looks just right from any point in that range. The TV claims to have 178 degrees viewing angles and I did not notice any colour shifts even when viewing the TV from side angles.

There’s a noticeable glare on the screen that can hamper the TV viewing experience There’s a noticeable glare on the screen that can hamper the TV viewing experience

Before we move to sound, lets touch upon the USP of this TV – its curved screen. There are a lot of theories around curved screens and what they are supposed to do. They are supposed to provide a more immersive viewing experience, enhance the depth and make the picture look a bit like 3D, make the TV look larger than it actually is etc. After having used the TV for a couple of weeks, I can safely say that I experienced none of that enough to abandon regular flat screen TVs and shift to a curved one right away. Yes, it does feel a bit more immersive than regular LED TVs if you sit bang opposite the centre of the TV, and of course, the TV does look cooler than its flat counterparts, but that’s that. I wouldn’t term the curved screen as a gimmick but it doesn’t add a whole new dimension to the viewing experience either. Having said that, I must add that there are no major drawbacks either, except for the glare. It is a good feature to have, especially in this case, since you aren’t paying a big premium for it.

Does the curved screen add to the viewing experience or is it just a gimmick? Does the curved screen add to the viewing experience or is it just a gimmick?

Coming to sound, it is acceptable for a flat screen TV. It is loud enough and vocals can be clearly heard. But the TV speakers can hardly produce any substantial bass; like most LED TVs. The total sound output is rated at 20W RMS. The sound output is loud enough when streaming videos online as well as when you play them via USB. In case, you want better sound, the TV has multiple audio out ports that one can make use of to plug in a good speaker system or a sound bar.

There are various audio outputs for you to make use of to connect better speakers or a sound bar There are various audio outputs for you to make use of to connect better speakers or a sound bar

The file format support here is excellent. It played everything I threw at it through a flash drive plugged into its USB port without a hiccup. It can easily play full HD MKV and MP4 files, as well as anything with H264 encryption. That’s not all, it can even play files encoded using H265 codecs smoothly. The picture quality was perfectly fine, and the sound was audible. So all is well on this front.

Mitashi 123.19 cm Ultra HD 4K Smart Curved LED TV: Price and verdict

The Mitashi website lists the price of this 123.19 cm (48.5-inch) Ultra HD 4K Smart Curved LED TV as Rs 57,990. But it is readily available on Flipkart and Amazon India for Rs 34,999 with a one year onsite warranty. At that price, this Mitashi curved TV offers a good bunch of smart features and connectivity options. The presence of Google Play Store makes it convenient to directly download and install the desired apps without the need to side-load them. The video file format support is excellent, with the TV capable of playing H265 files too. The picture quality is above average for a TV in this price bracket. The sound quality is acceptable when it comes to loudness but not dynamic range. The air mouse and QWERTY keyboard combo is a neat addition to the package.

On the flipside, the older version of Android causes a few compatibility issues with certain apps. An OS update, if it happens, can certainly help things and also the overall rating of this TV. An extra HDMI port would have been handy too. Lastly but most importantly, the TV needs to placed correctly with respect to the light sources in the room to minimise the glare due to its glossy screen. All said and done, there is a lot that goes in favour of this Mitashi Ultra HD 4K Smart Curved LED TV than against it, and for Rs 35,000 it is not a bad buy at all if you are looking for a big smart screen that can turn a few heads.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd