Milagrow iMap 10.0 review: A robot that is smart about its cleaning

Milagrow has always been a company with an Indian soul. And this is what helped it launch the first vacuum cleaner robot which also mopped the floors because we Indians don’t consider floors clean until that have been mopped. Now, a couple of years after that version, Milagrow is going a step further with the iMap 10 which offers controls on this wet wiping.

The Milagrow iMap 10 is a high-end robot with top of the line features, many of them unique. But why it stands out now is its ability to disinfect a floor as it cleans it. Milagrow earlier had the option of attaching a mop under the robot with a small water source. Now there is a water tank inside that forces water through the mop and the cleaning is more intentional. If you take off the mop, the robot recognises this and you get only dry cleaning. Also, in the tank, you can add disinfectants to ensure your house is clean of all the viruses that we are bothered about these days.

As the name suggests, iMap 10 is a smart robot that maps where it is and where it should go. It uses Milagrow’s own RT2R (Real-time terrain recognition technology) to find its way around. While this is not the first Milagrow robot to do this, the iMap 10 is certainly the fastest and smartest.

For instance, it will be back to its dock in a jiffy if you press the charge button on the app. Also, on the app, you can define clearly where the robot is supposed to clean, and areas where it is not supposed to go. But on its own, it can stay clear of most hazard, the exceptions being any kind of threads on the floor in which it tends to get entangled.

Once it memorises the map of the house. It remembers where it cleaned last time and starts from a new area. So the process is optimised. And it gets better with time as it learns the lay of the house’s terrain better.

The app also offers more controls, from the ability to change the power of the suction to the flow of water into the mop. Interestingly, there is the option to share the robot with someone else in case your neighbour wants to hire it for a bit of Diwali cleaning — they can then log in to the app on their own phone. Then you can even set up a group of these devices to work together, maybe in a really large home. Of course, there is scheduling too.

Now for the actual cleaning. The motor of the new iMap 10 is powerful than before and the suction is better. So you do see an odd Lego piece inside the dust tank. The moping is also more forceful now that the water is squirted into the fabric layer at the bottom. Also, this fabric can easily be unfastened and cleaned when needed. Then there is a HEPA filter on the side of the tank to ensure that what is sucked in stays in.

My only issue with the device was how a lot of the dirt that got sucked in was moist by the time it ended up in the tank. And this creates a sticky layer of dirt that takes some extra effort to clean while emptying the tank.

The iMap 10.0 is priced at Rs 89,990 and is ideal for homes with a lot of areas to clean. As Indians look at options to reduce their dependence on domestic help during the pandemic, the iMap 10.0 seems like an interesting option.

