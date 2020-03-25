Mi Dual Driver In-ear Earphones review: Balanced audio at a budget?

Mi Dual Driver In-ear Earphones review: Is it worth your money? (Express Photo: Mohammad Faisal) Mi Dual Driver In-ear Earphones review: Is it worth your money? (Express Photo: Mohammad Faisal)

The Indian consumer puts a lot of emphasis on bass when it comes to audio preferences that’s why a lot of manufacturers focus primarily on lows in their speakers and headphones. However, it has led to the neglect of mids and highs in earphones— at least in the budget segment leaving you no with no choice, but to shell out more money to go for a premium offering for balanced audio.

That’s the problem Xiaomi claims to have solved with its Mi Dual Driver In-ear Earphones, but is this affordable product able to deliver what it claims? The product is priced competitively at Rs 799 and here’s what I think about the product after a month of usage.

Mi Dual Driver In-ear Earphones review

Right from the get-go, the Mi Dual Driver In-ear Earphones remind of the Realme Buds 2. It has a braided cable, the earpiece sets have magnetic ends, the mic is affixed on the right cord with volume rockers and play/pause buttons.

Although Realme’s offering looked more premium than Xiaomi’s product, there are few things that I liked in the Mi Dual Driver In-ear Earphones. These are light-weight earbuds; I could use the earphones straight for three-hours without feeling the urge to take them out. The plastic cover over the magnetic end that saves the paint from scratches. Also, there is kevlar-style design underneath the plastic and it looks quite good.

The anodized aluminium earbuds have a matte finish that is fingerprint-resistant and looks good too—especially the blue-coloured variant. The earbuds tips are angular in shape and ensure a better fit. You also get additional tips in the box with different sizes so you can switch them with the right size.

The overall design looks sturdy and the braided cable prevents the wires from tangling. I kept the earphones in my pockets and laptop bag and never had to struggle to untangle it. The Mi Dual Driver In-ear Earphones come with an L-shaped connector that is definitely more practical.

The right cable in the Y-splitter carries the microphone and remote which falls within the reach. The buttons are tactile and the mic works just fine. Also since the mic hangs at the right height, you do not need to adjust it while receiving or making a call.

Coming to the sound quality, Mi Dual Driver In-ear Earphones come with Dual Driver — one 10mm and another 8mm Dynamic Driver. Xiaomi says that one driver handles the low frequencies while the other takes care of mids and highs. However, in practical usage, I did not feel much of a difference.

The Mi Dual Driver In-ear Earphones are mostly bass-heavy and you can feel the strong lows while listening to bass-centric tracks. People who like strong bass will definitely like this.

I was really hoping that Xiaomi’s claims regarding the efficient handling of mids and highs come true, but looks like there is much work to do. The highs are acceptable, but mids are not that clear as the bass boost spills over here. You can feel the effect even when you listen to podcasts.

Mi Dual Driver In-ear Earphones verdict

Overall, the Mi Dual Driver In-ear Earphones do not offer a balanced audio experience but are perfect as a daily driver and for bass-heavy soundtracks. For those who want budget earphones under Rs 1,000 can definitely consider Mi Dual Driver In-ear Earphones for its light-weight design and bass-heavy performance.

