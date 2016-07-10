MEE Audio M6 In-Ear Sport headphones review

Despite the colours, the M6 headphones seem like a decent option for fitness freaks. Despite the colours, the M6 headphones seem like a decent option for fitness freaks.

We Indians have never been open to do much choice, especially when it comes to audio equipment. The latest to land on our review desk is the MEE Audio M6 in-ear sports headphones catering to those who are conscious about staying fit.

MEE Audio M6 In-Ear Sports Headphones

Rs 2999

The M6 has a striking design, or should I say striking colours. The review unit we got had a bright orange, one that make you gel into the crowd at the Kumbh Mela. Not my cup of tea frankly, but bright colours have advantages for people who run early in the morning or late at night and make them more visible.

The earphones fit perfectly and if you need help there are more silicone tips in the box to choose from. The band around the ears are made with memory wire and they hold the tips in place and stay there during your run or workout. The soft tips also keep out most of the noise, important if you workout in a gym that is partial to Punjabi music. They also keep sweat out.



The audio quality is good thanks to the 9 mm drivers and gives good space for vocals. They are good for anything from a Howie Day to an A R Rahman. But I did feel the sound could have been a bit richer to give a full bodied feel to some of the compositions I like to hear, especially some western classicals that work well with workouts.

At this price, the lack of a microphone might make some buyers look at other options.

Verdict

Despite the colours, the M6 seems like a decent option for fitness freaks. Given the price, the audio design is a bit underwhelming, but then that is a matter of personal choice, and there will be a lot of people happy with what these earphones have to offer.

