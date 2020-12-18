Marvel’s Avengers Game Review: Expanding the lore of the Avengers

The game starts at A-Day with you running around in Kamala's shoes, but all things go down the drain within a few minutes and you are test driving all the Avengers. (Express Photo: Karanveer Singh Arora)

Avengers have arguably become one of the biggest movie franchises globally. Back in September, Square Enix launched the Marvel’s Avengers game with a 12-hour campaign. The overall campaign is well written with the Avengers disbanding and then coming back together to fight off Advanced Idea Mechanics (AIM) with a focus on Ms Marvel Kamala Khan.

The overall campaign has a good storyline and focuses a lot on character building. But it also has a number of downfalls too, like the character designs seem too animated and odd, boring multiplayer missions after the campaign, over-saturated colours and more. I have been playing the game for around a month now and here’s my review.

Marvel's Avengers review

This is the first major outing for Kamala Khan outside of the comics. She is a Pakistani-American teenage girl, who after getting in contact with the Terragen mist has turned inhuman. She has to deal with being out on her own, fighting AIM and trying to get the Avengers to band together once again.

All of this starts on the Avengers Day, which is a global holiday, but after a terrorist attack on the day during the parade, the city gets bombed with Terragen mist, thus activating Inhuman genes in a number of residents. The Avengers then disband and are in hiding. Kamala is caught in between the ploy by mistake and now has to bring back the Avengers to stop the terror that spread since the A-Day.

The game starts at A-Day with you running around in Kamala’s shoes, but all things go down the drain within a few minutes and you are test driving all the Avengers. After the initial sequence is over, you once again return to being Kamala. And from there, rather than feeling an Avengers game it feels like a Ms Marvel game with cameos from A list Avengers. That is not a bad thing, rather it humanises all of the Avengers, compared to the god-like status they have in the Marvel universe, well except for Thor, he is a real god.

Each of the Avengers approves of Kamala and agree to come back as a team after seeing through Kamala that the world needs the team. Kamala also helps give each Avenger the reassurance and validation they require at different splits of life. All of this and taking on AIM with MODOK as its head (literal and figurative) do make for a surprisingly great campaign that is touching and enthralling at the same time.

The voice-over cast is quite great and all the dialogues seem to be taken right of a high budget Avengers movie. However, the animation of the characters is a hit and miss situation. Some characters like Ms Marvel, Ant-Man and more look good, but other characters like Tony Stark, Thor, Bruce Banner and more look very premature and seem just like early sketches that remain to be finished.

The major issues of the game start showing up when you finish the campaign. The first issue being the convoluted UI, which requires you to select a lot of changes, go through various screens and finding the right mission to start. In short, the whole process is extremely time consuming and requires you to cycle through a lot of settings. Now starting the side missions at first it would be fun, but after a point it starts becoming so repetitive that you will keep on having a Deja Vu feeling at most times.

Another thing that I did not like in the game is that you have to collect gears and make different items out of them. I am even ready to work hard for the gears if they were to help improve the strength of my characters, but instead they just improve the stats by a few numbers. They are only a visual change. I would rather have the Avengers focusing on fighting rather than getting new belt buckles or gauntlets.

Coming to the game dynamics, I have to say that they are all over the place. The dynamics change from character to character, meaning if you have mastered the technique of button mashing on a hero and feel confident, don’t be the other heroes have completely different dynamics. Some are even unenjoyable to play as.

I personally liked playing as Iron Man, Black Widow and Ms Marvel. Iron Man is a bit difficult to control with his long arsenal list, so sometimes it gets tiresome playing as him, but his list of moves and the ability to fly never fails to amaze. Black Widow has speed to her benefit, making you the fastest person in the room to dodge and attack, apart from that, her gadgets and athletism make for fun combat. Kamala, on the other hand, has superhuman capabilities and can fight growing to immense sizes, with punches close to the Hulk. Captain America was a mid-level character, who was sometimes great to play as, others not so much.

Thor and Hulk have a difficult command list. But once you manage to adapt to their controls, they are the strongest Avengers you can take into battle. However, both of theirs gameplay does not stand well against the game’s high combat speed and the floaty physics. Thor can fly at least to get into the game’s air combat mode, but Hulk is stuck to the ground at all times. Kamala’s weightlessness and abilities lets her hump higher and faster than most Avengers in the game.

Keep in mind that the moves do not keep expanding, which means after a point, you will get bored of them. I personally got so bored that after completing the campaign, I wanted to leave the game for good. Due to this, now I am waiting for DLC characters that Square Enix has promised later in the year. Then we will get to try our hands out on heroes like Spider-Man, Hawk-Eye and more.

One thing I did not like about the game at all, was the HARM training room, which has a lot of bugs, and is just not needed inside of the game, until and unless you want to train so much, that in every fight you get a flawless score.

Coming to the ending fight of the campaign, it is too cool and every Marvel fight should experience it at least once. The ending fight seems like a movie, which you control and is very well scripted. I personally feel this is way better than the Ultron end fight in Avengers: Age of Ultron. Apart from this, there are many other fights I feel look just as good as the movies if not better.

Overall, Marvel’s Avengers is a good game to get for the campaign itself, and to learn more about the lore of the Avengers. It has varied gameplay and has a very interesting gameplay, but just like any other game it also has some boring parts, where you feel that you should have just skipped this one. But, if you are a fan of the Avengers and like a good storyline, this is a game that delivers on those fronts.

