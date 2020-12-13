Lypertek Tevi review: Audio quality at affordable pricing

Lypertek Tevi earbuds case (Express Photo: Nandagopal Rajan)

The Lypertek Tevi was one of the best truly wireless earphones I reviewed during the pandemic lockdown when having an earpiece on all the time was how I managed to work with multiple teams around the country. While the long relay of Zoom and Google Meet calls ended, I would catch up on some music, often as I walked in circles on the terrace. The lockdown might be over, but our lives have not changed much and good earphones continue to be relevant.

Lypertek is trying to cash in on this market with a more affordable earphone — the Levi. The Lypertek Levi is clearly a budget offering as the fabric finish casing has been replaced by plastic and the EarPods have buttons and not touch-sensitive sides. They connect seamlessly with any device and the small buttons on the earphones let you pause/play or just take a call.

The audio quality is where Lypertek has not compromised. In fact, it was as good as the Tevi. Editing a piece on flautist J A Jayanth, I was hearing his many compositions where we switched between flutes with different bass profiles. With the Levi on, I could clearly make out those distinctions and understand the change in flutes.

The Levi stayed clearly inside the ears as ventured on to the terrace late nights to catch up on the pending steps. The fit does create a small suction in the years, which lets you hear your heartbeat when there is no music, and you don’t really miss noise cancellation.

Lypertek Tevi earbuds (Express Photo: Nandagopal Rajan) Lypertek Tevi earbuds (Express Photo: Nandagopal Rajan)

I loved the audio profile of the Levi, despite the pricing. I would not call it balanced, since it does seem to have a bass bias. But it is a good experience all the time and I enjoyed the different playlists I listened to on the device.

There is one frustrating aspect though as I realised while trying to make calls during the review period. The phone will stay connected to then Levi even when it was in the charging case and calls would move to the earphones. Initially, I kept wondering why no call was connecting for me. It was then that this quirk dawned on me. In fact, I have never seen truly wireless earphones that keep playing music even when they are inside the case with the flap closed. This could well be a problem with the unit I had, and maybe something a software update can fix. But it is an irritant nonetheless.

The battery life is good, and even heavy users will need to charge only once a week.

At a price of Rs 4,999, the Lypertek Levi is one of the best sounding truly wireless earphones available in India now. I have started taking Lypertek more seriously now as an audio brand that needs to given respect.

