Lypertek Tevi review: Good audio profile at a reasonable price

In the spate of truly wireless earphones coming our way, is one from a relatively unknown brand called Lypertek, among the many good audio companies making their India debut via Headphone Zone. The Lypertek Tevi caught my attention because, despite its Rs 6,999 price tag, the headphones are waterproof and offer 70 hours of battery life.

The Lypertek Tevi come in a very stylish charging case with a fabric finish. It is a smallish case with a lanyard, in case you want to hang it inside your backpack. Once you open the case you realise that Tevi earpods are quite small. But despite the size, they carry about 10 hours of juice and the case can charge the pair for six more rounds. That is actually very good.

The earphones fit comfortably inside my ears and did not create the kind of suction in the ear canal some of these smaller buds tend to cause. Even while jogging and light exercise, the earphones stayed in place. And in the salter July weather of Delhi, there was no need to protect the earphones from sweat thanks to its IPX7 rating. In fact, you could potentially take these for a swim, whenever the pools reopen after the pandemic.

The earphones have a flat base on the side and you press here for controlling them. You will need to look at the manual once to figure out how to pair, adjust volume, skips songs or call voice assistant. But it is not very confusing once you get the hang of it.

The Lypertek Tevi comes with graphene drivers and despite the small size offer a very unique and enjoyable sound signature. I really loved how it stood its ground with my very demanding acoustic playlist. So Joseph and Maia sounded sharp and the soulful singing Wrecking Ball even as I could hear each strum in the guitar playing behind. From Ali Farka Toure’s hand gliding through the strings to Aruna Sairam’s divine voice, all come to their own with these small earphones. They do throw weight much more than their size. It is only when the music gets a bit heavy like with a Bollywood item song that you hope there as more breathing space for all the notes to dance around.

The call quality is also very good and sharp for those on the other side too.

At Rs 6,999, the Lypertek Tevi offers one of the best audio profiles in the price range. Add to this the benefits of waterproofing and extra long battery life. This is one truly wireless set that ticks most of the boxes when it comes to features and still delivers good audio quality at a reasonable price. Go ahead and buy.

