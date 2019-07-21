Lumiford 2.1 Hi-Fi subwoofer dock review: Unique design and sound profile

Indian companies have started seeing a real opportunity in the audio space. While for some the opportunity is in offering a price advantage, others are innovating in terms of the product itself may be powered by very Indian learnings. One such company is Bangalore-based Lumiford which is planning a long list of audio products for the global market. I got a chance to try out the very unique Lumiford 2.1 subwoofer dock and here’s the review.

Lumiford 2.1 subwoofer dock

At first glance, the Lumiford 2.1 subwoofer dock looks like one of the new Bluetooth speakers. It has an impressive fabric and wood cover and slightly different design with legs to prop up the base of the speaker a few centimetres from the floor. But that is not what this product actually is. In fact, the top of the speaker is a removable mobile speaker and the rest is a 2.1 subwoofer dock.

Confused? Well, it’s not that complex. There is a small pencil box like a clutch speaker with buttons for power, Bluetooth pairing and volume controls on top. This falls into the larger 2.1 subwoofer unit to activate the subwoofer to which it connects thanks to ports at the bottom.

The Lumiford connects easily with any smart source. Once connected you can decide to play the music just from the clutch speaker if you want. But I don’t see the point as the audio profile is much better with the clutch docker on the subwoofer. With just the small speaker, I felt the audio to be a bit tinny and sharp. This aspect is great when you need music on the go and the 1500 mAh battery should be able to last you a few hours easily.

But sitting on the dock, it becomes a whole new story. It is one of the best audio profiles I have heard in a long time, especially for the softer type of music I like to hear. A session of Rabindra Sangeet, followed Carnatic fusion and Malayalam melodies only left me wanting more.

The sub-woofer offers the perfect foil for the treble-heavy main unit and the overall audio profile is fascinating. With vocal-heavy numbers, these Hi-Fi speakers come to life with a new concert-like experience. And when you want things to boost up a bit with some bass, the Lumiford 2.1 subwoofer dock is up to the task without shattering the life out of your windows.

The speaker can be used to take calls if needed, but that’s just an add on feature for me.

Priced at Rs 8,869 on Amazon, the Lumiford 2.1 subwoofer dock is at the moment a sweet deal for people who like good, clean music — the actual price is Rs 12,999. Get it if you are looking for a good living room speaker to relax to some soul or blue or just Carnatic classical. The portable clutch part is just a value add.