LG Wing review: A small extra screen that adds huge value

Yes, there were some great phones that came out in 2020. But it was still a boring year for smartphones, with very few companies pushing the envelope on new ideas. If there was an exception, it was the LG Wing, a device with a literal twist on how we view smartphones. But it is not surprising that this phone has come from LG, the one company that has been consistent in thinking out of the box on what it can do next in the smartphone space.

LG Wing’s beautiful rear panel. (Image source: Nandagopal Rajan/ Indian Express) LG Wing’s beautiful rear panel. (Image source: Nandagopal Rajan/ Indian Express)

LG Wing price in India: Rs 69,990

LG Wing specifications: 6.8-inch FHD+ OLED Main Display and 3.9-inch OLED Secondary Display | Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G | 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM | 64MP main, 13MP Wide & 12MP ultra wide rear cameras + 32MP Pop-up Selfie Camera | IP54 and MIL-STD 810G Certified | 5G dual SIM | Android 10 | 260g

Why is LG Wings different?

Well, we can call the LG Wing a dual screen phone. But that will be oversimplifying it. The LG Wing is a dual screen phone with a twist, unlike anything that has come out so far. So you can slide the main screen of the phone up sideways into a T formation which reveals a smaller screen under it. So, in the dual screen mode you have the main 6.8-inch screen in a horizontal format with a smaller 3.9-inch screen just under it and in your grip.

This is a fascinating way to look a dual screens and one that open up new possibilities. But the best part of the LG Wing is that you don’t need to bring out the dual screen to use this phone. The LG Wing is a complete phone with the smaller second screen and makes it the most practical of all dual screens I have used so far.

LG Wing pop-up selfie camera. (Image source: Nandagopal Rajan/ LG Wing pop-up selfie camera. (Image source: Nandagopal Rajan/ Indian Express

So how do you use this phone?

Before I actually held the phone in my hand, I had some, wrong, pre-conceived notions about this phone. They all went out the window when I actually started using this phone.

LG Wing in dual-screen mode. (Image source: Nandagopal Rajan/ Indian Express) LG Wing in dual-screen mode. (Image source: Nandagopal Rajan/ Indian Express)

There are many ways to look at the LG Wing. One is as a pure consumption device. So when you are watching a video on YouTube or a live stream on Facebook, then you are immersed in the main screen as all the distractions — yeah, the flurry of notifications that stalk us all day long — come in the smaller screen below.

Asphalt 9 game on LG Wing. (Image source: Nandagopal Rajan/ Indian Express) Asphalt 9 game on LG Wing. (Image source: Nandagopal Rajan/ Indian Express)

If you are playing a game — I tried Asphalt 9 — the horizontal screen is where the game is played and the smaller screen display additional content like a map. It is better to play games with the big screen closer to you though, or your fingers will be far away from the controls.

Yes, there is a phone that actually lets you do this. Read my review of the #lgwing later today. pic.twitter.com/meXfPY2FNJ — Nandagopal Rajan (@nandu79) January 9, 2021

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

There is a wonderful Gimbal mode when you use the came in the dual screen set up. In this mode, the smaller screen below becomes the controls with a toggle to move the camera around. And the one thing that really blew me away was how the camera actually pans sideways, up and down when you this.

LG Wing in gimbal mode. (Image source: Nandagopal Rajan/ Indian Express) LG Wing in gimbal mode. (Image source: Nandagopal Rajan/ Indian Express)

There are many more use cases, depending on when you think you need an additional screen to keep tab of something that is not your primary concern — like messages while using maps for navigation, research while writing something, or music videos while working. The possibilities are endless, but not all apps are compatible for the dual screen. The good thing is the in the duals screen mode, the phone focuses on those apps only.

LG Wing in dual-screen mode. (Image source: Nandagopal Rajan/ Indian Express) LG Wing in dual-screen mode. (Image source: Nandagopal Rajan/ Indian Express)

How good is the phone?

The LG Wing is a good smartphone in every respect and that is even without the extra screen. In fact, was really impressed by the design which is very sturdy and the very stylish dual coloured finish. For a phone that has a moveable part, the Wing does not appear as it will start loosening up after a while.

The display quality is very good and you will enjoy consuming content in this, whichever orientation you use it in. It works well in bright sunlight too and this is important if you want to use the gimbal to record outdoor videos.

The phone has a processor that might seem midrange on paper as it’s not the top end Qualcomm 8 series, but after using the phone for a couple of weeks I don’t think you will have any issue. The phone is capable of powering two screens whenever you want and that’s a good testament of its capability. However, given the price people might expect a Snapdragon 8 series. But that seems to have been a sacrifice done to accommodate 5G.

The other compromise is the 4000 mAh battery, which is a bit smaller than you will see in Android phones of this size now. But as this phone technically has only half the space other phones have — to accommodate the second screen — it seems to have managed with a smaller battery. But it’s still large enough to last a working day.

One big plus point of the phone is its camera which is both versatile and fun to use. It is versatile because you have a triple camera set up that is good with most things you do. It does a pretty good just of getting sharp pictures in low light, though I found the colours to be a bit synthetic.

The wide-angle is pretty good, but you will end up clicking most of the photo is the normal mode.

The camera is fun because it comes with a host of tweaks, even the portrait mode. There are AR stickers too if that is what will enthuse you.

The LG Wing also offers a pretty good 4K video experience with steady recording. Couple that with the gimbal feature and creators get a good handycam replacement that can be used not just as a camera.

[Nandu79 (@nandagopalrajan) posted on Instagram • Jan 9, 2021 at 3:00am UTC](https://www.instagram.com/p/CJzvFh2HEF_/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link)

I think this smartphone will, and should, find favours with video bloggers, especially those in the travel space. Then there is a pop-out selfie camera with a very audible mechanical noise of the camera being hoisted up. The selfie camera clicks some very natural portraits.

What is not that good?

As I mentioned, you don’t need to open up the phone for regular use. But I ended up doing it every time I picked up the phone. So the slider does play on your mind. The camera is good, but the colours really need some fine-tuning, especially in low-light photos.

Should you buy the LG Wing?

Yes, if you are one of those who have been contemplating a dual-screen or foldable phone. This phone is much more affordable and offers a very unique experience that can also be practical. I recommend this phone for those who record a lot of video, either for a hobby or for work. The adventurous among them will really love the gimbal mode. The extra screen is an add-on that is worthy of the price tag. And being an LG phone, the chances are the prices will drop soon, making this phone an even better buy.