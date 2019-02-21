LG V40 ThinQ review: It’s different, but is that good enough?

Despite the brand’s success in India, LG is not a company that is at the top of anyone’s mind when it comes to smartphones. But that has not stopped the Korean tech company from coming up with very good smartphones every year. For 2019, LG is starting with the V40 ThinQ in India, which is a unique phone in many aspects.

LG V40 ThinQ specs: 6.4-inch QHD OLED display (3120×1440 pixels), 19.5:9 aspect ratio | Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor | 6GB RAM + 128GB storage (microSD slot up to 2TB support) | 12MP + 16MP ultra-wide angle sensor + 12MP telephoto sensor | Front camera 8MP + 5MP | 3,300mAh battery | Android 8.1 Oreo

LG V40 ThinQ price in India: Rs 49,990

LG V40 ThinQ review

LG V40 ThinQ has a very slim and slick design. In fact, this is a phone that feels great in your hand, the curves sort of blend well into your grip. This is also a stylish phone if you don’t put it under a cover. It sports a metallic frame and a faux metal rear panel. But you will need to put it under a cover as it is also very slippery. The LG V40 ThinQ has a fast fingerprint scanner at the rear.

The phone has a very impressive 6.4-inch QHD OLED display that makes it great for watching videos. It is also bright enough for you to use it under the bright Delhi sun.

This is among the few phones that offer customisation in terms of audio. It has DTS:X 3D Surround and Hi-Fi QUAD DAC for taking the audio experience to a whole new level. But this also presents a very unique problem. The rear panel of the phone vibrates when you are playing music or video on it at high volume. You can really feel the music in your hands and that is a bit awkward.

The LG V40 ThinQ is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and can handle all types of tasks easily. Also, the phone does not heat up when you use it for long hours, consuming video, poring through articles with multi-tab browsing or just recording UHD video.

On benchmarks, this phone ranks close to the Google Pixel 3XL which is a decent slot to be in. But what you need to know is that performance wise this is a phone that will keep you happy.

But I don’t expect anyone to pick up this phone purely on performance. The feature that sells the LG V40 is its camera, or should I say cameras. The V40 ThinQ has five cameras — three in the rear and two up front — together making it a real combo to beat.

The rear camera can come up with some great results whichever lens you use, be it the wide, the standard or the telephoto. It is impressive in low light too. As is now common with cameras with multiple lenses, this one too takes a second or so to figure out which lens to use in a certain condition.

It has AI to help it to identify what’s in the frame and decide the best settings for the same. There is a full manual mode too, which will keep the more accomplished photographers happy. As we saw with the Pixel cameras, the LG V40 too can overwhelm you will too much details in the macro shots.

Selfie lovers have an extra wide angle lens upfront to play around with. And thankfully this is a camera that keeps the selfies natural and not make you look like an anime character.

I loved the Triple Shot, which uses all these lenses in the camera to create a cinemagraph. Then CineShot lets you freeze one part of the frame while one element is in motion. There are many other interesting features like the ability to add a signature to all your photos, cheese shutter which clicks when you use a wake word, and AR emojis in your photos. Overall, this camera is what makes the V40 worth your money.

Despite the display and processing power, this phone can last 12 hours easily on a full charge, given you have a stable network all through the day. The V40’s 3300 mAh battery should not be a matter of tension for regular users.

The LG V40 ThinQ is a very unique phone. It ticks all the boxes, does better than average on some features and excels in the camera department. That makes this a good phone with no serious flaws.

The LG V40 ThinQ is much cheaper than a Samsung Galaxy Note 9 or S9 and even the latest Google Pixel phones, which are the devices it is trying to compete with. But yes, this is more expensive than the OnePlus 6T. The choice is yours, but this is a phone that will make you stand apart.