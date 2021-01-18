LG ToneFree FN7 review: Stylish and effect, safe too

LG has been a full bouquet tech company that has offered everything from televisions to smartphones and the audio products in between. LG, in fact, pioneered some concepts in the personal audio space and the Tone Infinim neckband earphones were quite popular across the world. Now, the company wants to enter the truly wireless earbuds space with its Tone Free devices.

LG ToneFree FN7

The LG ToneFree FN7 is one of the most stylish and compact truly wireless units I have seen. The charging case is shaped like a small hockey puck with the earpods neatly housed inside. The EarPods themselves are small, but with a small tail, more in the AirPods design philosophy. They are dark in colour, but have a metallic finish. There are small buttons on both for you to cut a call or just pause/play.

The FN7 fits very comfortably in your ears and are light enough to be forgotten soon after. They stay in place whatever you do.

But there is more to the ToneFree FN7. The small UVnano charging case has an ultraviolet light, which LG claims can eliminate 99.9% bacteria while charging. This is an added feature that will impress those of use who are obsessed with being clean in these pandemic times. But this is a practical use of the ultraviolet technology, and users don’t need to drop their earphones in another case to sanitise them.

The LG ToneFree FN7 comes with active noise cancellation which is very effective. As I sit to work with my air purifier also working overtime, the FN7 can clearly drain out of the sounds of the purifiers and even most of the other ambient noises. I am habituated to using noise cancelling devices without any music playing and the FN7 works really well in that sense.

The LG ToneFree FN7 charging case is shaped like a small hockey puck with the earpods neatly housed inside. (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan/ The LG ToneFree FN7 charging case is shaped like a small hockey puck with the earpods neatly housed inside. (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan/ Indian Express

The audio quality is also superb. It uses Meridian Audio’s Digital Signal Processing technology and offers a very balanced audio profile. I have always felt that LG audio devices offer a very sharp experience and the Tone Free is no aberration. You can hear the vocals clearly and there is enough bass when needed.

So when I play Holly Cole’s Train Song, I can hear her and the bass-heavy music with equal weightage, offering a great listening experience. Even when I shift to something more full bodied like the saxapone quartet by The Holy Men, you enjoy every bit of what the FN7 has to offer. This is an earphone set for those who want to hear music in its natural setting.

The LG ToneFree FN7 can be controlled using the LG Tone Free app. (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan/ The LG ToneFree FN7 can be controlled using the LG Tone Free app. (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan/ Indian Express

The LG ToneFree FN7 can be controlled using the LG Tone Free app which lets you switch to some presets like bass boost. There is also the option to create two custom settings of your own. Plus, you can use the app to switch off the touch settings on the earphones, which I found useful as they are a bit too sensitive for my like and started playing music every time I touched it. The app can also be used to locate where you left the earbuds.

My only issue with the LG ToneFree FN7 is the price. It does seem a bit steep at the Rs 18,990 price point. But then the UV sanitisation is what sort of justifies this price. My opinion is that you pick this up just for its convenience and audio quality.