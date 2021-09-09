LG Gram 14 review: Who said light and thin is not good

About a decade ago, when the Ultrabook concept had been revealed to the world, a lot of companies went out of their way to create size zero notebooks. Now, with battery and processor technologies having progressed so much, creating an ultra-thin and light laptop has become much more easier and natural. The latest version of the LG Gram is a testament to this.

LG Gram 14 specs: | 14-inch WUXGA (1920*1200) IPS LCD| i5-1135G7 (2.4 GHz, Turbo up to 4.2 GHz, L3 Cache 8MB, 28 W) with 8GB LPDDR4X | 256GB SSD | Intel Iris Xe Graphics | Intel Wireless-AX201 (802.11ax, 2×2, Dual Band, BT Combo) + RJ45 | HDMI X 1, USB-C x 2, USB3.2 x 2 | 4 cell Lithium ion battery | 999gram

LG Gram 14 price in India: 82,399

LG Gram 14: What is good?

LG advertises that the LG Gram is only as heavy, or as light as, two cups of coffee. And if you like me are a heavy drinker of coffee, then maybe just the weight of a morning cuppa. I had been stunned by how light the 17-inch version was last year. The latest one upholds this legacy very well.

LG advertises that the LG Gram is only as heavy, or as light as, two cups of coffee (Image source: Nandagopal Rajan)

Though thin and light, the LG Gram 14 is not flimsy in any way. For a laptop that weighs under a kilogram, this is quite sturdy and you do feel so when moving the screen to the right angle or just walking around while working from home to find the right spot to settle in for the next few hours.

LG Gram is ultra-thin, but quite a premium-looking device. (Image source: Nandagopal Rajan/Indian Express)

In fact, while regular travel was the main reason people opted for light notebooks a few years back, in the WFH era this could be because of a device’s ability to stay relevant wherever you want to work from home, office, or a coffee shop. This is the kind of notebook you hold with the tip of your fingertips as you pick it up from the sofa and move it to your lap. Thanks to the magnesium alloy body, this laptop is so light that you forget you are holding one in your hand.

The notebook is powered by an Intel 11th Gen i5 processor on the Intel Evo platform (Image source: Nandagopal Rajan)

The LG Gram 14 ultra-lightweight has a pretty clear WUXGA (1920*1200) IPS LCD, which is a notch above Full HD, but not quite 2K. Whatever be the resolution, for a regular user this will appear as a display that does its job well and adapts to all types of environments, be it the dark indoors on a cloudy morning or the bright interiors of a Starbucks café.

The notebook is powered by an Intel 11th Gen i5 processor on the Intel Evo platform – an effort by the chipmaker to work with manufacturers to offer a premium experience to users. And the premium experience is something the LG Gram offers wonderfully well. In fact, from the lightning-fast bootup, with the fingerprint scanner to log-in, to the fact that this device stays really cool even after you have worked on it for a few hours, this notebook has premium underlined in every experience it offers.

LG has managed to give a full-sized keyboard and a glass trackpad inside. (Image source: Nandagopal Rajan)

However, this is more of a Microsoft Office and Excel sheet kind of device and not quite an Adobe Creative Cloud device. So while it had performs heavy tasks well when needed, that should not be why you buy a device like this. The extra price tag here is for the convenience of design and not the arrogance of extra processing power. That said, in the two weeks I used the LG Gram 14 I was not disappointed one bit and always thought it matched my old MacBook Air in performance.

Though a compact design, LG has managed to give a full-sized keyboard and a glass trackpad inside. The keys have the right amount of travel, though the springiness is something I had to get used to. The trackpad is very responsive and smooth to work on. The fingerprint scanner in the power button is a nice touch and works really well. I also loved the island of cursor keys so that there is no confusion while working at night. The backlight can be controlled or switched off using the function keys.

A dedicated function button also takes you to the LG Control Centre where you can customise the colour temperature of the screen, the performance of the cooling module inside, and even optimise the battery. You can also switch off features like instant booting from here.

A dedicated function button also takes you to the LG Control Centre where you can customise the colour temperature of the screen, the performance of the cooling module inside and even optimise battery (Image source: Nandagopal Rajan)

In the two weeks, I used the LG Gram – it was never used as my primary device because I have become addicted to MacBooks now – the battery had to be charged only twice. If you are using this for eight hours a day, then you will need to charge this notebook maybe once in two days. And the fact that the charger that comes with this device is smaller that those we are used to is a big plus.

LG Gram 14: What is not that good?

If there is one thing I did not really like in the laptop it was the audio. I thought it could have been much louder even if the quality itself is quite good. Also, if the light is not that good, you will not be able to shine through on video calls like all other laptops out there.

LG Gram 14: Should you buy?

Let me put it this way – if I was looking for a Windows laptop this would have been among the products I would be seriously considering because of its superb lightweight design, clear promise of durability, and good processing power. Also, for the features on offer, the LG Gram is in no way overpriced as there are thin laptops with the same capabilities demanding much more. In fact, at the present pricing of Rs 82,399 (down from the original pricing of Rs 1,06,00), this is a much sweeter deal.