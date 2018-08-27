LG G7+ ThinQ review: At Rs 39,990, a surprisingly good flagship phone

LG G7+ ThinQ review: At Rs 39,990 this is an impressive flagship phone. LG G7+ ThinQ review: At Rs 39,990 this is an impressive flagship phone.

LG’s latest flagship for India is the G7+ThinQ and it sports the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, 6GB RAM, dual-rear cameras, coupled with high quality audio. But perhaps the most interesting bit about the LG flagship is the price of Rs 39,990, which has surprised many.

The current pricing puts the LG G7 ThinQ in direct competition with other affordable flagships in the market, especially the OnePlus 6, which has become the go-to option in the price bracket. So how does LG G7+ ThinQ perform? Here’s our review.

LG G7+ ThinQ specifications: 6.1-inch QHD+ display (3120×1440p) | Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor| 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, expandable up to 2TB via microSD card | 16MP+16MP rear camera with f/1.9 and f/1.7 aperture | 8MP front camera | 3,000mAh battery | Android Oreo 8.1 with LG’s UX 6.0 on top.

LG G7+ ThinQ price in India: Rs 39,990

LG G7+ ThinQ review: What’s good?

LG G7+ ThinQ sports a glass and metal body, though it is one of the more compact-looking phones in the market, despite the 6-inch display. At only 162 grams, this is a light phone to carry around and easy to use with one-hand. LG G7+ ThinQ looks every bit like a 2018 premium with the 19.5:9 aspect ratio display which also has a notch on top.

I liked the overall light design, and compact feel of the phone. The only problem: the glass back makes this one slippery phone and it gets dirty very fast.

LG G7+ ThinQ also sports a 2K display with 3120x1440p resolution and 564 ppi pixel density. This is one of the brightest smartphone displays in the market, and certainly one of the few brands offering 2K resolution for under Rs 40,000.

LG G7+ ThinQ sports a dual-rear camera, which is vertically aligned. It has a headphone jack as well. It also comes with IP68 water and dust resistance rating. The phone is also MIL-STD 810G standard compliant, which means it can stand a fall from 1.8 metres or more than 5 feet onto concrete. Now I have not tested that, but I have had a few slips with this phone, and so far it looks scratch-free. On the back it has Corning Gorilla 5 for extra protection.

There is also a dedicated button on the right for the Google Assistant and Google Lens placed right below the volume rockers, though I did not see much use for the same.

LG G7+ThinQ has a notch on top as well. LG G7+ThinQ has a notch on top as well.

Yes, LG G7+ ThinQ comes with a notch on the display. I did not mind the notch, and apps like the Google Play Store are compatible with it and will wrap around it. However, at times there is a prominent amount of screen space on top, which is annoying to see. Still, LG is giving users the option of turning off the notch, though that again results in waste of space on the top of the display.

Still notch or no notch, LG G7+ sports an excellent display for the price. It is bright, colour reproduction is excellent, and one enjoys gaming and watching videos on this phone.

LG G7+ ThinQ Antutu and GeekBench test scores. LG G7+ ThinQ Antutu and GeekBench test scores.

Given this is a flagship phone with the high-end Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, performance is pretty smooth. It has 6GB RAM, 128GB storage and this is good enough to ensure a solid performance. Be it multi-tasking on Chrome, playing games like Asphalt 9 or even basic ones like Lara Croft Run, I had no trouble while using the LG G7+ ThinQ. However, it did get quite warm in some instances, which I will discuss further in this review.

Read more: LG G7+ ThinQ with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor launched in India: Price is Rs 39,990

On the software front, LG G7+ ThinQ runs Android Oreo 8.0 with the company’s own LG UX 6.0 which has some interesting tweaks. For instance, one has the option of adding more than the traditional three in-screen buttons. This bit of UI can be a bit confusing at times, though the additional button might be useful for some users.

LG G7+ ThinQ low-light sample. LG G7+ ThinQ low-light sample.

LG G7+ ThinQ photo sample. LG G7+ ThinQ photo sample.

LG G7+ ThinQ close-up photo sample. LG G7+ ThinQ close-up photo sample.

The camera about on the LG G7+ ThinQ packs a wide-angle lens option, has AI on board along with Portrait mode. The AI feature allows the camera to recognise the kind of scene you are shooting and tweak, according to the same.LG G7 Plus’ camera UI has an option for turning on the AI Cam, or using Portrait mode. The Google Lens is also integrated into the same.

The overall camera performance is quite nice though, and you get ample details in photos. Colours are not oversaturated, though reds do bleed in some instances. The portrait mode is a bit of a hit-and-miss. In some cases, the edges are not as defined, but there’s no doubt the camera is capable of capturing of excellent photographs, provided you have the right lighting.

The camera’s AI feature is a bit too sharp. For instance, in some pictures the sky would turn this excessive blue. The camera’s AI feature is a bit too sharp. For instance, in some pictures the sky would turn this excessive blue.

The same picture taken without the AI feature turned on. The same picture taken without the AI feature turned on.

LG G7+ had another positive point, which needs to be mentioned. It comes with excellent audio quality. It has Hi-Fi Quad DAC, which supports high-quality audio on your wired headphones. You can choose from filters like Short, Sharp and Slow to enhance your audio experience. It really does make a difference to the audio experience, and it was evident even when listening with the in-box earphones. Audiophiles will love enjoy this phone.

LG G7+ ThinQ review: What’s not good?

The camera’s AI feature is a bit too sharp. For instance, in some pictures the sky would turn this excessive blue, which looks nothing close to the real image. Nor am I am too thrilled with the low-light performance, which could have been better considering this is a flagship phone.

Another issue with the camera app is the user interface. The symbol for the wide-angle feature is not very easy to understand and it took me sometime to figure out that I was shooting in wide-angle, when I did not wish to do the same. For some users, this bit of the UI might be confusing. On the portrait mode, the rear camera needs some patience and it does not get the job done in low-light, which is a shame.

Sample shots in Portrait mode from the LG G7+ ThinQ. Sample shots in Portrait mode from the LG G7+ ThinQ.

My other main issue with this phone would be the battery life. In the PC Mark test it scored around four hours, which is terrible for a flagship phone. The battery would last an average 8-10 with minimal to moderate usage. I would say battery was a major let down on this phone. One has to charge it every day for sure.

The phone also gets quite warm with some activities. Be it a 10-minute session of gaming with Asphalt 9 or even using the camera for long, would result in the device getting warm on the back.

LG G7+ ThinkQ: Verdict

LG G7+ ThinQ is a definitely a flagship which gets one to think. The kind of features the phone packs would normally result in a higher pricing. There are lots of positives in terms of design, the display, performance, as well camera and audio quality and that it comes with water and dust-resistant is also a plus.

In my experience, the major negatives were low-light performance of the camera and the battery life. For many users, battery will be a crucial factor when considering a phone in this price range. Still for its price, LG G7+ does seem like a good choice for those who want a flagship-like phone under Rs 40,000 given the overall package. But for those who want a better battery performance, OnePlus 6 might still be the go-to option.

