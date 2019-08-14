LG 27GK750F 27-inch gaming monitor review: Does 240Hz really matter?

LG has introduced a new gaming monitor: LG 27GK750F which offers a 240Hz refresh rate with AMD’s FreeSync technology, 1ms Motion Blur Reduction (MBR) technology and a Black Stabilizer. Let’s find out if the LG 27GK750F is able to make a dent in the highly congested monitor business or not. And if this is the gaming monitor you should buy.

Design

The LG 27GK750F sports a 27-inch display with minimal bezels. The back of the monitor looks quite clean and minimalist with a matte black texture and red accents. The company provided a narrow chassis, which looks aesthetically pleasing.

The back also consists of a circular holder, which holds the air vents. My only issue with it is that the company did not include RGB lights, which is a missed opportunity. The monitor can be used with the stand provided in the box or with a 100 x 100 VESA mount, which can be purchased separately.

The in-box stand comes with up to 110mm height adjustment, 90-degree pivot, tilt and a -/+ 20-degree swivel. Overall, the stand is quite comfortable to use and also comes with a plastic bracket for cable management, which makes the monitor look aesthetically pleasing.

Features

LG claims that the 27GK750F comes with a 1ms Motion Blur Reduction (MBR) technology, which allows it to use backlight strobing in order to reduce the perceived motion blur. However, it doesn’t always work.The monitor can only make use of this feature when it is pushing out a refresh rate of 120Hz, 144Hz and 240Hz, while at the same time getting similar frame rates.

Another downside of this feature is that it also reduces the brightness of the display while playing. I used the monitor with a Ryzen based laptop, due to which I could use the AMD FreeSync technology that changed the refresh rate dynamically, which helped reduce any stuttering or screen tearing.

In the beginning. when the PC was getting used to the display there were a lot of stutters and lags that took place after opening games. A point to note is that I wasn’t able to use the FreeSync technology with the 1ms MBR feature, which might be an issue in my monitor.

The Black Stabilizer feature comes in quite handy as it increases the visibility in dark surroundings with the help of its Dynamic Action Sync technology this causing minimal input lag.

Gaming monitors don’t usually come with in-built speakers and the LG 27GK750F is no different. After noticing how heavy it is, I think LG could have taken a step forward and added a pair of speakers into it.

Image Quality

The LG 27GK750F is able to provide consumers with one of the highest response time and the best gaming performance. However, image quality is an area where the company seems to have sacrificed. It sports a TN panel with a 1080p full HD resolution, 400-nit peak brightness, 170-degree viewing angles, 8-bit colour depth for 16.7 million colours and 1,000:1 static contrast ratio.

These are the specifications you can find in monitors which are priced at a much lower price point with IPS or VA panels. I wasn’t impressed with the display’s colour quality, details or viewing angles. All of this wouldn’t affect a gamer as in return the display is able to provide them with a 240Hz display refresh rate along with a quick response time.

Another thing I didn’t like about the display is its 27-inch screen size, which causes it to have a low pixel-per-inch ratio. This sometimes caused the images to show up a bit pixelated when the gameplay was extremely fast. However, this turned into a positive for me during the time I was playing CS:GO on it. Due to the slight pixelation, it increased my accuracy as I had proper pixel lines to guide my aim.

Performance

LG 27GK750F comes with a Fast overdrive setting, which allows the monitor to achieve a response time speed of 2ms. Whereas,it has an input lag of around 8ms, which is quite fast and unnoticeable.

Having a monitor that can push out a refresh rate of 240Hz is a big achievement. But it isn’t as noticeable as when you shift from a 60Hz display to a 144Hz display. But when you get used to gaming on a 240Hz monitor, you want to keep gaming on it, even if your device can’t push out that high level of frame rates like my PS4.

Connectivity

Connectivity options include one DisplayPort, two HDMI ports, a 3.5mm port for connecting headphones or speakers, a dual USB hub with support for fast charging. These are a lot of connectivity options for a user to take advantage of. My only gripe here would be that the display does not come with a DisplayPort cable or an HDMI cable. So if you intend to purchase this display just keep one of these wires handy so that you don’t run into any issues.

Verdict

The LG 27GK750F is listed on the company’s India website for Rs 44,000 and at Rs 42,999 on Amazon, which is not that steep of a price to ask for a gaming monitor considering its competition, which is also similarly priced. The monitor has a lot of small things that bug me like the pixelation, the inability to use certain features at certain frame rates, the inability FreeSync technology with the 1ms MBR feature and more.

Leaving all of these issues aside, I had a lot of fun testing this monitor out. It improved my response time by a bit and the high refresh rate made the overall gameplay quite smooth. Thanks to the 27-inch display I was able to view a lot more than what I could on my 19.5-inch Dell display.