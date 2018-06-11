Lenovo Yoga 920 Vibes review: Stunning design, powerful performance

Lenovo Yoga 920 Vibes review: The convertible laptop has a 4K ultra HD display, which is touchscreen-enabled as well. Lenovo Yoga 920 Vibes review: The convertible laptop has a 4K ultra HD display, which is touchscreen-enabled as well.

Lenovo’s Yoga 920 Vibes is the latest version of the company’s convertible laptop series, with an all-glass design along with that 360-degree hinge, which has become associated with the company’s high-end series. The Yoga 920 Vibes sports the latest Intel 8th generation processors, along with the 4K Ultra HD, which is touchscreen-enabled. Of course, with the specifications and features the Lenovo Yoga 920 Vibes also sports a hefty price tag of Rs 1,49,999. Here’s our review of the Lenovo Yoga 920 Vibes laptop.

Lenovo Yoga 920 Vibes specifications: 13.9-inch UHD (3840 x 2160) IPS touchscreen | Intel Core i7-8500U Processor 8th gen 8M Cache, up to 4.00 GHz | up to 16GB DDR4 RAM | 512GB SSD | Webcam HD 720P | Windows 10 Home (64/32 bit) Dimensions (WxDxH) 32.3 cm x 22.3 cm x 1.39 cm | 1.37 Kg Weight | Dolby Atmos + JBL Speakers | Battery 4 Cell 70WH up to 10.8 Hours | Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1, 1 x USB 3.0, 2x type C( USB3.0) | 360-degree Watch band hinges | Finger Print Reader| Active Pen

Lenovo Yoga 920 Vibes: What’s good?

Lenovo Yoga 920 comes with Corning Gorilla Glass on top with a pattern. The review unit came in a Platinum colour and the convertible laptop has an overall CNC aluminium built, which makes it look premium. The convertible’s design along with the 360-degree hinge from Lenovo makes it stand out. This can be used as a tablet as well as a laptop depending on the need of the user. The other good thing about the design is that it has a full-fledged backlit keyboard, which will appeal to those who are considering this from a business, enterprise perspective.

Lenovo Yoga 920 Vibes comes with a 13.9-inches 4K Ultra HD laptop, which is touchscreen ready, and works with the Active Pen 2 from the company. Yoga 920’s laptop is bright and vibrant, and considering this is 4K most video content in the format looks stunning on this display. Plus the good thing is you can turn it into a tablet and binge watch videos on Netflix during the weekend. The laptop also comes with 360-degree surround sound with Dolby Atmos, which makes the video-viewing experience even better. While using the Lenovo Yoga 920 Vibes, I did not feel the need to keep the volume at maximum, which is a good thing on a laptop this size.

The overall performance of the Yoga 920 Vibes is not an issue considering it has the latest Intel 8th generation Core i7 processor, coupled with 16GB RAM on board. While using the laptop I did not face any significant heating issues either, even when used all day. I did not use this for gaming, but for other tasks like editing documents, spreadsheets, etc the Yoga 920 has no issues. Lenovo Yoga 920 Vibes will suit those who require a laptop/convertible for work that will not give up or hang when too many tabs are opened on Google Chrome.

Battery is another impressive feature of the Yoga 920 Vibes. It will easily last 10- 12 hours, even if you are watching videos all day. The laptop relies on the Thunderbolt USB-C port for charging as well, though it does take more than two hours to get it to a full charge from under 10 per cent. Still what stood out for me in the battery usage was that the laptop lasted all day, despite a two-hour movie on Netflix, Youtube videos for around four hours, and some editing.

Coming to the laptop’s keyboard, typing on the Yoga 920 Vibes is not an issue with enough travel on the keys. As pointed out, this is a backlit keyboard and I had no trouble adjusting to this one. The trackpad is responsive and fast, and works well.

Lenovo Yoga 920 Vibes: What’s not good?

For the price, Lenovo Yoga 920 Vibes did seem heavy to me. I could not help but pit it against another laptop, which I had for review at the time, the Dell XPS 13 which was sleeker in comparison. My preference is for lighter laptops. Plus, Lenovo Yoga 920 Vibes has glass on the top and you need to be careful. I did notice a scratch on the outer cover, which is never a good sight on such expensive hardware.

The tablet mode while useful was not something I really preferred on the Yoga 920 Vibes. Again, as a tablet, this device feels too bulky and heavy, and something does not quite sit right. One is always uncomfortable trying to manage this as a tablet, what with the heavy keyboard twisted right at the back.

Lenovo Yoga 920 Vibes: Verdict

The Yoga 920 Vibes with 4K Ultra HD and touchscreen features is an excellent laptop no doubt, though it commands a hefty price. For those who want something more affordable, the Lenovo 920 Vibes is also available in lower RAM variants with just a full HD resolution display without the touchscreen or 4K resolution. However, the Lenovo website only appears to list the high-end variant. Yoga 920 Vibes is an excellent device no doubt, packed with features for the enterprise/creative users. However, you have to be sure that all of these are absolute essentials in terms of features, specifications, before you decide to purchase this.

