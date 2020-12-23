Lenovo Legion 5 review: This entry-level gaming laptop is impressive

At this price, the Legion 5 is powerful enough to play both older and newer games. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)

You literally don’t need to spend Rs 2 lakh to get a gaming laptop that can play your favourite AAA game. You might wonder if I am joking or playing a prank, but let me tell you that the Lenovo Legion 5 delivers great gaming performance at under Rs 80,000. The entry-level machine has a 1080p 120Hz display, a responsive keyboard and trackpad, solid build, and a six-core AMD Ryzen 5 4600H processor with Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti discrete graphics. At this price, the Legion 5 is powerful enough to play both older and newer games. For someone like me, who divides his time between work (and gaming), the Lenovo Legion 5 is exactly what I was looking for in a budget gaming laptop.

Lenovo Legion 5 specifications: 15.6-inch IPS 120Hz Full HD (1920×1080) display | AMD Ryzen 5 4600H at 3.0GHz + 8GB DDR4 RAM | Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650Ti (4GB) | 1TB 5400 HDD+ 256GB PCIe SSD | Windows 10 Home | 720p webcam | 4xUSB 3.2 Gen 1, 1xUSB 3.2 Type-C Gen 1, Ethernet (RJ-45), Headphone / microphone combo jack | 4 cell, 60Wh battery | 2.3kg

Lenovo Legion 5 specifications Price in India: Rs 79,990

Lenovo Legion 5 review: What’s new?

Although a gaming laptop, Lenovo went with an unconventional design. I completely admire the design choice made by Lenovo. The Legion 5 is designed to impress both gamers as well as working professionals and it shows in the aesthetics. The chassis is completely made of plastic but the quality of the construction is strong.

The screen can lay back flat to 180 degrees. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express) The screen can lay back flat to 180 degrees. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)

The lid can be opened with a single hand and on the outside, you will notice a “Legion” logo as well as a Lenovo badge on the opposite corner. It’s not the lightest laptop you can buy, but 2.3 kg is still lightweight and portable for a machine that’s primarily designed for gaming. It also means the Legion 5 fits well in your backpack or bag.

On the back of the laptop, you will find an AC power port, an Ethernet port, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, HDMI 2.0, and USB 3.2 Type-C with DisplayPort. Remember, the laptop’s only USB-C port is not Thunderbolt 3 and does not deliver power. On the right side, there’s another USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port. And on the left side, there is a 3.5mm headphone jack as well as another USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port. The notebook lacks an SD card reader, though.

The Legion 5 is designed to impress both gamers as well as working professionals and it shows in the aesthetics. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/ The Legion 5 is designed to impress both gamers as well as working professionals and it shows in the aesthetics. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/ Indian Express

Lenovo Legion 5 review: What’s good?

The Legion 5’s 120Hz 15.6-inch 1920×1080 IPS display looks decent, and the notebook is equipped to maintain high refresh rates. Everything looks smooth and sharp, depending on the game you are playing. Once you start playing a game that supports a 120Hz refresh rate, it is hard to go back to 60Hz. The display is sharp and bright, good enough for watching movies or reading news articles. The bezels are thin and the screen can lay back flat to 180 degrees.

Speaking of Zoom and Teams, the webcam in Legion 5 is very ordinary. It has the same old 720p webcam. It’s fine but I expect the version of Legion 5 to have a 1080p webcam. The 2W speakers tuned by Harman are more satisfying than you would expect from an entry-level gaming laptop. They very loud whether you are playing a game, watching a movie, or listening to music.

The Legion 5 also features a webcam privacy shutter. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express) The Legion 5 also features a webcam privacy shutter. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)

How about the keyboard? With 1.5mm of travel and sculpted keycaps, the TrueStrike keyboard does offer a satisfying typing experience. I will be honest, it took me a while to adjust to the keyboard but I started liking it as I spent more time with the laptop. What I really liked about the keyboard is the physical layout. Not only it has the full number pad on the right side but the keyboard also includes well-spaced direction keys. My review unit came with a keyboard that had a white-backlit option, but Lenovo does offer a 4-zone RGB variant. The large touchpad underneath the keyboard is quick and responsive. Sadly, the laptop lacks support for biometrics.

What I really liked about the keyboard is the physical layout. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express) What I really liked about the keyboard is the physical layout. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)

Our review unit came with a Ryzen 5 4600H processor, 8GB RAM, 1 TB 5400 HDD and 256 GB PCIe SSD. So you get 6 Zen 2 CPU cores and 12 threads, and a base frequency of 3.0 GHz. Meanwhile, the GTX 1650Ti GPU is a low-end CPU from Nvidia with 4GB of VRAM that lacks support for real-time tracing. I won’t call it the best-in-class CPU, but given the price of the laptop, the Ryzen 5 4600H does the job well. I played Forza Horizon 4 and Halo 4 , and both games ran perfectly at normal settings. The Forza Horizon 4 looks fantastic on the Legion 5.

The Forza Horizon 4 looks fantastic on the Legion 5. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express) The Forza Horizon 4 looks fantastic on the Legion 5. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)

Beyond gaming, I found the laptop fairly capable. For a digital journalist like myself who has been working from home for the past many months, the Legion 5 served well. The notebook was generally zippy and quiet, even with multiple Chrome tabs open in the background. In day-to-day use, I never really noticed problems with the machine. But yes, if you render 3D graphics, edit videos all day long or continually play games, you’ll definitely hear that fan.

The Legion 5’s battery can last four hours which is typical for gaming laptops. You’ll be charging the Legion 5 at least twice a day, depending on how you’re using it.

The display is sharp and bright, good enough for watching movies or reading news articles. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express) The display is sharp and bright, good enough for watching movies or reading news articles. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)

Lenovo Legion 5 review: What’s not good?

While I love the Legion’s 5 Phantom Black colour, I am not so sure of the keyboard deck where the entire base has a rubberized finish. Though it feels soft and smooth I fear the rubber coating might start eroding as time goes on.

Lenovo Legion 5 review: Should you buy it?

The Legion 5 is clearly a budget gaming laptop, and Lenovo knows the audience who might want a machine like this. The good news is that the Legion 5 performs well for someone who is not a hardcore gamer but still wants a gaming-centric laptop. By that logic, the Legion 5 should be capable of handling any task you throw at it. Think of a person who wants to spend time playing a game when the workday is over. That to me is the user who would want to want to buy the Legion 5.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd