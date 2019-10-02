Lenovo K10 Note review: A good mid-range phone with triple cameras, powerful battery

Lenovo made a comeback in the Indian market by launching three new smartphones in September. These three devices include the mid-range Lenovo K10 Note, the premium Lenovo Z6 Pro and the budget A6 Note. Today, we will be taking a look at the Lenovo K10 Note.

The Lenovo K10 Note comes in two storage variants and is priced at Rs 13,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant and 15,999 for the 6GB+128GB variant. The smartphone packs a 4,050mAh battery and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor. So should you buy this new mid-range offering from Lenovo? Let us find out in our review:

Lenovo K10 Note specifications: 6.3-inch full HD+ display | Snapdragon 710 processor | 4GB/6GB RAM+64GB/128GB storage | 16MP+5MP+8MP triple rear camera | 16MP front camera | 4,050 mAh battery | Android 9.0 Pie

Lenovo K10 Note price in India: Rs 13,999 for 4GB RAM/64GB internal storage variant and Rs 15,999 for 6GB RAM/128GB variant.

Lenovo K10 Note: Design and display

The Lenovo K10 Note comes with a slim unibody design along with a glossy back panel that attracts fingerprints and smudges quite easily, and it is tough to wipe these off. The device comes with a plastic body, which feels sturdy to hold. Both the volume rockers and the power button are located at the right side of the rim ,while the dual SIM card slot is placed on the left.

The dual SIM card slot is hybrid, which means that you can either use two SIMs simultaneously or one SIM and one micro SD card at a time. At the bottom of the phone, we have a 3.5 mm audio jack along with a Type-C USB port and speaker grille with mic.

The Lenovo K10 Note has a fingerprint sensor at the back, which is quite fast when it comes to recognising the fingerprint and unlocking the device. Apart from the fingerprint reader, the back panel also consists of the vertically placed triple camera setup which comprises of 16MP primary sensor, 5MP depth sensor and an 8MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom. Below this, it has the LED flash.

On the front, Lenovo K10 Note comes with a 6.3-inch full-HD+ display with a dewdrop notch that houses the 16MP front camera. The display produces some good vibrant colours and can easily be used outdoors. Watching video content on the K10 Note is enjoyable because of a crisp and bright display. The viewing angles of the smartphone are pretty good. There are bezels around the display which are not too thick The bottom bezel is slightly thicker.

Lenovo K10 Note: Performance, software and battery

Lenovo K10 Note is capable of doing all the day-to-day tasks with ease and there are no issues or lags, which is what you expect given it runs the Snapdragon 710. I could run and use multiple apps simultaneously with ease. Even with 25 tabs open in Chrome, there were no problems, but beyond that, the device started getting a little sluggish.

The speaker which is at the bottom of the phone is loud enough. However, while an incoming call, the ringer volume feels a little low at times specially when you’re at a crowded place.

The Face Unlock feature uses the selfie camera on the Lenovo K10 Note. It is easy to set up but slow to respond and fails to work in low-light. The K10 Note delivers a pretty good performance in terms of gaming. Graphic intensive games like PUBG Mobile run smoothly on HD High settings.

There was no lag while playing the game. However, approximately after 30 minutes of continuous gameplay, the phone tends to heat up. Apart from PUBG, I also tried Need For Speed: No Limits and Asphalt 9, both of which worked with ease.

The Lenovo K10 Note smartphone runs on the Android 9.0 Pie and comes with 4,050 mAh battery, which can easily last for a day with gaming, photography and binge-watching on a single charge. It takes a little over one-and-half hours to charge the phone from zero to 100 per cent.

Lenovo K10 Note: Camera performance

As discussed earlier, the Lenovo K10 Note features a 16MP primary sensor, 5MP depth sensor and an 8MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom along with that there is an LED flash at the back and a 16MP front shooter for selfies and video calls. The camera also comes with features like Pro, Dual, Photo, Video, Night, and Panorama.

The camera does pretty well and can click some very nice photos during the presence of daylight or in well-lit conditions. However, pictures clicked at night or low light are grainy, which is a perennial challenge for all budget and mid-range smartphones.

The Night mode of the camera can be helpful to an extent in low light conditions. It makes the images look brighter however there’s lack of details and outdoor images at night can be grainy.

Images clicked from the 16MP front camera are pretty good and sharp in daylight. It provides vibrant and accurate colours. The blurring in bokeh mode is accurate most of the time but in low-light conditions it may blur out the edges of the face.

Lenovo K10 Note: Verdict

The Lenovo K10 Note is a good comeback from Lenovo. The smartphone is great for binge-watching, social networking and gaming. At a starting price of Rs 13,999, the device comes with a decent triple-camera setup. However, given the competition, the smartphone is likely to face a stiff battle from Realme 5 Pro which is priced similar to the K10 Note and packs a quad-camera setup along with Snapdragon 712 AIE processor. Then of course there’s the Redmi Note 7 Pro, which has got a discount in recent sales.