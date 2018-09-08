Lenovo Ideapad 530S review: Minimalistic design, big on features

Lenovo Ideapad 530S review: It has a newer slim bezel display, the 8th generation Intel core i5 processor, and comes packed with features like a fingerprint scanner, backlit keyboard. Lenovo Ideapad 530S review: It has a newer slim bezel display, the 8th generation Intel core i5 processor, and comes packed with features like a fingerprint scanner, backlit keyboard.

Looking for an ideal laptop can be challenging in India, given that most companies do not bring all their variants to the market. Plus, the prices for a good model are often on the higher side. The Lenovo Ideapad 530S is another such device price at Rs 77,999, though it comes with specifications which will keep most users happy.

Keep in mind that Lenovo’s Ideapad series is geared for media consumption. Among the Ideapad’s 500 series, the 530S is the latest and the most expensive variant. It has a newer slim bezel display, the 8th generation Intel core i5 processor, and comes packed with features like a fingerprint scanner, backlit keyboard, a 4-in-1 card reader, and one Type-C USB 3.0 port. Here’s our review of the Lenovo Ideapad 530S.

Lenovo Ideapad 530S specifications: 14-inch FHD IPS (SLIM)(1920X1080) display | Intel Core i5-8250U Processor (8th Gen) at 3.40 GHz | NVIDIA GEFORCE MX150 for Graphic with 2GB Dedicated Graphics | 8GB DDR4 (Upgradable up to 16GB) | 512G PCIE SSD | Windows 10 Home (64 bit) | Dual Speakers – 2x2W, Audio by Harman, Dolby Audio | Battery: 4 Cells 45WH up to 8 Hours | Connectivity: Wi-Fi 2×2 AC +4.1BT, 2xUSB 3.0, and 1x type C (USB3.0), 4-in-1 Card Reader (SD, SDHC, SDXC, MMC) | Dimensions (LxWxH) and Weight: 32.3 cm x 22.6 cm x 1.64 cm, 1.49 Kg

Lenovo Ideapad 530 price in India: Rs 77,999

Lenovo Ideapad 530S review: What’s good?

One thing that is striking about the Lenovo Ideadpad 530S is the design, which is functional and minimalistic. The grey coloured version I got for review looks very professional, the kind of laptop you would not be embarrassed to take to work. At 1.49 kg, this is just slightly heavier than the MacBook Air (1.35 kg). Lenovo Ideapad 530S definitely fulfils the requirement of being a sleek laptop. It has an aluminium anodised cover and the overall finish gives it a premium look.

The display on the Lenovo Ideapad 530S is a full HD resolution with reduced bezels on the side. Screen quality is quite good with support for anti-glare technology. One does not have to keep brightness at maximum with this display. I watched quite a few movies on Netflix, and this display will certainly keep most users happy.

Lenovo Ideapad 530S comes with the Intel Core i5 8th generation processor, and considering the price, this is good to see. Finding a laptop with the newer 8th generation processor, which does not cost a bomb can be challenge, so the Ideapad 530S certainly seems more affordable. The variant we got had 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD on board.

The 8GB RAM and Core i5 chip ensure good daily performance with this laptop. If your primary function is using this as your daily laptop for home or work, the Lenovo Ideapad 530S does the job very well. I did not face any lag during daily work. For those who want more on the performance front, this series also comes with 16GB RAM but with half the storage at 256GB, though remember the entire series comes with SSD storage options, which is faster than the traditional HDD.

Lenovo Ideapad 530S comes with a backlit keyboard, which I quite enjoyed for typing my articles. Lenovo seems to get the keyboard and trackpad right on its laptops, and the Ideapad is no different.

The Ideapad 530S’s eight-hour battery claim is true. Even with two full HD movies streaming for the day at full brightness the laptop lasted for around eight hours.

Lenovo Ideapad 530S: What’s not good?

One persistent issue I had with the Ideapad 530S was that the fingerprint reader was just not accurate. Even when my finger was squeaky clean, it would say fingerprint not recognised, ask me to enter the Windows Pin, which for some reason would show as disabled. Eventually I had to rely on the password more often to unlock the PC. When it worked, the fingerprint reader unlocked the laptop accurately, but I found it mostly annoying.

Lenovo Ideapad 530S comes with dual two-watt speakers with audio powered by Harman and Dolby Audio. But I found that I had to keep the volume at full to enjoy the audio experience. For a multimedia geared device, I feel the audio could have been much better.

Lenovo Ideapad 530S: Verdict

Given the price and variants, Lenovo Ideapad 530S appears to be a very good deal. It has an 8th generation Intel processor, good battery life, and an overall design which is simple, sleek. It also offers a lot more on board storage than other devices, which will cost a lot more for 512GB SSD storage. Overall, the Lenovo Ideapad 530S is a good value-for-money device for those in the market for a laptop.

