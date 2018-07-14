JBL Go2 review: Small but large hearted

JBL Go2 review: This is a good buy for those who want a speaker to play in the background wherever they are. JBL Go2 review: This is a good buy for those who want a speaker to play in the background wherever they are.

JBL Go2 is a compact bluetooth speaker about the size of a large pack of mints. It tries to play to the user demand for speakers that are really portable but still offer good audio quality. Despite its size the JBL Go2 is slightly heavy. This is good as it suggests that some solid engineering and parts have gone into the speaker. The review unit we had was blue in colour. It has speakers only up front and there is an LED light inside that glows to show the unit is on or connecting to Bluetooth.

The JBL Go2 is waterproof and hence the port on the side is protected by a flap. You also have a line-in port there. On top of the box are power, Bluetooth, volume and play/pause buttons. All very easy to understand and operate. The audio quality is good and much louder. The audio quality is also full and deep. Keep the JBL Go2 in a corner of a large room and it will be able to fill it and someone coming from outside will not be able to figure out where the music is coming from.

I tried all types of music from Indian classical to the latest Soorma album and loved everything I listened to. But when it comes to high bass, the Go2 just struggles a bit and that has more to do with the size of the speaker and not how it is tuned. One thing you need to be careful about is where you keep this speaker. Since the box vibrates quite a bit in its bid to offer vibrant music, you will need to keep it on a solid base. On my sofa, on the bed and once on a plastic box where the speaker ended up, the music ended up being affected by the surface.

This is a good buy for those who want a speaker to play in the background wherever they are – at a picnic on the beach, cooking food for friends at a barbecue and even in office. The audio quality is top notch and it is not that expensive at Rs 2,999 a piece.

