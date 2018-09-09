JBL Endurance Dive review: Take it for a swim

JBL Endurance Dive is perfect for swimming, surfing and other water sports activities. Here’s our review of JBL Endurance Dive. JBL Endurance Dive is perfect for swimming, surfing and other water sports activities. Here’s our review of JBL Endurance Dive.

My morning walk is pretty much the only time I get to listen to music. But over the past couple of years, I have weaned myself off the habit, preferring to listen to nature more. However, I still do walk with earphones at least thrice a week. And most people who are walking or jogging do prefer to listen to some music, a luxury that has not yet been available for those who take to pool for exercises. Now, the JBL Endurance Dive will give swimmers the ability to listen to music even under water.

JBL Endurance Dive

JBL Endurance Dive has a neck band model, but with absolutely no slack on the cord. It extends from one ear to the other and is tight behind your neck to prevent it from falling off while you are swimming. There is also the earlock design that keeps the earbuds firmly in place.

When you put not he earphone, the JBL Endurance Dive switches on Bluetooth for pairing. As you take it off, the earphones snap to the cord magnetically and this delinks the earphone from the phone. There is an LED on one of the earphones to tell you if it is paired or not. There are no buttons on this.

But you can control the JBL Endurance Dive by just touching the side of the right earbud. You can adjust volume, skip songs and even change mode to MP3 here. Yes, there is an MP3 mode too on the JBL Endurance Dive because, obviously, Bluetooth won’t work under water. So you can use the micro-USB post to copy up to 1GB of songs into this rig, that should be about 200 songs. However, it does take some getting used to remembering which swipe does what.

Before you think I took the JBL Endurance Dive for a swim, let me tell you that is one thing I have not been able to learn. So I tested the earphone during my morning walks, and I cannot really tell you how it sounds under water.

However, on surface the audio quality if good, as you would expect from JBL. Since the JBL Endurance Dive has been designed for underwater performance, it also cuts out all external noises to start with. While this means you can hear yourself walk at times, it also gives great depth to the audio. You can hear everything from the faint tap on the African drums to the last strum of the guitar. Listening to an acoustic cover of Closer I thoroughly enjoyed the experience. Then there as another sound profile with Amitabh Bachchan’s rendition of Yaara. Again good. The audio quality of the JBL Endurance Dive is good enough for me to recommend this even without its underwater capabilities.

So if you are a swimmer, buying the JBL Endurance Dive is no-brainer. Also, there are not many other options for you to consider. However, remember that though its called Dive, don’t take it too deep as it can’t endure more than 1 meter of pressure. So this is actually for swimmers and not divers.

For those with an active lifestyle, the JBL Endurance Dive seems like a great option at the moment. It is priced at Rs 6999, which is not that bad considering the audio quality, underwater abilities and the MP3 player built in.

